54 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Springfield, OR

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
East Main
4 Units Available
Jenna Village
4885 Aster St, Springfield, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1000 sqft
Come experience townhome living which allows you the luxury of not having anyone living above or below you.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
Gateway
5 Units Available
Sequoia Apartments
460 Lindale Drive, Springfield, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
840 sqft
Sequoia Apartments is located in lush, Springfield, OR. You'll appreciate coming home to mature landscape with shaded trees, accented with colorful flowers and greenery.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Mid-Springfield
13 Units Available
Brentwood Estates
317 30th St, Springfield, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1150 sqft
In the heart of the Willamette Valley, between the McKenzie and the Willamette Rivers, is Brentwood Estates apartment homes.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
West Springfield
2 Units Available
Centennial
506 West Centennial Boulevard, Springfield, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
890 sqft
Sleek and stylish comfort awaits you at Centennial Apartments for rent in Springfield, Oregon. Enjoy newly remodeled one- and two-bedroom apartment homes featuring granite countertops, pecan cabinets, abundant storage, and private patios.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Mohawk Boulevard
2 Units Available
Kings Court
1890 M Street, Springfield, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
884 sqft
Kings Court Apartments and Townhomes for rent in Springfield, Oregon, offers pet friendly one- and two-bedroom renovated homes.
Last updated June 12 at 01:00pm
Mohawk Boulevard
2 Units Available
Hallmark Apartments
1719 17th Street, Springfield, OR
2 Bedrooms
$995
700 sqft
Convenient shopping in the city of Springfield is one of the many attractions to living at Hallmark Apartments.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Gateway
1 Unit Available
Chalet Apartments
2555 Gateway Street, Springfield, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1015 sqft
Chalet Apartments for rent in Springfield, Oregon, offers contemporary studios, one-, and two-bedroom homes.
Last updated June 12 at 12:01pm
Gateway
1 Unit Available
Granada Park Duplexes
715 Oakdale Avenue, Springfield, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
939 sqft
Convenience with a Smile. Welcome to Granada Park. These affordable and spacious duplexes are in the heart of the Gateway area of Springfield.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mid-Springfield
1 Unit Available
3410 'C' St.
3410 C Street, Springfield, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
608 sqft
*PRICED REDUCED* Cute 2 bedroom, 1 bath house in Springfield! - Quiet neighborhood! Hardwood floors throughout and cute arched doorways! Updated kitchen with dishwasher! Gas furnace! Call today for a showing, or visit our website to apply!
Results within 1 mile of Springfield
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
Northeast Eugene
73 Units Available
The McKenzie
2847 Tennyson Avenue, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1144 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
Northeast Eugene
2 Units Available
Crescent Village
2745 Shadow View Dr, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
965 sqft
Located just steps from grocery stores, restaurants, and entertainment. Units include air conditioning, hardwood floors, and walk-in closets. Community offers 24-hour maintenance, communal garden, parking, and BBQ grill area.

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
33464 Bloomberg Rd.
33464 Bloomberg Road, Lane County, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1746 sqft
33464 Bloomberg Rd. Available 06/15/20 Beautiful Two Bed Two Bath in Eugene - The home has air conditioning, and lots of natural light with large windows, as well as a sun room facing the front lawn.
Results within 5 miles of Springfield
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
Goodpasture Island
16 Units Available
Riverwalk
470 Alexander Loop, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,538
1014 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
Goodpasture Island
13 Units Available
River Terrace
1150 Darlene Ln, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1056 sqft
Units offer garbage disposal, refrigerator, walk-in closets, laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, basketball court, dog park, and pool. Close to Delta Ponds City Park with walking trails.
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
Harlow
48 Units Available
The Tennyson at Crescent Village
2850 Shadowview Drive, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1118 sqft
A playground, hot tub and gym are just a few of the amenities provided in this community. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and a full range of appliances. Crescent Avenue shopping and dining are all nearby.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Northeast Eugene
46 Units Available
Evergreen at Delta Ridge
1440 John Day Drive, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1114 sqft
A neighborhood within a neighborhood. Intelligent living that’s convenient & comfortable. Thoughtfully designed homes easily flex with the way you live. Things to do, friends to see, or rejuvenating & regaining your calm.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Downtown Eugene
5 Units Available
High Street Terrace
1055 High Street, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
863 sqft
Welcome to High Street Terrace, a landmark high-rise apartment building nestled in central downtown Eugene on 10th Avenue and High Street.
Last updated June 12 at 12:51am
West University
Contact for Availability
Element Communities
225 E 17th Ave, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$749
860 sqft
Live alone at an affordable rate! Available for move-in Fall 2019, this unit is one of our most popular floorplans.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Jefferson Westside
1 Unit Available
752 Madison St
752 Madison Street, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
800 sqft
752 Madison St - 752 Available 07/02/20 Downtown Newly Remodeled 2BD/1BA Duplex in Eugene! Pets? - This beautiful newly remodeled 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom duplex is conveniently located in downtown Eugene.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Jefferson Westside
1 Unit Available
1534 Charnelton Aly
1534 Charnelton Alley, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1750 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Modern Luxury, Fully Furnished - Property Id: 52694 Built in 2012 by Jordan Iverson, this new, mostly furnished, stylish contemporary stand-alone home is approximately 1750 square feet.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cal Young
1 Unit Available
295 Country Club Road
295 Country Club Road, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
Great 2 bed/1 bath condo near Eugene Country Club! - Nice 2 bed/1 bath condo features a kitchen with a stainless-steel fridge, lots of counter space and ample storage.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Friendly
1 Unit Available
2743 Friendly Alley
2743 Friendly Aly, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1491 sqft
2743 Friendly Alley Available 08/01/20 MODERN, NEW, FURNISHED - Description This a brand-New building with brand new furniture, Mid Century Modern aesthetic. This is a 2-level home with a 3rd level rooftop, the bedrooms located on the 2nd floor.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Fairmont
1 Unit Available
2400 Malabar Dr.
2400 Malabar Drive, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1000 sqft
Tranquil Haven above UofO - Fall applications accepted - This is a peaceful, private, home up in the hills above U of O. The location is convenient yet allows a relaxing getaway from your adventures in town.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South University
1 Unit Available
734 East 19th Ave
734 East 19th Avenue, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1100 sqft
734 East 19th Ave Available 08/25/20 Updated 2 Bedroom Basement Unit! - Newer 2 bedroom basement unit below large house - Completely remodeled! Spacious living room, kitchen and bedrooms.

Springfield rents increased over the past month

Springfield rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and are up marginally by 0.8% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Springfield stand at $749 for a one-bedroom apartment and $996 for a two-bedroom. Springfield's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.5%, but is in line with the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents steady across cities in Oregon

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring in the city of Springfield, but trends across other cities in the state have varied - of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Oregon, some have seen decreases while other cities have rents increasing. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Hillsboro is the most expensive of all Oregon's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,062; of the 10 largest Oregon cities that we have data for, 5 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Salem experiencing the fastest decline (-2.1%).
    • Bend, Medford, and Beaverton have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.7%, 1.9%, and 1.6%, respectively).

    Springfield rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Springfield, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Springfield is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Springfield's median two-bedroom rent of $996 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year, which matches the rise in Springfield.
    • While Springfield's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Springfield than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Springfield.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

