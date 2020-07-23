127 Apartments for rent in Westmoreland County, PA📍
Marquis Place
1000 Marquis Pl, Murrysville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,155
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled in a quiet cul-de-sac, Marquis Place Apartments offers a tranquil environment, not often found in apartment living, without compromising accessibility.
305 3rd St A
305 3rd St, Smithton, PA
3 Bedrooms
$424
$424 PER MONTH!! RENT TO OWN!! GREAT FIXER UPPER!! - Property Id: 324918 305 3rd Street, Smithton, PA 15479 1094 sq feet.
150 Sheffield Dr.
150 Sheffield Drive, Westmoreland County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1362 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous Roomy Home in 55+ Community - Property Id: 321532 Available August 1st, this spacious 2 bedroom/2 bath home is located in the Cloverleaf Community in Delmont.
2098 Rt. 130
2098 Harrison Avenue, Westmoreland County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$895
1200 sqft
2098 Rt. 130 Available 09/01/20 UPDATED 3 BR / 2 BATH HOUSE FOR RENT - PENN-TRAFFORD SCHOOL DISTRICT - Updated 3 Bedroom / 2 Bath home for rent in Harrison City, in desirable Penn-Trafford School district, Westmoreland County.
303 East Main Street
303 East Main Street, West Newton, PA
1 Bedroom
$700
One bedroom located on the second floor. All utilities included. No smoking. No pets. Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/303-e-main-st-west-newton-pa-15089-usa-unit-3/8cb0b249-3875-4277-8b5c-ebdbb77d0cbc No Pets Allowed (RLNE5439075)
815 Drey Street
815 Drey Street, Arnold, PA
3 Bedrooms
$850
1200 sqft
Spacious- Multi-Level 3 Bedroom - This spacious-multi-level 3 bedroom apartment is a MUST VIEW!!!!!! Large equipped kitchen with stove, refriegerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal-- lots of counter space and storage space-- Has a separate dining
945 ACADEMY HTS
945 Academy Heights Dr, Westmoreland County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$915
1000 sqft
Recently Renovated, back yard patio. - This three bedroom townhouse is equipped with central air, one and a half bathrooms, and one car garage with remote access! Located in the Greensburg area and roughly 10 minutes from Rt.
1023 3rd Ave
1023 3rd Avenue, New Kensington, PA
4 Bedrooms
$750
1651 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Owner Finance Home For Sale, Credit Friendly Terms - FOR SALE NOT FOR RENT Duplex with two 3/1 units. 1023 3rd Ave - Studio -- baths 1,651 sq ft in Westmoreland County For sale with an asking price of $39,000.
35 South 7th Street
35 South 7th Street, Youngwood, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
925 sqft
Luxury Bungalow EASY Access 2 Laurel Mts, trnpik, Rt 70 Completely Remodeled with luxury in mind. This bungalow gives California charm, style and comfort at the entrance of the Laurel Mountains.................
462 W Main Street
462 West Main Street, Mount Pleasant, PA
1 Bedroom
$2,320
967 sqft
Luxury One Bedroom Suite EASY Access 2 Laurel Mts, turnpike, Rt 70, RT 119, 31, 66 Completely Remodeled with luxury in mind. This apartment gives Manhattan style charm, style and comfort at the entrance of the Laurel Mountains.................
14029 Valley View Dr
14029 Valley View Drive, Westmoreland County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1400 sqft
Newly Renovated, 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home in North Huntingdon Township.This home is equipped with a brand new kitchen, updated bathrooms and hardwood floors throughout most of the house.
17 Barclay St
17 Barclay Street, Greensburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1400 sqft
Lovely 3 BR, 2 BA home in Greensburg will be available mid August. This home has so much charm! Gorgeous built-ins and lots of wood work. Rooms have 11 foot ceilings,for a great sense of space. Lovely covered front porch to while away the evenings.
125 Freeport Street - 1
125 Freeport Street, Delmont, PA
2 Bedrooms
$900
1000 sqft
***PET FREIDNLY*** Great 2 bedroom apartment with a finished basement in the heart of Delmont. Two large bedrooms a one full bathroom accompanied by and open living room and entertaining space in the finished basement.
318 S. Pennsylvania Avenue, Apartment #5
318 S Pennsylvania Ave, Greensburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1400 sqft
We are excited to be offering an amazing pet friendly 100% renovated apartment building at the end of a very popular street in downtown Greensburg. Students are welcome! 318 S.
2701 Wilson Street
2701 Wilson St, Latrobe, PA
Studio
$375
1800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious Garage Available For Rent in Latrobe - Spacious garage ideal for storing vehicles or equipment available for rent in Latrobe. The building is approximately 1,800 square feet and also includes an office space, bathroom, and storage closet.
600 Donner Avenue
600 Donner Ave, Monessen, PA
Studio
$1,400
This almost 4000 Sq. Ft professional building is centrally located in the business district.
Results within 1 mile of Westmoreland County
666 Thompson Ave Unit 6
666 Thompson Ave, Donora, PA
2 Bedrooms
$700
Newly renovated, pet friendly 2 BR apartment in the heart of Donora! *Pictures show two different styles* Highlights: - Brand new: fixtures, flooring, appliances, paint, cabinets, counter tops, entry doors, etc.
Amadell Apartments
1954 Amato Drive, Allegheny County, PA
Studio
$560
1 Bedroom
Ask
Enjoy the beauty of nature in these unbelievably magnificent apartments located in North Versailles.
402 Ridgeview Rd - Dai
402 Ridgeview Rd, Somerset County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
2 sqft
This home has 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms (1 master BR and 2 BRs that each have a bunk/futon bed and a twin bed)....sleeping 8 very comfortably....
219 Meadow Avenue - Apt. 1
219 Meadow Avenue, Charleroi, PA
1 Bedroom
$500
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One bedroom efficiency style 1st floor apartment. Electric baseboard heat. Tenant pays electric. Landlord pays water garbage and sewage. Available for immediate showings. Tenant must take credit and background checks.
630 1st Street
630 1st St, Donora, PA
2 Bedrooms
$600
950 sqft
Newly updated 2 bedroom 1 bath house in Donora. Includes washer/dryer in house. Tenant pays water, gas and electric. First month rent + security deposit required at move-in along with a credit and background check.
501 McKean Avenue - C
501 Mckean Avenue, Charleroi, PA
Studio
$700
840 sqft
840 sqft of open Commercial Space with forced air and Heat that includes a private handicap bathroom and ally access for deliveries. This space is big enough for a yoga studio, coffee shop, offices or many other options.
320 5th Ave
320 East 5th Avenue, Tarentum, PA
Studio
$1,599
Lease is $1599 per month. Large space. Front first level space. 97"x38' 3686 Sq Feet. 18 Rooms, 2 storage closets, 2 bathrooms and a kitchen area. Rooms are equipped with internet ready jacks and outlets. ADA Compliant.
416 Crawford Run Rd
416 Crawford Run Road, Allegheny County, PA
1 Bedroom
$650
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy this cozy 3rd floor smoke free apartment nestled in the valley with peaceful streams, woods with lots of wildlife to gander at from the deck. The apartment features an eat in kitchen equipped with a gas stove, large Living room and bedroom.
Frequently Asked Questions
Apartment Rentals in Westmoreland County start at $350/month.
Some of the colleges located in the Westmoreland County area include Chatham University, Point Park University, Duquesne University, Community College of Allegheny County, and Carlow University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Pittsburgh, Bethel Park, South Park Township, Jefferson Hills, and Murrysville have apartments for rent.
