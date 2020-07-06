8745 SW Beaverton Hillsdale Hwy - 11

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Available Now! Come take a look at this recently remodeled, beautifully landscaped, clean and maintained 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment at Patio Garden Court. This 893 square foot second floor apartment backs to tall trees providing privacy and shade from the summer sun! No need to travel far to take care of your laundry with a community laundry room on site!



Water, sewer, and garbage all included! Security deposit of $1245 due at lease signing.



Pets: Cats ok! Sorry, no dogs. Max 2 pets, deposit for first is $500, 2nd is $100.



