All apartments in Springfield
Find more places like 2055 Bonnie Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Springfield, OR
/
2055 Bonnie Lane
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:07 AM

2055 Bonnie Lane

2055 Bonnie Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Springfield
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2055 Bonnie Lane, Springfield, OR 97477
North Springfield

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom. 2 bath home in established Hayden Bridge neighborhood. Open concept light & bright home with vaulted ceilings and bay windows. Large open kitchen with breakfast bar, pantry, & lots of cabinets. Spacious master bed/bath suite with accessible shower & walk-in closet. Slider off family room to large fully enclosed sunroom with views to the garden. Indoor utility room, attached garage and extra parking behind fence. Easy care yard w/ drip & raised beds. *No Lawn* Quick walk around the corner to nearby shops & dining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2055 Bonnie Lane have any available units?
2055 Bonnie Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Springfield, OR.
How much is rent in Springfield, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Springfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 2055 Bonnie Lane have?
Some of 2055 Bonnie Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2055 Bonnie Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2055 Bonnie Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2055 Bonnie Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2055 Bonnie Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Springfield.
Does 2055 Bonnie Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2055 Bonnie Lane offers parking.
Does 2055 Bonnie Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2055 Bonnie Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2055 Bonnie Lane have a pool?
No, 2055 Bonnie Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2055 Bonnie Lane have accessible units?
No, 2055 Bonnie Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2055 Bonnie Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2055 Bonnie Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

McKenzie Meadow Apartments
715 Oakdale Ave
Springfield, OR 97477
Granada Park Duplexes
715 Oakdale Avenue
Springfield, OR 97477
Northgate Apartments
1480 16th Street
Springfield, OR 97477
Northwood Apartments
1550 Q St
Springfield, OR 97477
Sequoia Apartments
460 Lindale Drive
Springfield, OR 97477
Hallmark Apartments
1719 17th Street
Springfield, OR 97477
Brentwood Estates
317 30th St
Springfield, OR 97478

Similar Pages

Springfield 1 BedroomsSpringfield 2 Bedrooms
Springfield Apartments with ParkingSpringfield Apartments with Pools
Springfield Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Eugene, ORCorvallis, ORJunction City, OR
Sutherlin, ORAlbany, OR
Philomath, ORCreswell, OR

Nearby Neighborhoods

GatewayMid Springfield
East Main
West Springfield

Apartments Near Colleges

Oregon State University
University of Oregon