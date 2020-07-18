All apartments in Wilsonville
Find more places like 10211 SW Barber St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wilsonville, OR
/
10211 SW Barber St
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

10211 SW Barber St

10211 Southwest Barber Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wilsonville
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10211 Southwest Barber Street, Wilsonville, OR 97070
Far West

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
extra storage
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Villebois Model Home - You will fall in love with this BEAUTIFUL craftsman in Wilsonville.

All the upgrades, high end fixtures, designer paint theme, hardwood floors, sky high ceilings, high-end appliances, and so much more await you in this 3 bedroom/3 bathroom home.

The first floor features a spacious and open kitchen with over-sized island, gas appliances, granite counter-tops, and beautiful cabinetry. This amazing kitchen is open to a large family room with tons of windows to let in natural light. A powder room is also on this floor.

Upstairs you will find a laundry room, with additional storage, an amazing master with large walk in, separate shower and soaking tub, and 2 additional bedrooms that share a Jack and Jill bath.

This home is truly amazing and ready for you to move in today!

Applications for this home can be found on our website www.247prop.com

*All utilities are the responsibility of the tenant
*Minimum Security Deposit equal to one month rent
*This is a non-smoking property
*$55 Application charge per person over the age of 18

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2634602)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10211 SW Barber St have any available units?
10211 SW Barber St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wilsonville, OR.
How much is rent in Wilsonville, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wilsonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 10211 SW Barber St have?
Some of 10211 SW Barber St's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10211 SW Barber St currently offering any rent specials?
10211 SW Barber St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10211 SW Barber St pet-friendly?
No, 10211 SW Barber St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wilsonville.
Does 10211 SW Barber St offer parking?
No, 10211 SW Barber St does not offer parking.
Does 10211 SW Barber St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10211 SW Barber St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10211 SW Barber St have a pool?
No, 10211 SW Barber St does not have a pool.
Does 10211 SW Barber St have accessible units?
No, 10211 SW Barber St does not have accessible units.
Does 10211 SW Barber St have units with dishwashers?
No, 10211 SW Barber St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Boulder Creek
6600 SW Wilsonville Rd
Wilsonville, OR 97070
Bridge Creek
29697 SW Rose Ln
Wilsonville, OR 97070
Terrene at the Grove
8890 SW Ash Meadows Cir
Wilsonville, OR 97070
Domaine at Villebois
28900 SW Villebois Dr
Wilsonville, OR 97070
TownCenter Park
29250 SW Parkway Ct
Wilsonville, OR 97070
Jory Trail
8750 SW Ash Meadows Rd
Wilsonville, OR 97070
Canyon Creek Apartment Villages
26310 SW Canyon Creek Rd
Wilsonville, OR 97070
Haven at Charbonneau
8755 SW Illahee Ct
Wilsonville, OR 97070

Similar Pages

Wilsonville 1 BedroomsWilsonville 2 Bedrooms
Wilsonville Apartments with BalconiesWilsonville Apartments with Gyms
Wilsonville Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Portland, ORVancouver, WABeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, ORSalem, ORAloha, ORLake Oswego, ORTigard, OROregon City, ORTualatin, OR
Milwaukie, ORHappy Valley, ORWest Linn, ORForest Grove, ORCamas, WASherwood, ORMcMinnville, ORCanby, ORWashougal, WABethany, OROrchards, WA
Hazel Dell, WAFive Corners, WAOak Grove, ORSt. Helens, ORGladstone, OROak Hills, ORMinnehaha, WASilverton, ORFairview, ORWest Haven-Sylvan, OR

Apartments Near Colleges

Lewis & Clark CollegeClackamas Community College
Mt Hood Community CollegeOregon Health & Science University
Pacific University