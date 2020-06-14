179 Apartments for rent in West Haven-Sylvan, OR with hardwood floors
While there are oodles of festivals happening in Portland, just minutes from West Haven-Sylvan, perhaps the most essential event for everyone to visit is the Waterfront Blues Festival, featuring live music (obviously), unique vendors and local food and drink. World famous craft beer, anyone?
Sitting cozily between Beaverton and Portland is the little community that could: West Haven-Sylvan. Though its title is a bit clunky to spit out, it is a charming little town close to natural and cultural amenities that offers residents a little bit of everything plus some peace and quiet, even though you've probably never heard of it. Before you write off West Haven-Sylvan as a boring 'burb outside Portland, it's worth pointing out that it's close to the Oregon Zoo, Tualatin Hills Nature Park and Forest Park, so if you prefer weekends filled with kayaking, hiking and biking rather than craft beer tasting and music critiquing, you're covered either way. Don't let West Haven's bucolic rolling hills, easy access to Highway 26 and multitude of housing options totally bowl you over. The real beauty of West Haven-Sylvan is the people. They're all friendly, welcoming and fascinating individuals who place a premium on good character. You can't buy that kind of warm environment (unless you're talking monthly rents, then yeah, you can). Welcome to West Haven-Sylvan! See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for West Haven-Sylvan renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.