All apartments in Vernonia
Find more places like 840 Jefferson Ave. # 3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Vernonia, OR
/
840 Jefferson Ave. # 3
Last updated June 26 2020 at 3:11 AM

840 Jefferson Ave. # 3

840 Jefferson Ave · (503) 628-9242
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

840 Jefferson Ave, Vernonia, OR 97064

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$755

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 425 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Updated 1 bedroom apartment

This main level unit has many updates including stainless appliances. Located just off the main street this small 6-unit complex is walking distance to everything!

Includes off street parking and shared Coin-op laundry

Available 7/15/2020
Rent is $755.00
Lease is 1 year
Tenant Pays All Utilities
Security Deposit equal to 1 months' rent
Renters Insurance Required
This is a NON-Smoking Property
Screening criteria/Application on website: WWW.TitanPropertyManagementServices.com
$55 per Adult Screening Charge

Pets ok Conditionally:
-Pet Deposit, equal to ½ months' rent (with references)
-$20/per pet, per month pet rent
-2 pets max, unless otherwise stated
-Titan uses a 3rd party screening company for any animal brought onto the property. Applicants will need to register and screen ALL animals through a 3rd party screening company, please see website for registration link WWW.TitanPropertyManagementServices.com
This complex is newly remodeled. Coin-Op Laundry in Secure Basement.

It is a quick walk to down town and the always fun Hawkins Park.

This is a NON-SMOKING property

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 840 Jefferson Ave. # 3 have any available units?
840 Jefferson Ave. # 3 has a unit available for $755 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 840 Jefferson Ave. # 3 have?
Some of 840 Jefferson Ave. # 3's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 840 Jefferson Ave. # 3 currently offering any rent specials?
840 Jefferson Ave. # 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 840 Jefferson Ave. # 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 840 Jefferson Ave. # 3 is pet friendly.
Does 840 Jefferson Ave. # 3 offer parking?
Yes, 840 Jefferson Ave. # 3 offers parking.
Does 840 Jefferson Ave. # 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 840 Jefferson Ave. # 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 840 Jefferson Ave. # 3 have a pool?
No, 840 Jefferson Ave. # 3 does not have a pool.
Does 840 Jefferson Ave. # 3 have accessible units?
No, 840 Jefferson Ave. # 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 840 Jefferson Ave. # 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 840 Jefferson Ave. # 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 840 Jefferson Ave. # 3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 840 Jefferson Ave. # 3 does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 840 Jefferson Ave. # 3?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Portland, ORVancouver, WABeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, ORAloha, ORLake Oswego, ORTigard, OROregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, ORMilwaukie, OR
Happy Valley, ORWest Linn, ORForest Grove, ORCamas, WASherwood, ORMcMinnville, ORScappoose, ORSt. Helens, ORKelso, WAWoodland, WABethany, ORRidgefield, WA
Oak Hills, ORCedar Mill, ORSalmon Creek, WAWest Haven-Sylvan, ORHazel Dell, WAWest Slope, ORRaleigh Hills, ORBarberton, WAMinnehaha, WANewberg, ORKing City, ORBrush Prairie, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Lewis & Clark CollegeClackamas Community College
Mt Hood Community CollegeOregon Health & Science University
Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity