22804 South Pinehurst Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony stainless steel walk in closets air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet fireplace patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities

FOR INFORMATION OR TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING PLEASE CONTACT; LEASING AT 503-635-0099 OR EMAIL LEASING1@PPIRENTALS.COM Our Website: http://ppirentals.com/ Application Form: http://ppirentals.com/applicants/ Vacant Properties: http://ppirentals.com/vacancies/ Available 6/19/2020! 3 Bed.2.5 Bath 2700 sq ft. Contemporary Sherwood home in the desirable Woodhaven Subdivision. Beautiful open floor plan offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, with approximately 2,700 square feet of living space. The main level features a formal living room; formal dining room, a spacious kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances including a gas stove; large eating area which is open to the Great Room with a cozy gas fireplace. Just off of the kitchen is a back door to the deck, patio and outdoor living space. The foyer is spacious with French doors to the Office/Den which is spacious, light and bright. A half bath on the main level is perfect for entertaining guests. The laundry rooms offers a washer and dryer hook-up. The upper level features a large Master Suite with walk-in closet and Master Bath, complete with a soaking tub and walk-in shower. Two additional guest bedrooms plus an additional Bonus Room or 4th Bedroom is conveniently located from the Full Bath with a shower/tub combination. Plush newer carpet throughout. Additional features include central air-conditioning for those hot summer days, a large fenced backyard, deck, patio and in-ground sprinkler system. Small dog welcome with $50 per month pet rent, plus pet deposit. Lease requirement is 12 months. Schools: Archer Glen Elementary, Sherwood Middle & Sherwood High PPI~Portland's Professional Property Management Experts! I-5 South, Exit 289. Right on Nyberg Road follow it turns into Tualatin/Sherwood ROad, Left onto 99W, Left on Meineke Parkway, follow through roundabout and take first exit SW Dewey Drive, Right on Woodhaven Drive, Left on Pinehurst. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. KS0610