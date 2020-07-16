20510 SW Roy Rogers Rd Unit 302

Amenities

Hunters Ridge-Spacious Sherwood Condo! Gourmet Kitchen-High Ceilings-Gas Fireplace-Secured Building - Available: Within 5-7 Business Days from approval

Pet’s: Pet’s Possible with Owner Approval & Increased Deposit

Approximate Sq. Ft: 1167

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2

Heating: Electric Heat/Heat Pump/Air-Conditioning

Terms: 12 Months Lease

Rent: $2,000.00

Security Deposit: $1,975.00

Screening Charge: $50.00 per person 18 years and older

County: Washington



Description:

Light & Bright Sherwood Condo located in a secure building with elevator, underground parking garage and storage unit. Set along a beautiful nature scape with timberland backdrop. Spacious bedrooms. Great room with gas fireplace. Kitchen with slab granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Laminate wood floors throughout main areas. On-site restaurant, day spa, eye care, coffee shop, chiropractic clinic, walking distance to shopping, restaurants, entertainment and more.



This dwelling unit does not qualify as a 'Type A Unit' (accessible unit) per Oregon structural building code and ICC A117.1.



Appliances: Stovetop, Refrigerator, Dishwasher,Microwave, Washer & Dryer

Parking: 1-Designated Parking Space P9

Special Terms: No Smoking

Utilities included in rent: None.

Utilities paid by tenant: All Others



Renter's Insurance: Proof of insurance is Required Prior to move in.

Contact: Bb Management Group 503-620-1333 or email us at: leasing@bbpdx.com



Screening Criteria and Tenant Rights can be found on our website www.bbpdx.com



Disclaimer: All information, regardless of source, is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.



Bb Management Group and its agents are licensed in the State of Oregon



