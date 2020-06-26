840 Jefferson Ave. # 3

Amenities

Updated 1 bedroom apartment



This main level unit has many updates including stainless appliances. Located just off the main street this small 6-unit complex is walking distance to everything!



Includes off street parking and shared Coin-op laundry



Available 7/15/2020

Rent is $755.00

Lease is 1 year

Tenant Pays All Utilities

Security Deposit equal to 1 months' rent

Renters Insurance Required

This is a NON-Smoking Property

Screening criteria/Application on website: WWW.TitanPropertyManagementServices.com

$55 per Adult Screening Charge



Pets ok Conditionally:

-Pet Deposit, equal to ½ months' rent (with references)

-$20/per pet, per month pet rent

-2 pets max, unless otherwise stated

-Titan uses a 3rd party screening company for any animal brought onto the property. Applicants will need to register and screen ALL animals through a 3rd party screening company, please see website for registration link

Coin-Op Laundry in Secure Basement.



It is a quick walk to down town and the always fun Hawkins Park.



