Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:20 PM

179 Apartments for rent in West Haven-Sylvan, OR with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for West Haven-Sylvan renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to cle...

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
1 Unit Available
8980 NW Cornell Rd
8980 Northwest Cornell Road, West Haven-Sylvan, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2988 sqft
Easy Portland Commute with Large lot and Privacy - Roomy Three Bedroom with daylight basement - APPLY NOW! https://myrentalapplication.com/index/mcneeley/9HBLN Pay Screening Fee: http://www.mcneeley.com/pay-screening-fee Have a pet? https://app.
Last updated June 14 at 06:22pm
$
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
9 Units Available
Cedar Falls
385 Northwest Lost Springs Terrace, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,410
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,915
1140 sqft
Pet friendly community with on-site laundry facilities, 24-hour maintenance, and a swimming pool. Apartments with air conditioning and extra storage. Within minutes of Baker College, Oakwood Health System, and all of Downtown Detroit.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill North
6 Units Available
Cedar Hills
11700 Southwest Butner Road, Portland, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,231
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,538
1100 sqft
A renovated, 1970s-style building with open floor plans and community-inspired spaces. This modern community spans a five-acre property. On-site pool, terrace, and large community building. Spacious interiors with large, private balconies.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
4 Units Available
Sofi at Cedar Mill
11785 NW Timberview Ln, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,389
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,756
981 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in a quiet wooded neighborhood convenient to Timberland Town Center. Also close to Forest Park's biking and hiking trails. Open, light-filled apartments with upscale amenities such as chef-inspired kitchens and private decks or patios.
Last updated September 30 at 01:49pm
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill North
0 Unit Available
Sylvan Terrace
1950 SW Camelot Ct, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Large apartments with hardwood laminate floors, private decks and electric heating. Community includes a lending library, underground parking and pool. Near the Oregon Zoo. Conveniently located near US Route 26 and I-405.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill North
1 Unit Available
7400 SW POINTER RD
7400 Southwest Pointer Road, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
900 sqft
Lovely Remodeled 2 Bedroom Duplex Located on Private Drive with Easy Access to US-26 and Downtown Portland! - To schedule a showing, click the link below or copy and paste into your browser: https://showmojo.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Downtown Portland
31 Units Available
The Matisse
677 S Lowell St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,170
484 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,520
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,135
1014 sqft
Near I-5 and the Streetcar line. Minutes from the water. On-site media room, garages, business center and gym. Units offer hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Cooper Mountain - Aloha North
26 Units Available
Victory Flats at Elmonica Station
1345 SW 172nd Terrace, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,320
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,940
1253 sqft
New one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with kitchen island, pendant lights, hardwood floors and carpeting, and in-unit laundry. Dog park, 24-hour gym, bike storage and clubhouse. Heated pool. Internet cafe and business center on-site.
Last updated June 14 at 06:04pm
$
Old Town Chinatown
52 Units Available
230 Ash
230 Southeast Ash Street, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,232
438 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,320
574 sqft
We're closely monitoring the impact of COVID-19 on our community, whose health and well-being is our top priority.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Nob Hill
7 Units Available
The George Besaw
2323 Northwest Savier Street, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,296
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,091
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,303
851 sqft
Old World charm meets contemporary-boutique in one of Portland's most revered and historic neighborhoods.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Nob Hill
48 Units Available
Kado NW
1378 Northwest 18th Avenue, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,480
471 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,575
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
1089 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Nob Hill
28 Units Available
Maestro
1755 Northwest Kearney Street, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,255
503 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,660
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
1125 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only. Schedule yours today! Up to 6 Weeks Free on Select Homes! *Call for details.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Pearl
36 Units Available
ORO
1470 Northwest Overton Street, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,135
434 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,384
555 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,099
719 sqft
Introducing ORO The Pearl District’s most walkable, connected and stylish apartment experience. Our vision is simple. Provide luxurious and efficient living in the heart of central Portland, where Slabtown and the Pearl District meet.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Nob Hill
10 Units Available
Savier Street Flats
2270 NW Savier St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,405
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,414
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Wallace Park and Route 30. Large and modern apartments with open-plan kitchen, modern appliances, garbage disposal, and patio/balcony. Community offers a courtyard, dog grooming facilities, a pool, and a guest suite.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Downtown Portland
30 Units Available
Park Avenue West
750 SW 9th Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,446
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,809
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,615
1254 sqft
From floor to ceiling and bed to bath, elegant finishes impress at Park Avenue West. Thoughtful amenity details fashion the perfect balance of comfort and intention.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Downtown Portland
7 Units Available
Linc301
301 SW Lincoln St, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,230
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
889 sqft
Minutes from I-405, University Place and downtown Portland. These recently renovated apartments are available fully furnished and have stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly. On-site pool, sauna, coffee bar and concierge service. Guest suite and parking available.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Downtown Portland
7 Units Available
Linc245
245 SW Lincoln St, Portland, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,430
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1067 sqft
Close to Tom McCall Waterfront Park. Apartments feature washers and dryers, large closets and private balconies. Select units boast 15-foot ceilings and Willamette River views. On-site coffee and newspaper service, and fitness center with sauna.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
Downtown Portland
24 Units Available
Ladd
1300 SW Park Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,255
499 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,935
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,760
1064 sqft
Up to 4 Weeks Free on Select Homes- Reflected in Current Rate or Up Front! *Call Us for Details! Due to concerns regarding COVID-19, we are no longer offering in-person tours at the property.
Last updated June 14 at 06:47pm
Downtown Portland
26 Units Available
Vue Apartments
1717 SW Park Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$995
374 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,099
528 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,464
874 sqft
Located minutes away from Portland State University, this pet-friendly community has a fitness center, clubhouse and on-site laundry. Units feature hardwood floors, dishwashers and private patios or balconies.
Last updated June 14 at 08:16pm
Downtown Portland
13 Units Available
Park Plaza
1969 SW Park Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,059
426 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,108
567 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
877 sqft
Recently remodeled units with hardwood floors, air conditioning and extra storage space. The pet-friendly community has a convenient online portal for payments and maintenance requests. Located downtown, close to Portland Art Museum.
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
Pearl
22 Units Available
Asa Flats and Lofts
1200 NW Marshall St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,410
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,498
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,590
1219 sqft
Just minutes from I-405 and the waterway. On-site gym, concierge service and grill area. Green community. Apartments offer granite countertops, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Guest suite available.
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
Pearl
15 Units Available
The Parker
1447 NW 12th Ave, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,480
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,079
915 sqft
With views of the Willamette River, enjoy these modern apartments showcasing gourmet kitchens, natural wood floors, private patio or balcony and air conditioning. A green-conscious community. On-site benefits include wheelchair access, courtyard, clubhouse and pool.
Last updated June 14 at 06:31pm
$
Downtown Portland
21 Units Available
Indigo
430 SW 13th Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,374
609 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,699
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,564
1480 sqft
The Delta Park Center, Portland World Market and Willamette River are nearby this property. Community amenities include a fitness studio, underground parking and EV charging stations. Apartments feature bamboo flooring, room service and modern kitchens.
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
13 Units Available
North Bethany Ridge
15921 NW Brugger Rd, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,389
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,759
1009 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,051
1341 sqft
These gorgeous Tudor-style apartments are situated in a highly coveted location. Onsite maintenance and optional carports and garages make this property unusually well-appointed in Portland.
City Guide for West Haven-Sylvan, OR

While there are oodles of festivals happening in Portland, just minutes from West Haven-Sylvan, perhaps the most essential event for everyone to visit is the Waterfront Blues Festival, featuring live music (obviously), unique vendors and local food and drink. World famous craft beer, anyone?

Sitting cozily between Beaverton and Portland is the little community that could: West Haven-Sylvan. Though its title is a bit clunky to spit out, it is a charming little town close to natural and cultural amenities that offers residents a little bit of everything plus some peace and quiet, even though you've probably never heard of it. Before you write off West Haven-Sylvan as a boring 'burb outside Portland, it's worth pointing out that it's close to the Oregon Zoo, Tualatin Hills Nature Park and Forest Park, so if you prefer weekends filled with kayaking, hiking and biking rather than craft beer tasting and music critiquing, you're covered either way. Don't let West Haven's bucolic rolling hills, easy access to Highway 26 and multitude of housing options totally bowl you over. The real beauty of West Haven-Sylvan is the people. They're all friendly, welcoming and fascinating individuals who place a premium on good character. You can't buy that kind of warm environment (unless you're talking monthly rents, then yeah, you can). Welcome to West Haven-Sylvan! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in West Haven-Sylvan, OR

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for West Haven-Sylvan renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

