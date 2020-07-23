/
butler county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:43 AM
68 Apartments for rent in Butler County, PA📍
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
23 Units Available
Rochester Village
10100 Kettlecreek Dr, Fernway, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,270
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1142 sqft
Live in Cranberry Township in Pennsylvania, with beautiful landscaping right outside your door. This community includes a new swimming pool, fire pit, golf simulator, clubhouse and more.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1202 Dutilh Rd 17
1202 Dutilh Rd, Butler County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
Unit 17 Available 08/15/20 Two Bedroom condo in Cranberry Township - Property Id: 317449 This clean and updated two bedroom condo with 1 and 1/2 baths is so ideally situated in Cranberry Township.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3538 William Flynn Hwy
3538 William Flinn Highway, Butler County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
Available 08/01/20 Quaint Little Stone House - Property Id: 174887 Located in the Slippery Rock School District. Updated kitchen, engineered maple flooring and updated bathroom. Has a very nice backyard. No utilities included in rent.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
102 Brookston drive
102 Brookston Drive, Fernway, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1400 sqft
Available 10/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bed, 2 bath, 2-car garage home - OCT 1 - Property Id: 39137 Welcome to a conveniently located home with 3 bedroom, 2 full-baths, a finished basement and 2-car garage.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
144 School St
144 School Street, Butler County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath home - Property Id: 313796 Charm, dignity, and character best describe this beautifully renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in a quiet rural neighborhood.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
530 N Main St Unit 302
530 North Main Street, Butler, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
Beautiful 2 Bedroom/2 Bathroom Apartment in the heart of Butler. Walking distance to Downtown Butler (shops, restaurants, banks, churches).
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
118 Antler Hollow
118 Antler Hollow Drive, Fernway, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
Many recent updates in this 3-bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome in Cranberry Township! The main level has an open living room with gas fireplace and brand new hard floors throughout.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
516 Ten Point
516 10 Point Lane, Fernway, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
Available now- a 3-bedroom townhome in Cranberry Township! This property has just been freshly painted and new carpet installed.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
525 Grandshire
525 Grandshire Drive, Fox Run, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
Spacious home located just off 228 in Cranberry Twp- available in August 2020! The main floor offers an open foyer, formal living and dining rooms, and large windows for natural light.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
300 Cross Creek Drive
300 Cross Creek Drive, Fernway, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Former Ryan Homes Wexford Model. Professionally decorated, 3 BR, 2.5 Baths, 2 car garage.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
122 Southridge Dr
122 Southridge Drive, Butler County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$3,375
Conveniently located minutes to I-79 , I- 76 , Rt 228 , Rt 19. 30 min drive to the airport, downtown Pittsburgh, universities, hospitals. A great place to live and entertain.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
355-363 Perry Highway
355 Perry Hwy, Butler County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$750
Beautiful country setting close to everything. Just minutes from major roadways, schools, parks, shopping dining, and more. Several 1 & 2 bedroom apartments available. Ample Parking and on-site laundry.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
303 Brandi Lynn Lane
303 Brandi Lynn Ln, Butler County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
Pictures are of the original model. Owner of the model also owns this unit. Only difference will be the white kitchen and white bathroom vanity selections. Beautiful One level living with full basement. 2 Car attached garage.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
125 Kaufman Run Blvd
125 Kaufman-Run Boulevard, Butler County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
Great 4 bedroom home available in the highly sought after Adams Ridge community! Enjoy the amazing amenities such as pool, playground & community center.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
218 Adams Pointe
218 Adams Pointe Boulevard, Butler County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
3-bedroom SINGLE LEVEL condo in the gated community of Adams Pointe. This unit becomes available mid-July 2020. No steps through the entire unit. Recently updated paint, carpet, and appliances. The entry way leads into an open living and dining area.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
1000 Adair Ave
1000 Adair Ave, Butler County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Former Model Home in Middlesex Crossing! The newly designed Wexford floor plan is Open & Spacious. Beautiful center island eat-in kitchen complete with granite countertops, custom backsplash, and upgraded cabinetry.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
511 Pearl Ave
511 Pearl Avenue, Mars, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
Mars School District, generous sized 3 bedroom, ranch style home. Hardwood flooring in living room, with ornamental fireplace and bay window for ample natural lighting.
Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
216 Castle Creek Dr
216 Castle Creek Drive, Seven Fields, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1400 sqft
Pictures not updated with NEW Paint !! 2 BR, 2.5 bath town home in desirable Seven Fields. The covered front porch greets guests as they enter into the generously sized family room. The spacious FR leads to the bright eat-in kitchen.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
779 Norwegian Spruce
779 Norwegian Spruce Drive, Butler County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
Great end-unit townhome in Adams Township- available for a lease to start end of July 2020. Virtual walkthrough available! Enter from the one-car garage right into the first floor.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
204 S Main
204 South Main Street, Slippery Rock, PA
2 Bedrooms
$700
Two bedroom apartment located right on Main Street! Available starting mid-July 2020. Walking distance to Slippery Rock University campus, and 2 off-street parking spots included! This ground level unit recently had new flooring installed throughout.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
145 Chestnut Street
145 Chestnut Street, Zelienople, PA
2 Bedrooms
$950
STANDALONE COMMERCIAL BUILDING SPACE. Located in Zelienople Borough w/ PARKING LOT, approximately 1000 square feet. 30 minutes or less to downtown Pittsburgh, 5 minutes or less to I-79, 15 minutes to PA-Turnpike, 10 minutes to Cranberry Twp.
Last updated April 12 at 10:26 AM
1 Unit Available
123 Arlington Dr
123 Arlington Drive, Slippery Rock, PA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
2 bedroom - One Level floor plan Condo in Slippery Rock Butler County Near Slippery Rock University - - One Level Floor Plan - Two Bedroom - Newer Development - 16' x 14' Large Great room open to kitchen and dinette with cathedral ceiling - Attached
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
127 breakneck St
127 Breakneck Street, Butler County, PA
Studio
$3,000
Formally and currently being used as a concrete manufacturing company. Large warehouses, both heated and non heated with equipment. Sitting on under 11 acres of ground, your business can sprawl out or stay enclosed.
Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
322 Osona Lane
322 Osana Lane, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
2084 sqft
Luxurious Model home for rent in Venango trails. This is the ACTUAL unit that was used as Schubert model home by heartlandhomes in very desirable Venango trails. 3 bed and 2.5 bath, Five year young with all the upgrades.
