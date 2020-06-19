Amenities
21460 Miles Drive Available 08/14/20 Beautiful High-End West Linn Home. Large Gourmet Kitchen. Landscaper Included! - Available: August 14, 2020
Pet’s: Small Dog Okay with Increased Deposit. No Cats! Owner Highly Allergic!!!
Approximate Sq Ft: 3300
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 2.5
Heating: Gas Heat. Central Heat
Terms: 12 month Lease
Rent: $3,850.00 per month
Security Deposit: $3,825.00
Screening Charge: $50.00 per person 18 years and older
County: Clackamas
Description:
Beautiful Traditional Home Located in West Linn. Formal entryway with high ceilings and grand staircase. Formal living and dining. Gourmet kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and spacious island. Open great room concept with built-ins and wall of windows overlooking the meticulous landscaped backyard. Office/den on main. Separate laundry room with washer/dryer hook ups and utility sink. Master suite includes full bath and walk-in closet. Landscaper Included! Highly desirable school district, walking distance to Starbucks and Shopping Center!
Appliances: Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Disposal
Parking: 3-Car Garage and Off Street Parking
Special Terms: No Smoking
Utilities included in rent: Landscaping
Utilities paid by tenant: All Others
Renter's Insurance: Proof of insurance is required prior to move in.
Contact: Bb Management Group 503-620-1333 or email us at leasing@bbpdx.com
No Cats Allowed
