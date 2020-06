Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

955 Cedar Way S Available 07/14/20 Single Level Home in South Salem - Offered by Bertolucci Management, Inc. - Oregon's Property Management Experts.

Apply now at BMIRents.com - All applications are done online through our website.



*PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB RESIDENTS*



Coming soon is a beautiful single level home located in South Salem. Walking through the front door brings you into the entry with immediate access to the living room. Off the living space is the kitchen with access to the laundry room and two-car garage. Down the hall are three spacious bedrooms and the full bathroom



Call our leasing team today at 503-585-2848 for more information.



Schools:

Elementary: McKinley

Middle: Leslie

High: South Salem



Pet policy: This location does accept pets with a 20 lbs weight limit and 2 pet maximum. Additional deposits and monthly charges apply per animal. Inquire within for more information.



Disclaimer: Photos may not be of exact unit available but of a similar unit. Information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Price and or information may change at any time without warning. Photos are from previous listing and will be updated as the property becomes vacant.



(RLNE5848474)