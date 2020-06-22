All apartments in Springfield
Find more places like 680 N Clover Leaf Loop.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Springfield, OR
/
680 N Clover Leaf Loop
Last updated June 22 2020 at 12:08 PM

680 N Clover Leaf Loop

680 N Cloverleaf Loop · (541) 606-6725
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Springfield
See all
Gateway
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

680 N Cloverleaf Loop, Springfield, OR 97477
Gateway

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 680 N Clover Leaf Loop · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Garage, New Floors, Duplex - Property Address
682 N Cloverleaf Loop. | Springfield, OR 97477
Available: NOW!!

Offered By
Granite Properties – granitepm.com

Description
This 3- bedroom 1.5 bath Duplex. Home is 2 levels and has a Garage! Conveniently located minutes away from Gateway Mall restaurants, bars and freeway entrances. The home just finished a complete remodel and everything including carpets are BRAND NEW!!! The upstairs bedrooms have GORGEOUS views of gardens ?

Rental Criteria
Area- Springfield/ Gateway Mall
Type- Duplex
Lease- 1 year

Amenities
• Garage
• Yard

Details
• Beds/Baths: 3BD/1.5BA
• Square Feet: 1200.00

Rental Terms
• Rent: $1395.00
• Available: NOW!!
• Application Fee: $50.00
• Security Deposit: $2000.00

PLEASE EMAIL ALL INQUIRIES

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5851916)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 680 N Clover Leaf Loop have any available units?
680 N Clover Leaf Loop has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Springfield, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Springfield Rent Report.
Is 680 N Clover Leaf Loop currently offering any rent specials?
680 N Clover Leaf Loop isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 680 N Clover Leaf Loop pet-friendly?
No, 680 N Clover Leaf Loop is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Springfield.
Does 680 N Clover Leaf Loop offer parking?
Yes, 680 N Clover Leaf Loop does offer parking.
Does 680 N Clover Leaf Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 680 N Clover Leaf Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 680 N Clover Leaf Loop have a pool?
No, 680 N Clover Leaf Loop does not have a pool.
Does 680 N Clover Leaf Loop have accessible units?
No, 680 N Clover Leaf Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 680 N Clover Leaf Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 680 N Clover Leaf Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 680 N Clover Leaf Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 680 N Clover Leaf Loop does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 680 N Clover Leaf Loop?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Northgate Apartments
1480 16th Street
Springfield, OR 97477
Sequoia Apartments
460 Lindale Drive
Springfield, OR 97477
Kings Court
1890 M Street
Springfield, OR 97477
Granada Park Duplexes
715 Oakdale Avenue
Springfield, OR 97477
Brentwood Estates
317 30th St
Springfield, OR 97478
Hallmark Apartments
1719 17th Street
Springfield, OR 97477
Centennial
506 West Centennial Boulevard
Springfield, OR 97477

Similar Pages

Springfield 1 BedroomsSpringfield 2 Bedrooms
Springfield Apartments with ParkingSpringfield Apartments with Pool
Springfield Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Eugene, ORCorvallis, ORJunction City, OR
Sutherlin, ORLebanon, ORSweet Home, OR
Creswell, ORAlbany, OR

Nearby Neighborhoods

GatewayMid Springfield
Mohawk BoulevardEast Main
West Springfield

Apartments Near Colleges

Oregon State University
University of Oregon
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity