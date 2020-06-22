680 N Clover Leaf Loop

Amenities
Garage, New Floors, Duplex - Property Address
682 N Cloverleaf Loop. | Springfield, OR 97477
Available: NOW!!
Offered By
Granite Properties – granitepm.com
Description
This 3- bedroom 1.5 bath Duplex. Home is 2 levels and has a Garage! Conveniently located minutes away from Gateway Mall restaurants, bars and freeway entrances. The home just finished a complete remodel and everything including carpets are BRAND NEW!!! The upstairs bedrooms have GORGEOUS views of gardens ?
Rental Criteria
Area- Springfield/ Gateway Mall
Type- Duplex
Lease- 1 year
Amenities
• Garage
• Yard
Details
• Beds/Baths: 3BD/1.5BA
• Square Feet: 1200.00
Rental Terms
• Rent: $1395.00
• Available: NOW!!
• Application Fee: $50.00
• Security Deposit: $2000.00
PLEASE EMAIL ALL INQUIRIES
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5851916)