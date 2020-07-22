Payne Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony range dishwasher in unit laundry carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse 24hr gym pool tennis court yoga cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly internet access

Our "Apartment Excellence Award" winning community, located in peaceful Jefferson Hills, delivers a remarkable palette of choices to suit your lifestyle. Each townhome has been designed for optimum convenience. The first floor features an inviting, bright living space and a chef's kitchen that also boasts plenty of countertop and cabinet space. Spend your leisure time indoors or enjoy the relaxing country setting from your patio. Upstairs you'll be amazed at the generous amount of closet space. We're a pet friendly community so bring along your favorite companion. If fitness is part of your lifestyle, we have an amazing variety of activities to suit any level of endurance. Take a dip in the relaxing heated pool, lounge on the sun deck, or get a great workout on the tennis or basketball courts, Break a sweat in the 24 hour fitness center featuring cardio equipment and free weights or stretch and relax in the yoga studio.