Last updated June 8 2020 at 9:59 PM

33 South Poplar Street

33 South Poplar Street · (610) 428-6317
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

33 South Poplar Street, Allentown, PA 18102
Liberty

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1465 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
Updated 3-4 Bedroom, 1 bath, end of row, single family rental near Allentown Public Library & PPL Center. Brand new windows, paint, wall-to-wall carpet, vinyl laminate flooring in kitchen and huge updated bathroom ** new fridge, microwave, washer & dryer, too! Covered front & back porches, 2nd floor balcony – plus fenced patio in rear. Tenant responsible for electric, water/sewer, snow & rear patio. (Also pays Landlord additional $100 per month for oil budget.) No smoking, no pets; NOT approved for Section 8 Housing. One month security & first month rent due at lease signing. Qualifying applicants require 2 years stable income/employment history & good-standing credit history. Monthly rent may not exceed 32% of applicants' verifiable gross monthly income. Complete PAR Rental application for each occupant over age 18 must be submitted before site visit. (All applications time-stamped when received…“first received, first reviewed”) $35 screening fee for pre-qualified applicants only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33 South Poplar Street have any available units?
33 South Poplar Street has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 33 South Poplar Street have?
Some of 33 South Poplar Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33 South Poplar Street currently offering any rent specials?
33 South Poplar Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33 South Poplar Street pet-friendly?
No, 33 South Poplar Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allentown.
Does 33 South Poplar Street offer parking?
Yes, 33 South Poplar Street does offer parking.
Does 33 South Poplar Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 33 South Poplar Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 33 South Poplar Street have a pool?
No, 33 South Poplar Street does not have a pool.
Does 33 South Poplar Street have accessible units?
No, 33 South Poplar Street does not have accessible units.
Does 33 South Poplar Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 33 South Poplar Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 33 South Poplar Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 33 South Poplar Street does not have units with air conditioning.
