82 Studio Apartments for rent in Tualatin, OR
Last updated July 15 at 12:29 AM
28 Units Available
Sherwood - Tualatin South
Forest Rim
6765 SW Nyberg St, Tualatin, OR
Studio
$1,126
452 sqft
Quick access to I-5 and I-205 for Portland commuters. Interior amenities include full-sized washers and dryers, walk-in closets, fireplaces, and private patios/balconies. Playground, pool, and basketball court for residents.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
9 Units Available
Mt. Park
Parkridge
200 Greenridge Dr, Lake Oswego, OR
Studio
$1,205
388 sqft
Situated in prestigious Mountain Park. One-, two- and three-bedroom residences with expansive patios and generous storage spaces. Select homes feature island kitchens, walk-in pantries and wood-burning fireplaces. Tenants enjoy complimentary Mountain Park Recreation Center membership.
Last updated July 15 at 12:40 AM
63 Units Available
Tigard Neighborhood Area 4
Astikos Lofts
8920 Southwest Oak Street, Tigard, OR
Studio
$1,299
455 sqft
Discover Astikos Lofts, a brand-new community built with your comfort in mind and designed to match your vibrant lifestyle.
Last updated July 15 at 12:35 AM
2 Units Available
Sherwood - Tualatin South
Cannery Row
22550 SW Highland Dr, Sherwood, OR
Studio
$1,085
698 sqft
Near Snyder Park in Old Town Sherwood. Updated interiors with granite countertops, newer appliances and lots of storage. On-site gym, bike storage and parking. Pet-friendly community for dogs and cats.
Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
10 Units Available
Tigard Neighborhood Area 6
Attwell off Main
12790 SW Ash Ave, Tigard, OR
Studio
$1,217
481 sqft
This downtown property is within walking distance of the Tigard Farmers Market, and nearby biking trails lead straight to Portland. This green community offers two rooftop decks and a fitness center. Garage parking on site.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
24 Units Available
Downtown Portland
The Matisse
677 S Lowell St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,175
484 sqft
Near I-5 and the Streetcar line. Minutes from the water. On-site media room, garages, business center and gym. Units offer hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
23 Units Available
Nob Hill
Maestro
1755 Northwest Kearney Street, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,290
503 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only.
Last updated July 15 at 12:13 AM
62 Units Available
Nob Hill
Derby Slabtown
1075 Northwest 16th Avenue, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,252
226 sqft
We're more than just an apartment building. From the moment you walk through the front door, you’ll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Last updated July 15 at 12:05 AM
5 Units Available
Central Beaverton
WESTLINE
4545 SW Angel Ave, Beaverton, OR
Studio
$1,362
790 sqft
Located near shopping, restaurants and more. Contemporary units with air conditioning and private balconies. Kitchens have granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy access to a fire pit and clubhouse.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
6 Units Available
Nob Hill
The George Besaw
2323 Northwest Savier Street, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,302
506 sqft
Old World charm meets contemporary-boutique in one of Portland's most revered and historic neighborhoods.
Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
20 Units Available
South Portland
The Ardea
3720 SW Bond Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,500
860 sqft
Convenient to I-5. High-rise apartment community offering spacious studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Apartments feature open living spaces with modern amenities, such as high-end appliances, built-in storage, hardwood floors and stone counters.
Last updated July 15 at 04:29 AM
18 Units Available
Downtown Portland
Park Plaza
1969 SW Park Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,040
426 sqft
Recently remodeled units with hardwood floors, air conditioning and extra storage space. The pet-friendly community has a convenient online portal for payments and maintenance requests. Located downtown, close to Portland Art Museum.
Last updated July 15 at 12:08 AM
9 Units Available
Downtown Portland
Indigo
430 SW 13th Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,461
609 sqft
The Delta Park Center, Portland World Market and Willamette River are nearby this property. Community amenities include a fitness studio, underground parking and EV charging stations. Apartments feature bamboo flooring, room service and modern kitchens.
Last updated July 15 at 12:26 AM
12 Units Available
Nob Hill
Uptown NW Collection
2240 NW Lovejoy St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,127
620 sqft
Gracing the heart of the stylish Northwest district, The Franklin Ide is an elegant, stylish and very comfortable collection of 92 apartment homes.
Last updated July 14 at 03:46 PM
3 Units Available
Homestead
Grace Apartments
1002 SW Gaines St, Portland, OR
Studio
$950
350 sqft
A block from OHSU. This charming community offers custom kitchens, renovated bathrooms, and hardwood floors throughout. On-site laundry and recycling services. Spacious interiors with ample storage.
Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
7 Units Available
Pearl
Enso
1400 NW Marshall St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,397
605 sqft
Downtown living in Portland's Pearl District! Complex offers a wine room, fire pit, courtyard, and clubhouse. Stainless steel appliances, washers/dryers, and patios or balconies in units. Near I-405 and the Willamette River.
Last updated July 15 at 12:28 AM
5 Units Available
Buckman
East 12 Lofts
1100 SE 12th Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,040
452 sqft
In the desirable Buckman neighborhood near brew pubs, dining, and the Willamette River. Rec room, 24-hour fitness center, indoor bike parking, and a pet washing station.
Last updated July 15 at 12:40 AM
21 Units Available
Pearl
Heartline Apartments
1250 Northwest Kearny Street, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,480
574 sqft
Fifteen-story glass tower in the Pearl District. Air conditioned units with open floorplans and large living areas. Rooftop lounge, elevator, and media center for residents.
Last updated July 15 at 12:24 AM
285 Units Available
Downtown Portland
The Collective on 4th
1818 Southwest 4th Avenue, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,262
376 sqft
Every aspect of The Collective on 4th has been intentionally designed with you in mind. It's more than just about how it looks, but the way your home makes you feel.
Last updated July 15 at 12:14 AM
135 Units Available
Pearl
Modera Akoya by Mill Creek
1430 Northwest Hoyt Street, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,775
504 sqft
Things are about to heat up in Portland’s Pearl District. In what was once a fire station comes the city’s hottest new living destination.
Last updated July 15 at 12:13 AM
47 Units Available
Nob Hill
Modera Pearl
1481 NW 13th Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,345
574 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom units with warehouse-style touches, such as concrete floors and exposed ducts. Located in the Pearl District with views of the Willamette River, just steps from myriad shopping, dining and entertainment options.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
26 Units Available
Downtown Portland
Ladd
1300 SW Park Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,235
499 sqft
Up to 6 Weeks Free on Select Homes- Reflected in Current Rate or Up Front! *Call Us for Details! Due to concerns regarding COVID-19, we are no longer offering in-person tours at the property.
Last updated July 15 at 12:32 AM
36 Units Available
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
Golf Creek Apartments
1807 SW Golf Creek Dr, West Haven-Sylvan, OR
Studio
$1,099
511 sqft
Just minutes from the Oregon Zoo and St. Vincent Hospital. One-, two-, and three-bedroom units with contemporary stainless steel appliances, vaulted ceilings, and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 15 at 12:30 AM
14 Units Available
Downtown Portland
Sky3
1221 SW 11th Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,205
539 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments and penthouses offer city, river and mountain views. Modern kitchens, custom cabinetry, granite counters, high ceilings, open layout, in-unit laundry. Enjoy pet-friendly community, rooftop deck, BBQ/grill area.
