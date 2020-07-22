All apartments in Jefferson Hills
Jefferson Hills, PA
Payne Hill
Last updated July 22 2020 at 9:21 AM

Payne Hill

511 Payne Hill Road · (412) 784-6213
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

511 Payne Hill Road, Jefferson Hills, PA 15025
Clairton

Price and availability

VERIFIED 12 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0165 · Avail. Aug 1

$935

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 619 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0225 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,270

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1094 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Payne Hill.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
dishwasher
in unit laundry
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
24hr gym
pool
tennis court
yoga
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
internet access
Our "Apartment Excellence Award" winning community, located in peaceful Jefferson Hills, delivers a remarkable palette of choices to suit your lifestyle. Each townhome has been designed for optimum convenience. The first floor features an inviting, bright living space and a chef's kitchen that also boasts plenty of countertop and cabinet space. Spend your leisure time indoors or enjoy the relaxing country setting from your patio. Upstairs you'll be amazed at the generous amount of closet space. We're a pet friendly community so bring along your favorite companion. If fitness is part of your lifestyle, we have an amazing variety of activities to suit any level of endurance. Take a dip in the relaxing heated pool, lounge on the sun deck, or get a great workout on the tennis or basketball courts, Break a sweat in the 24 hour fitness center featuring cardio equipment and free weights or stretch and relax in the yoga studio.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 10-16 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $500-One Month's Rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
restrictions: No Aggressive breeds
Dogs
rent: $30 per dog/month
Cats
rent: $25 per cat/month
Parking Details: Assigned Surface Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Payne Hill have any available units?
Payne Hill has 2 units available starting at $935 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Payne Hill have?
Some of Payne Hill's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Payne Hill currently offering any rent specials?
Payne Hill is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Payne Hill pet-friendly?
Yes, Payne Hill is pet friendly.
Does Payne Hill offer parking?
Yes, Payne Hill offers parking.
Does Payne Hill have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Payne Hill offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Payne Hill have a pool?
Yes, Payne Hill has a pool.
Does Payne Hill have accessible units?
No, Payne Hill does not have accessible units.
Does Payne Hill have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Payne Hill has units with dishwashers.
Does Payne Hill have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Payne Hill has units with air conditioning.
