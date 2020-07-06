All apartments in West Slope
Last updated July 6 2020 at 11:59 PM

8745 SW Beaverton Hillsdale Hwy - 11

8745 Southwest Beaverton Hillsdale Highway · (503) 964-7142
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8745 Southwest Beaverton Hillsdale Highway, West Slope, OR 97225
Raleigh Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,145

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 893 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Available Now! Come take a look at this recently remodeled, beautifully landscaped, clean and maintained 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment at Patio Garden Court. This 893 square foot second floor apartment backs to tall trees providing privacy and shade from the summer sun! No need to travel far to take care of your laundry with a community laundry room on site!

Water, sewer, and garbage all included! Security deposit of $1245 due at lease signing.

Pets: Cats ok! Sorry, no dogs. Max 2 pets, deposit for first is $500, 2nd is $100.

Visit ProfoundPropertiesLLC.com for more information on this listing, view Criteria for Renting, request a showing and to fill out an application!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8745 SW Beaverton Hillsdale Hwy - 11 have any available units?
8745 SW Beaverton Hillsdale Hwy - 11 has a unit available for $1,145 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8745 SW Beaverton Hillsdale Hwy - 11 have?
Some of 8745 SW Beaverton Hillsdale Hwy - 11's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8745 SW Beaverton Hillsdale Hwy - 11 currently offering any rent specials?
8745 SW Beaverton Hillsdale Hwy - 11 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8745 SW Beaverton Hillsdale Hwy - 11 pet-friendly?
Yes, 8745 SW Beaverton Hillsdale Hwy - 11 is pet friendly.
Does 8745 SW Beaverton Hillsdale Hwy - 11 offer parking?
No, 8745 SW Beaverton Hillsdale Hwy - 11 does not offer parking.
Does 8745 SW Beaverton Hillsdale Hwy - 11 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8745 SW Beaverton Hillsdale Hwy - 11 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8745 SW Beaverton Hillsdale Hwy - 11 have a pool?
No, 8745 SW Beaverton Hillsdale Hwy - 11 does not have a pool.
Does 8745 SW Beaverton Hillsdale Hwy - 11 have accessible units?
No, 8745 SW Beaverton Hillsdale Hwy - 11 does not have accessible units.
Does 8745 SW Beaverton Hillsdale Hwy - 11 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8745 SW Beaverton Hillsdale Hwy - 11 has units with dishwashers.
Does 8745 SW Beaverton Hillsdale Hwy - 11 have units with air conditioning?
No, 8745 SW Beaverton Hillsdale Hwy - 11 does not have units with air conditioning.
