Amenities

in unit laundry parking air conditioning some paid utils carpet range

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Enjoy the beauty of nature in these unbelievably magnificent apartments located in North Versailles. Easy access to Penn State Allegheny, shopping, dining & Route 30, which makes this location perfect for a short commute to Monroeville, White Oak, Irwin, North Huntingdon & West Mifflin, You'll feel gratified in wall to wall carpeting, freshly painted rooms & sparkling appliances. PLUS, ample storage for all your personal possessions. Don't hesitate, call today for a showing.



Apartment Features:



*Central Heating & Air Conditioning.

*Enormous Closet Space

*Conveniently Located to Shopping & Restaurants

*Sparkling White Appliances

*New Wall-to-Wall Carpeting

*Freshly Painted Apartment

*East Allegheny School District

*Dog/Cat friendly with a $40 to $70 monthly pet fee plus $200 pet deposit

*Laundry in Building



Amadell Apartments

$599 month, plus electric water and sewage

Available IMMEDIATELY!



Call today to schedule a showing!

412-229-8380



*Sample Photos

EHO



(RLNE2713205)