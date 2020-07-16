All apartments in Allegheny County
Find more places like Amadell Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Allegheny County, PA
/
Amadell Apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:52 PM

Amadell Apartments

1954 Amato Drive · (412) 229-8380
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1954 Amato Drive, Allegheny County, PA 15137

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit 18 · Avail. now

$560

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Enjoy the beauty of nature in these unbelievably magnificent apartments located in North Versailles. Easy access to Penn State Allegheny, shopping, dining & Route 30, which makes this location perfect for a short commute to Monroeville, White Oak, Irwin, North Huntingdon & West Mifflin, You'll feel gratified in wall to wall carpeting, freshly painted rooms & sparkling appliances. PLUS, ample storage for all your personal possessions. Don't hesitate, call today for a showing.

Apartment Features:

*Central Heating & Air Conditioning.
*Enormous Closet Space
*Conveniently Located to Shopping & Restaurants
*Sparkling White Appliances
*New Wall-to-Wall Carpeting
*Freshly Painted Apartment
*East Allegheny School District
*Dog/Cat friendly with a $40 to $70 monthly pet fee plus $200 pet deposit
*Laundry in Building

Amadell Apartments
$599 month, plus electric water and sewage
Available IMMEDIATELY!

Call today to schedule a showing!
412-229-8380

*Sample Photos
EHO

(RLNE2713205)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Amadell Apartments have any available units?
Amadell Apartments has a unit available for $560 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Amadell Apartments have?
Some of Amadell Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Amadell Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Amadell Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Amadell Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Amadell Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Amadell Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Amadell Apartments offers parking.
Does Amadell Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Amadell Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Amadell Apartments have a pool?
No, Amadell Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Amadell Apartments have accessible units?
No, Amadell Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Amadell Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Amadell Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Amadell Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Amadell Apartments has units with air conditioning.
Interested in Amadell Apartments?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Maiden Bridge & Canongate Apartments
100 White Hampton Ln
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
Walnut Crossings
4175 Ivanhoe Dr
Monroeville, PA 15146
Torrente
2565 Boyce Plaza Rd
Upper St. Clair, PA 15241
Sherbrook Apartments
100 Sherbrook Court
Bradford Woods, PA 15090
Oak Hill
475 Garner Court
Pittsburgh, PA 15213
Northrup Court Apartments
135 Fern Hollow Road
Coraopolis, PA 15108
Highland Plaza
301 S Highland Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15206
University Commons
382 South Bouquet Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15213

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pittsburgh, PABethel Park, PASouth Park Township, PAJefferson Hills, PAMurrysville, PAUpper St. Clair, PAFernway, PAMunhall, PACarnot-Moon, PAAliquippa, PACanonsburg, PA
Coraopolis, PABridgeville, PAAvalon, PACarnegie, PAGreensburg, PAMcKees Rocks, PACastle Shannon, PAAmbridge, PAMcKeesport, PASwissvale, PA
Crafton, PABrentwood, PAAspinwall, PASharpsburg, PAWilkinsburg, PAMount Oliver, PAWashington, PASteubenville, OHUniontown, PANew Castle, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Chatham UniversityPoint Park University
Duquesne UniversityCommunity College of Allegheny County
Carlow University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity