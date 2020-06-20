All apartments in Allentown
Find more places like 322 Hanover Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Allentown, PA
/
322 Hanover Ave
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

322 Hanover Ave

322 Hanover Avenue · (215) 584-4974
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Allentown
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

322 Hanover Avenue, Allentown, PA 18109
Hanover Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 1 bath, $650 · Avail. now

$650

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1873 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
recently renovated
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
RENT TO OWN 4 BEDROOMS 1 BATHROOM - Property Id: 286450

For More info check out: http://www.322hanoveravenue.com/

To submit an app use link below
www.cmorentalapplication.com

WILL ONLY CONSIDER APPLICANTS THAT INTEND TO BUY! Rent to Own this 4 bedroom 1 bathroom beautiful home for only $650 a month with program approval! Mortgage payments will also be $650 a month!
Enjoy the Allentown lifestyle in this fabulous 4 bedroom, 1.0 bath home. Newly Rehabbed with a clean and well-planned 1873 sqft floorplan. Brand new renovation! New front porch railings and new doors, modern interior design with pebble dash finish wallboard, new kitchen cabinets, new flooring throughout entire home! A touch of luxury added to bathroom. Regardless of your taste, this secluded space is a perfect spot with contemporary glam.

Programs availble to Purchase with 0 down paymnent and 0 Closing cost with an interest rate of 1.9% to 2.5%. Ask me How!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/286450
Property Id 286450

(RLNE5804435)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 322 Hanover Ave have any available units?
322 Hanover Ave has a unit available for $650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 322 Hanover Ave have?
Some of 322 Hanover Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 322 Hanover Ave currently offering any rent specials?
322 Hanover Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 322 Hanover Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 322 Hanover Ave is pet friendly.
Does 322 Hanover Ave offer parking?
No, 322 Hanover Ave does not offer parking.
Does 322 Hanover Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 322 Hanover Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 322 Hanover Ave have a pool?
No, 322 Hanover Ave does not have a pool.
Does 322 Hanover Ave have accessible units?
No, 322 Hanover Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 322 Hanover Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 322 Hanover Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 322 Hanover Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 322 Hanover Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 322 Hanover Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Madison at the Lakes
3218 W Cedar St
Allentown, PA 18104
520 Lofts
520 West Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18101
Walnut Street Commons
555 Walnut Street
Allentown, PA 18101
Hamilton Linden Gardens
2016 F W Linden St
Allentown, PA 18104
Summit Ridge Luxury Apartments
333 River Dr
Allentown, PA 18109
Regency Towers
1600 Lehigh Pkwy E
Allentown, PA 18103
Society Hill at Lehigh Park
1216 W Cumberland St
Allentown, PA 18103
Center Square Lofts
777 Walnut Street
Allentown, PA 18101

Similar Pages

Allentown 1 BedroomsAllentown 2 Bedrooms
Allentown Apartments with ParkingAllentown Dog Friendly Apartments
Allentown Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PABethlehem, PANorristown, PAKing of Prussia, PALansdale, PAPhoenixville, PAReading, PA
Easton, PAHorsham, PAWillow Grove, PAPottstown, PAHatboro, PADoylestown, PARoyersford, PA
Phillipsburg, NJPlymouth Meeting, PAConshohocken, PAAmbler, PAHarleysville, PAGlenside, PA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Allentown

Apartments Near Colleges

Muhlenberg CollegeMoravian College
Northampton County Area Community CollegeUniversity of Pennsylvania
Saint Joseph's University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity