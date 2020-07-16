All apartments in Salem
Last updated June 23 2020 at 2:03 AM

700 Stewart St. NE - 1, Lower West-1

700 Stewart Street Northeast · (503) 364-7771
Location

700 Stewart Street Northeast, Salem, OR 97301
Northeast Neighbors

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$475

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 175 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Shared living, quiet area.

$475 includes bedroom, shared bathroom, laundry, kitchen, gas, water, sewer, electricity, and trash. 2 minutes to bus and capitol offices, Willamette U,

Shared living, quiet, One large bedroom 14x14, 8 ft ceilings, large closet, available NOW in 4 bedroom home on Mill Creek so you can watch the ducks and geese and other wildlife while you eat your meals, but only blocks from Capitol building and state offices. Off Street parking available, deck over Mill Creek, walk to Safeway, Bathroom on each floor (including basement). Share bathroom with one other housemate. Furnished or unfurnished. Co-ed occupy the other three bedrooms.
Great for professionals, quiet, rent by month. Need a place to stay when in Salem, Oregon for jobs or school.
Bedroom with walk-in closet in 4 bedroom home on Mill Creek but only blocks from Capitol building and state offices. OFF Street parking, deck over Mill Creek, walk to Safeway, Bathroom on each floor (including basement). Share bathroom with one other housemate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 700 Stewart St. NE - 1, Lower West-1 have any available units?
700 Stewart St. NE - 1, Lower West-1 has a unit available for $475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 700 Stewart St. NE - 1, Lower West-1 have?
Some of 700 Stewart St. NE - 1, Lower West-1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 700 Stewart St. NE - 1, Lower West-1 currently offering any rent specials?
700 Stewart St. NE - 1, Lower West-1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 700 Stewart St. NE - 1, Lower West-1 pet-friendly?
No, 700 Stewart St. NE - 1, Lower West-1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Salem.
Does 700 Stewart St. NE - 1, Lower West-1 offer parking?
Yes, 700 Stewart St. NE - 1, Lower West-1 offers parking.
Does 700 Stewart St. NE - 1, Lower West-1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 700 Stewart St. NE - 1, Lower West-1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 700 Stewart St. NE - 1, Lower West-1 have a pool?
No, 700 Stewart St. NE - 1, Lower West-1 does not have a pool.
Does 700 Stewart St. NE - 1, Lower West-1 have accessible units?
No, 700 Stewart St. NE - 1, Lower West-1 does not have accessible units.
Does 700 Stewart St. NE - 1, Lower West-1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 700 Stewart St. NE - 1, Lower West-1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 700 Stewart St. NE - 1, Lower West-1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 700 Stewart St. NE - 1, Lower West-1 does not have units with air conditioning.
