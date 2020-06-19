All apartments in West Linn
Find more places like 21460 Miles Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Linn, OR
/
21460 Miles Drive
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

21460 Miles Drive

21460 Miles Drive · (503) 620-1333
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
West Linn
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

21460 Miles Drive, West Linn, OR 97068
Rosemont Summit

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 21460 Miles Drive · Avail. Aug 14

$3,850

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 3300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
21460 Miles Drive Available 08/14/20 Beautiful High-End West Linn Home. Large Gourmet Kitchen. Landscaper Included! - Available: August 14, 2020
Pet’s: Small Dog Okay with Increased Deposit. No Cats! Owner Highly Allergic!!!
Approximate Sq Ft: 3300
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 2.5
Heating: Gas Heat. Central Heat
Terms: 12 month Lease
Rent: $3,850.00 per month
Security Deposit: $3,825.00
Screening Charge: $50.00 per person 18 years and older
County: Clackamas

Description:
Beautiful Traditional Home Located in West Linn. Formal entryway with high ceilings and grand staircase. Formal living and dining. Gourmet kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and spacious island. Open great room concept with built-ins and wall of windows overlooking the meticulous landscaped backyard. Office/den on main. Separate laundry room with washer/dryer hook ups and utility sink. Master suite includes full bath and walk-in closet. Landscaper Included! Highly desirable school district, walking distance to Starbucks and Shopping Center!

Appliances: Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Disposal
Parking: 3-Car Garage and Off Street Parking
Special Terms: No Smoking
Utilities included in rent: Landscaping
Utilities paid by tenant: All Others
Renter's Insurance: Proof of insurance is required prior to move in.
Contact: Bb Management Group 503-620-1333 or email us at leasing@bbpdx.com

Disclaimer: All information, regardless of source, is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

Applicants Rights and Equal Housing Opportunity forms can be downloaded at www.bbpdx.com under download forms.

Bb Management Group and its agents are licensed in the State of Oregon

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3311626)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21460 Miles Drive have any available units?
21460 Miles Drive has a unit available for $3,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 21460 Miles Drive have?
Some of 21460 Miles Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21460 Miles Drive currently offering any rent specials?
21460 Miles Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21460 Miles Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 21460 Miles Drive is pet friendly.
Does 21460 Miles Drive offer parking?
Yes, 21460 Miles Drive does offer parking.
Does 21460 Miles Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21460 Miles Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21460 Miles Drive have a pool?
No, 21460 Miles Drive does not have a pool.
Does 21460 Miles Drive have accessible units?
No, 21460 Miles Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 21460 Miles Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21460 Miles Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 21460 Miles Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 21460 Miles Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 21460 Miles Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cedar Linn
3595 Cedaroak Drive
West Linn, OR 97068
Cascade Summit Apartment Homes
22100 Horizon Dr
West Linn, OR 97068
Caufield Place
6103 Caufield Street
West Linn, OR 97068

Similar Pages

West Linn 1 BedroomsWest Linn 2 Bedrooms
West Linn Accessible ApartmentsWest Linn Apartments with Parking
West Linn Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Portland, ORVancouver, WABeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, ORSalem, ORLake Oswego, ORAloha, ORTigard, OROregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, OR
Milwaukie, ORForest Grove, ORHappy Valley, ORSherwood, ORCamas, WAMcMinnville, ORTroutdale, ORCanby, ORWashougal, WABethany, OROrchards, WAHazel Dell, WA
Five Corners, WAOak Grove, ORFour Corners, ORSt. Helens, ORKelso, WAGladstone, OROak Hills, ORMinnehaha, WASilverton, ORFairview, ORWest Haven-Sylvan, ORScappoose, OR

Nearby Neighborhoods

Robinwood

Apartments Near Colleges

Lewis & Clark CollegeClackamas Community College
Mt Hood Community CollegeOregon Health & Science University
Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity