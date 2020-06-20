33 South Poplar Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking

Updated 3-4 Bedroom, 1 bath, end of row, single family rental near Allentown Public Library & PPL Center. Brand new windows, paint, wall-to-wall carpet, vinyl laminate flooring in kitchen and huge updated bathroom ** new fridge, microwave, washer & dryer, too! Covered front & back porches, 2nd floor balcony – plus fenced patio in rear. Tenant responsible for electric, water/sewer, snow & rear patio. (Also pays Landlord additional $100 per month for oil budget.) No smoking, no pets; NOT approved for Section 8 Housing. One month security & first month rent due at lease signing. Qualifying applicants require 2 years stable income/employment history & good-standing credit history. Monthly rent may not exceed 32% of applicants' verifiable gross monthly income. Complete PAR Rental application for each occupant over age 18 must be submitted before site visit. (All applications time-stamped when received…“first received, first reviewed”) $35 screening fee for pre-qualified applicants only.