2055 Bonnie Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets air conditioning

Beautiful 3 bedroom. 2 bath home in established Hayden Bridge neighborhood. Open concept light & bright home with vaulted ceilings and bay windows. Large open kitchen with breakfast bar, pantry, & lots of cabinets. Spacious master bed/bath suite with accessible shower & walk-in closet. Slider off family room to large fully enclosed sunroom with views to the garden. Indoor utility room, attached garage and extra parking behind fence. Easy care yard w/ drip & raised beds. *No Lawn* Quick walk around the corner to nearby shops & dining.