680 N Clover Leaf Loop

Garage, New Floors, Duplex - Property Address

682 N Cloverleaf Loop. | Springfield, OR 97477

Available: NOW!!



Offered By

Granite Properties – granitepm.com



Description

This 3- bedroom 1.5 bath Duplex. Home is 2 levels and has a Garage! Conveniently located minutes away from Gateway Mall restaurants, bars and freeway entrances. The home just finished a complete remodel and everything including carpets are BRAND NEW!!! The upstairs bedrooms have GORGEOUS views of gardens ?



Rental Criteria

Area- Springfield/ Gateway Mall

Type- Duplex

Lease- 1 year



Amenities

• Garage

• Yard



Details

• Beds/Baths: 3BD/1.5BA

• Square Feet: 1200.00



Rental Terms

• Rent: $1395.00

• Available: NOW!!

• Application Fee: $50.00

• Security Deposit: $2000.00



PLEASE EMAIL ALL INQUIRIES



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5851916)