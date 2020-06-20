322 Hanover Ave

Amenities
RENT TO OWN 4 BEDROOMS 1 BATHROOM - Property Id: 286450
WILL ONLY CONSIDER APPLICANTS THAT INTEND TO BUY! Rent to Own this 4 bedroom 1 bathroom beautiful home for only $650 a month with program approval! Mortgage payments will also be $650 a month!
Enjoy the Allentown lifestyle in this fabulous 4 bedroom, 1.0 bath home. Newly Rehabbed with a clean and well-planned 1873 sqft floorplan. Brand new renovation! New front porch railings and new doors, modern interior design with pebble dash finish wallboard, new kitchen cabinets, new flooring throughout entire home! A touch of luxury added to bathroom. Regardless of your taste, this secluded space is a perfect spot with contemporary glam.
Programs availble to Purchase with 0 down paymnent and 0 Closing cost with an interest rate of 1.9% to 2.5%. Ask me How!
