Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

20510 SW Roy Rogers Rd Unit 302

20510 Southwest Roy Rogers Road · (503) 620-1333
Location

20510 Southwest Roy Rogers Road, Sherwood, OR 97140
Sherwood - Tualatin North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 20510 SW Roy Rogers Rd Unit 302 · Avail. now

$2,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1167 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
elevator
parking
garage
hot tub
Hunters Ridge-Spacious Sherwood Condo! Gourmet Kitchen-High Ceilings-Gas Fireplace-Secured Building - Available: Within 5-7 Business Days from approval
Pet’s: Pet’s Possible with Owner Approval & Increased Deposit
Approximate Sq. Ft: 1167
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 2
Heating: Electric Heat/Heat Pump/Air-Conditioning
Terms: 12 Months Lease
Rent: $2,000.00
Security Deposit: $1,975.00
Screening Charge: $50.00 per person 18 years and older
County: Washington

Description:
Light & Bright Sherwood Condo located in a secure building with elevator, underground parking garage and storage unit. Set along a beautiful nature scape with timberland backdrop. Spacious bedrooms. Great room with gas fireplace. Kitchen with slab granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Laminate wood floors throughout main areas. On-site restaurant, day spa, eye care, coffee shop, chiropractic clinic, walking distance to shopping, restaurants, entertainment and more.

This dwelling unit does not qualify as a 'Type A Unit' (accessible unit) per Oregon structural building code and ICC A117.1.

Appliances: Stovetop, Refrigerator, Dishwasher,Microwave, Washer & Dryer
Parking: 1-Designated Parking Space P9
Special Terms: No Smoking
Utilities included in rent: None.
Utilities paid by tenant: All Others

Renter's Insurance: Proof of insurance is Required Prior to move in.
Contact: Bb Management Group 503-620-1333 or email us at: leasing@bbpdx.com

Screening Criteria and Tenant Rights can be found on our website www.bbpdx.com

Disclaimer: All information, regardless of source, is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

Bb Management Group and its agents are licensed in the State of Oregon

(RLNE5905987)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20510 SW Roy Rogers Rd Unit 302 have any available units?
20510 SW Roy Rogers Rd Unit 302 has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 20510 SW Roy Rogers Rd Unit 302 have?
Some of 20510 SW Roy Rogers Rd Unit 302's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20510 SW Roy Rogers Rd Unit 302 currently offering any rent specials?
20510 SW Roy Rogers Rd Unit 302 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20510 SW Roy Rogers Rd Unit 302 pet-friendly?
No, 20510 SW Roy Rogers Rd Unit 302 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sherwood.
Does 20510 SW Roy Rogers Rd Unit 302 offer parking?
Yes, 20510 SW Roy Rogers Rd Unit 302 offers parking.
Does 20510 SW Roy Rogers Rd Unit 302 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20510 SW Roy Rogers Rd Unit 302 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20510 SW Roy Rogers Rd Unit 302 have a pool?
No, 20510 SW Roy Rogers Rd Unit 302 does not have a pool.
Does 20510 SW Roy Rogers Rd Unit 302 have accessible units?
No, 20510 SW Roy Rogers Rd Unit 302 does not have accessible units.
Does 20510 SW Roy Rogers Rd Unit 302 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20510 SW Roy Rogers Rd Unit 302 has units with dishwashers.
Does 20510 SW Roy Rogers Rd Unit 302 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 20510 SW Roy Rogers Rd Unit 302 has units with air conditioning.
