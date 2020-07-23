/
/
washington county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:43 AM
202 Apartments for rent in Washington County, PA📍
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
36 Units Available
Reserve at Southpointe
1000 Meadow Ln, Canonsburg, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
884 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,805
1390 sqft
Prime location just off of I-79. Luxurious apartments include granite counters, ice maker, in-unit laundry, ceiling fan, and fireplace. Community offers tenants 24-hour gym, clubhouse, and conference room.
1 of 17
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
108 Oak Ridge Drive
108 Oak Ridge Drive, Washington County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
2054 sqft
Move In Ready! All Brick 4 Bedroom 3 Bath Home. Entry has double doors with glass detail. One level living with tile and hardwoods in the main living areas. Brand New Carpets in the bedrooms and lower level.
1 of 11
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
331 Maple Ridge Drive
331 Maple Ridge Dr, Washington County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
4 Bedrooms
Ask
BACK ON MARKET! SPACIOUS 3 Bed,2 Car + GAMEROOM - Property Id: 62373 BACK ON MARKET! APPLICATION FELL THROUGH. SPACIOUS 3 Bedroom END UNIT! NEW CARPET AND PAINT! PLUS LARGE FINISHED GAMEROOM! LARGE wrap around KITCHEN is fully equipped + Pantry.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
122 Maple Ridge Ct
122 Maple Ridge Ct, Washington County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1650 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Canonsburg Townhome - Property Id: 310864 Townhouse for Rent in Maple Ridge! Terrific location, only 1 mile from I-79 and Southpointe office park, situated on a private cul-de-sac in.
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
208 Russie Ave A
208 Russie Avenue, Bentleyville, PA
2 Bedrooms
$859
$859 PER MONTH!! GREAT FIXER UPPER!! RENT TO OWN!! - Property Id: 309573 208 Russie Ave., Bentleyville PA 15314 2 beds 1 bath 1000 sq ft Lot size is 56 sq. ft.
1 of 8
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
666 Thompson Ave Unit 6
666 Thompson Ave, Donora, PA
2 Bedrooms
$700
Newly renovated, pet friendly 2 BR apartment in the heart of Donora! *Pictures show two different styles* Highlights: - Brand new: fixtures, flooring, appliances, paint, cabinets, counter tops, entry doors, etc.
1 of 9
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
347 Johns Avenue
347 Johns Avenue, McDonald, PA
3 Bedrooms
$900
1100 sqft
347 Johns Avenue Available 08/01/20 Newly renovated 3 bedroom, 1 bath house in the quiet town of McDonald - Spacious 3 bedroom, 1 bath house. New hard surface flooring throughout. All new appliances in the kitchen.
1 of 8
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
105 W. Walnut St
105 W Walnut St, Washington, PA
3 Bedrooms
$950
3 bedroom 1 bath - Fully remodeled No Pets Allowed (RLNE5845997)
1 of 18
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
306 Timberlake Dr
306 Timberlake Dr, Washington County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
3200 sqft
Great location! Timberlake Plan. Beautiful two story, 4 bedrooms + 2.5 bath with 2 car garage. Eat-in kitchen, formal dining room, first floor family room. Spacious, finished game room with bar area. Walk out to deck and large yard.
1 of 25
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
418 Chartiers Avenue
418 Chartiers Avenue, Canonsburg, PA
1 Bedroom
$750
Mint Condition and Just Updated 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Apartment Minutes from Southpointe and ALL Major Traffic Arteries Including I-79 and Route 19! Pristine and Move-In Ready First Floor Unit, with Brand New Carpeting, Freshly Painted, Light and Bright
1 of 7
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
19 Russ St. Apt 3
19 Russ Street, Paris, PA
1 Bedroom
$650
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nice, updated apartment on a very peaceful road. There is an extra room that can be used as an office, storage, or a second bedroom. There is an open living room & kitchen space. All Utilities Included (Gas, Electric, Water, and Sewage)
1 of 10
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
317 W Grant Street
317 West Grant Street, Houston, PA
2 Bedrooms
$750
Neutral Decor, Newer Neutral Carpeting, Living Room w/Pass Thru Window to Dining Room, Equipped Kitchen, Spacious Bedrooms, Updated Full Bath, Conveniently Located to Schools, Shopping, Southpointe, Meadows Racetrack & Casino, I-79 & 519.
1 of 21
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
932 Main Street
932 Main Street, Bentleyville, PA
Studio
$1,500
932 Main Street is a full service automotive business.
1 of 12
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
141 Meadowbook circle
141 Meadowbrook Circle, McMurray, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
Amazing half acre + lot and located in a great spot on the street for that feeling of seclusion! 2 Car garage makes easy access to kitchen with groceries, mud room between kitchen and garage and also accesses the rear 2 tier deck patio - very
1 of 22
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
2028 Sir Patrick Dr
2028 Sir Patrick Dr, Washington County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
This beautiful 3 bedroom house is available. You'll love spending family time or entertaining in the open kitchen/living room while enjoying the scenic view out back.
1 of 18
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
204 Cedar Hill Dr
204 Cedar Hill Dr, Washington County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
2 Bedroom 1.
1 of 28
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
118 Ross Street
118 Ross St, McGovern, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1116 sqft
2 bed 1 bath on a quiet 1 way street. Huge yard for entertainment. Washer and Dryer included. Basement has an extra shower/bathtub installed. Off Street parking in the rear of the property. No Pets allowed.
1 of 16
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
228 Prestonwood Lane
228 Prestonwood Lane, Washington County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Master bedroom on first floor has its own private bath; powder room on first floor for guests. Second bedroom also has its own private full bath and a large storage room on second floor. Available for rent August 1st.
1 of 22
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
224 Persimmon
224 Persimmon Ln, Washington County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
Lovely Townhome on Quiet Street in North Strabane/Canonsburg area. Walk to Rear Deck from Dining Area through Sliding Glass Doors. Three Bedrooms and two and one half bathrooms plus Integral Garage. Flat Driveway can also accommodate several cars.
1 of 11
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
219 Meadow Avenue - Apt. 1
219 Meadow Avenue, Charleroi, PA
1 Bedroom
$500
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One bedroom efficiency style 1st floor apartment. Electric baseboard heat. Tenant pays electric. Landlord pays water garbage and sewage. Available for immediate showings. Tenant must take credit and background checks.
1 of 25
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
1785 Park Ave
1785 Park Avenue, Washington County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
This great home is conveniently located in Washington on Park Ave (Rt18) not far from Trinity HS.
1 of 13
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
1464 Meadowbrook Dr
1464 Meadowbrook Dr, Washington County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Updated townhouse rental available for immediate occupancy.
1 of 25
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
2407 Canoe Dr
2407 Canoe Dr, Washington, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
FORMER MODEL HOME! Too many upgrades to list, including hardwood floors & crown molding. Why worry when renting an older unit? This beautiful 5 year old townhome located in Strabane Manor.
1 of 14
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
57 Arnold St
57 Arnold St, Washington County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$925
2 bedroom 1 bath townhouse in North Franklin Township. Eat-In oak kitchen with refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, microwave & disposal included. Light & bright with neutral decor throughout.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Washington County area include Chatham University, Point Park University, Duquesne University, Community College of Allegheny County, and Carlow University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Pittsburgh, Bethel Park, Morgantown, South Park Township, and Jefferson Hills have apartments for rent.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Pittsburgh, PABethel Park, PAMorgantown, WVSouth Park Township, PAJefferson Hills, PAMurrysville, PAUpper St. Clair, PAFernway, PAMunhall, PACarnot-Moon, PAAliquippa, PA
Canonsburg, PACoraopolis, PABridgeville, PAAvalon, PACarnegie, PAGreensburg, PAMcKees Rocks, PASwissvale, PAMcKeesport, PACrafton, PACastle Shannon, PA