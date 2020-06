Amenities

in unit laundry parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Wonderfully maintained 2nd floor unit for rent in beautiful Allentown neighborhood. Large **3 Bedroom 1 FULL Bath. This oversized apartment has been freshly updated and ready for its new tenant. Laundry in unit! GAS HEAT. Tenants pay all utilities. Credit hx/Background check, eviction hx and proof of income as well as 1 months security and first months rent required by lease signing. Plenty of parking, walking distances to bars and restaurants.