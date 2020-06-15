All apartments in Sherwood
Find more places like 22804 South Pinehurst Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sherwood, OR
/
22804 South Pinehurst Drive
Last updated June 11 2020 at 4:37 PM

22804 South Pinehurst Drive

22804 SW Pinehurst Dr · (503) 635-0099
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Sherwood
See all
Sherwood - Tualatin North
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

22804 SW Pinehurst Dr, Sherwood, OR 97140
Sherwood - Tualatin North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,495

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
FOR INFORMATION OR TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING PLEASE CONTACT; LEASING AT 503-635-0099 OR EMAIL LEASING1@PPIRENTALS.COM Our Website: http://ppirentals.com/ Application Form: http://ppirentals.com/applicants/ Vacant Properties: http://ppirentals.com/vacancies/ Available 6/19/2020! 3 Bed.2.5 Bath 2700 sq ft. Contemporary Sherwood home in the desirable Woodhaven Subdivision. Beautiful open floor plan offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, with approximately 2,700 square feet of living space. The main level features a formal living room; formal dining room, a spacious kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances including a gas stove; large eating area which is open to the Great Room with a cozy gas fireplace. Just off of the kitchen is a back door to the deck, patio and outdoor living space. The foyer is spacious with French doors to the Office/Den which is spacious, light and bright. A half bath on the main level is perfect for entertaining guests. The laundry rooms offers a washer and dryer hook-up. The upper level features a large Master Suite with walk-in closet and Master Bath, complete with a soaking tub and walk-in shower. Two additional guest bedrooms plus an additional Bonus Room or 4th Bedroom is conveniently located from the Full Bath with a shower/tub combination. Plush newer carpet throughout. Additional features include central air-conditioning for those hot summer days, a large fenced backyard, deck, patio and in-ground sprinkler system. Small dog welcome with $50 per month pet rent, plus pet deposit. Lease requirement is 12 months. Schools: Archer Glen Elementary, Sherwood Middle & Sherwood High PPI~Portland's Professional Property Management Experts! I-5 South, Exit 289. Right on Nyberg Road follow it turns into Tualatin/Sherwood ROad, Left onto 99W, Left on Meineke Parkway, follow through roundabout and take first exit SW Dewey Drive, Right on Woodhaven Drive, Left on Pinehurst. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. KS0610

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22804 South Pinehurst Drive have any available units?
22804 South Pinehurst Drive has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 22804 South Pinehurst Drive have?
Some of 22804 South Pinehurst Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22804 South Pinehurst Drive currently offering any rent specials?
22804 South Pinehurst Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22804 South Pinehurst Drive pet-friendly?
No, 22804 South Pinehurst Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sherwood.
Does 22804 South Pinehurst Drive offer parking?
No, 22804 South Pinehurst Drive does not offer parking.
Does 22804 South Pinehurst Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22804 South Pinehurst Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22804 South Pinehurst Drive have a pool?
No, 22804 South Pinehurst Drive does not have a pool.
Does 22804 South Pinehurst Drive have accessible units?
No, 22804 South Pinehurst Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 22804 South Pinehurst Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 22804 South Pinehurst Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22804 South Pinehurst Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 22804 South Pinehurst Drive has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 22804 South Pinehurst Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cannery Row
22550 SW Highland Dr
Sherwood, OR 97140
Sunfield Lakes Apartments
16100 SW Century Dr
Sherwood, OR 97140
Creekview Crossing
21759 Southwest Cedar Brook Way
Sherwood, OR 97140

Similar Pages

Sherwood 1 BedroomsSherwood 2 Bedrooms
Sherwood 3 BedroomsSherwood Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Sherwood Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Portland, ORVancouver, WABeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, ORSalem, ORLake Oswego, ORAloha, ORTigard, OROregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, OR
Milwaukie, ORForest Grove, ORHappy Valley, ORWest Linn, ORCamas, WAMcMinnville, ORTroutdale, ORCanby, ORWashougal, WABethany, OROrchards, WAHazel Dell, WA
Five Corners, WAOak Grove, ORFour Corners, ORSt. Helens, ORKelso, WAGladstone, OROak Hills, ORMinnehaha, WASilverton, ORFairview, ORWest Haven-Sylvan, ORScappoose, OR

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sherwood Tualatin North

Apartments Near Colleges

Lewis & Clark CollegeClackamas Community College
Mt Hood Community CollegeOregon Health & Science University
Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity