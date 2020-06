Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Vernonia - Approx 1200SF shop / garage with 2 10FT roll-up bay doors (both with openers), the home has all wood flooring throughout, spacious kitchen / dining area combination, one bedroom has a full wall of closet space and the 2nd bedroom has a walk-in closet, good size walk-in pantry and washer/dryer hook-ups, nice deck (with cover) off one bedroom, fully fenced back yard, landscaping included



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4770752)