Home
/
Sherwood, OR
/
22804 Southwest Forest Creek Drive #201
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

22804 Southwest Forest Creek Drive #201

22804 Southwest Forest Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

22804 Southwest Forest Creek Drive, Sherwood, OR 97140
Sherwood - Tualatin North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
Available June 1st! Beautiful Sherwood 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom, 1,400 sf condo in Woodhaven Crossing. Vaulted ceilings, granite counters and SS appliances with island kitchen await you in this open concept living space. Fantastic Sherwood schools and nearby shopping! Gas fireplace, balcony deck and washer and dryer in unit. 2 Reserved parking spaces included. Come see your new home today! Pets will be considered with additional security deposit and approval by owner. Proof of Renter's Insurance required prior to move-in.

Contact Infinity Real Estate Group at 503-625-6555 or info@infinityregi.com to schedule a viewing of this home.

Monthly Rent: $1,795.00 (Includes basic monthly yard care)
12 Month Lease Security Deposit: One Month's Rent
Screening Fee: $45 each Adult/18+yr (certified funds only)

Water, Sewer, Garbage included. Residents responsible for all other utilities:
PGE: 503-228-6322, NW Natural Gas: 800-422-4012

Schools: Middleton Elementary, Sherwood Middle School, Sherwood High.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

