167 Apartments for rent in Sherwood, OR with parking
"Carlson & Sherk Store Robbed -- The robbers opened the safe which is never kept locked because of fear that it might be blown open. Then they sat down by the safe and ate a lunch of crackers and cheese." - 1913 breaking news report, The Sherwood News Sheet, July 9, 1913
Sherwood's popularity has gained and waned over the years, but now seems to have taken hold. Since 2000, the town's population has increased more than 50%. Sherwood, Oregon is one of those quintessential Northwest towns that everyone seems to want to live in but relatively few do. It's a place where the decision by 19th-century pioneers to trek thousands of miles via the forbidding Oregon Trail, just to make their home at the northern tip of the Willamette Valley, seems imminently sensible. It's a place where wineries and art festivals now trump agricultural farming, but where expansive wildlife refuges and gorgeous scenery can still be found on any given day. And it's a place where according to some, the 1950 lifestyle of "Leave It to Beaver" small-town America still prevails, and only minutes away from the attractions and intensity of the big city. See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Sherwood apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.