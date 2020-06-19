Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

21460 Miles Drive Available 08/14/20 Beautiful High-End West Linn Home. Large Gourmet Kitchen. Landscaper Included! - Available: August 14, 2020

Pet’s: Small Dog Okay with Increased Deposit. No Cats! Owner Highly Allergic!!!

Approximate Sq Ft: 3300

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 2.5

Heating: Gas Heat. Central Heat

Terms: 12 month Lease

Rent: $3,850.00 per month

Security Deposit: $3,825.00

Screening Charge: $50.00 per person 18 years and older

County: Clackamas



Description:

Beautiful Traditional Home Located in West Linn. Formal entryway with high ceilings and grand staircase. Formal living and dining. Gourmet kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and spacious island. Open great room concept with built-ins and wall of windows overlooking the meticulous landscaped backyard. Office/den on main. Separate laundry room with washer/dryer hook ups and utility sink. Master suite includes full bath and walk-in closet. Landscaper Included! Highly desirable school district, walking distance to Starbucks and Shopping Center!



Appliances: Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Disposal

Parking: 3-Car Garage and Off Street Parking

Special Terms: No Smoking

Utilities included in rent: Landscaping

Utilities paid by tenant: All Others

Renter's Insurance: Proof of insurance is required prior to move in.

No Cats Allowed



