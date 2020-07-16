Amenities
Enjoy the beauty of nature in these unbelievably magnificent apartments located in North Versailles. Easy access to Penn State Allegheny, shopping, dining & Route 30, which makes this location perfect for a short commute to Monroeville, White Oak, Irwin, North Huntingdon & West Mifflin, You'll feel gratified in wall to wall carpeting, freshly painted rooms & sparkling appliances. PLUS, ample storage for all your personal possessions. Don't hesitate, call today for a showing.
Apartment Features:
*Central Heating & Air Conditioning.
*Enormous Closet Space
*Conveniently Located to Shopping & Restaurants
*Sparkling White Appliances
*New Wall-to-Wall Carpeting
*Freshly Painted Apartment
*East Allegheny School District
*Dog/Cat friendly with a $40 to $70 monthly pet fee plus $200 pet deposit
*Laundry in Building
Amadell Apartments
$599 month, plus electric water and sewage
Available IMMEDIATELY!
Call today to schedule a showing!
412-229-8380
*Sample Photos
EHO
(RLNE2713205)