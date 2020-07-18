10211 SW Barber St

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated extra storage bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub extra storage granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Villebois Model Home - You will fall in love with this BEAUTIFUL craftsman in Wilsonville.



All the upgrades, high end fixtures, designer paint theme, hardwood floors, sky high ceilings, high-end appliances, and so much more await you in this 3 bedroom/3 bathroom home.



The first floor features a spacious and open kitchen with over-sized island, gas appliances, granite counter-tops, and beautiful cabinetry. This amazing kitchen is open to a large family room with tons of windows to let in natural light. A powder room is also on this floor.



Upstairs you will find a laundry room, with additional storage, an amazing master with large walk in, separate shower and soaking tub, and 2 additional bedrooms that share a Jack and Jill bath.



This home is truly amazing and ready for you to move in today!



Applications for this home can be found on our website www.247prop.com



*All utilities are the responsibility of the tenant

*Minimum Security Deposit equal to one month rent

*This is a non-smoking property

*$55 Application charge per person over the age of 18



No Pets Allowed



