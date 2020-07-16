700 Stewart St. NE - 1, Lower West-1

Amenities

Shared living, quiet area.



$475 includes bedroom, shared bathroom, laundry, kitchen, gas, water, sewer, electricity, and trash. 2 minutes to bus and capitol offices, Willamette U,



Shared living, quiet, One large bedroom 14x14, 8 ft ceilings, large closet, available NOW in 4 bedroom home on Mill Creek so you can watch the ducks and geese and other wildlife while you eat your meals, but only blocks from Capitol building and state offices. Off Street parking available, deck over Mill Creek, walk to Safeway, Bathroom on each floor (including basement). Share bathroom with one other housemate. Furnished or unfurnished. Co-ed occupy the other three bedrooms.

Great for professionals, quiet, rent by month. Need a place to stay when in Salem, Oregon for jobs or school.

Bedroom with walk-in closet in 4 bedroom home on Mill Creek but only blocks from Capitol building and state offices. OFF Street parking, deck over Mill Creek, walk to Safeway, Bathroom on each floor (including basement). Share bathroom with one other housemate.