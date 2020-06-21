All apartments in Salem
Location

5755 Moonstone Loop Southeast, Salem, OR 97306
South Gateway

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 5755 Moonstone Loop SE · Avail. Jul 18

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1811 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
community garden
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
community garden
5755 Moonstone Loop SE Available 07/18/20 Tri Level 4-bedroom Home in well established area, Close to Freeway on ramp for easy commuting to Portland or Albany. - Unique Tri Level Home in a desirable South Salem Location! Features 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, Living Room, Family Room, Deck off Master Bedroom, Patio off Dining Room, Gas Fireplace, Close to Freeway on ramp. In well established area, backs up to Community Garden.

To SEE A VIDEO TOUR, paste this link into your browser: https://youtu.be/Sq5tSQnboUE

Showings will begin around July 18 (do not disturb tenant). Don't let that stop you...Apply NOW to reserve this home before someone else gets it! Apply online at www.AssetProtectionPM.com.

PETS WELCOME! Small dogs up to 30 pounds require an additional refundable deposit of $300, and and CATS require a $500 additional refundable deposit plus $57/mo pet rent per animal. (Max two pets, max one cat, no aggressive breeds, max 30lbs size). There is an additional non-refundable Screening Charge for animals ($20 first pet, $15 each additional pet, no charge for service animals). We use a third-party company to verify pet application information. When you apply for the property, you will be given a link to also apply to have pets and/or animals, if any.

DISCLOSURES: Tenant is responsible for all utilities and yard care. “Last month’s rent” NOT required for move in. Leases are for 12 months (unless otherwise stated) and are renewable. All rental listings and availability are subject to change without notification. This property may be in an HOA and would be subject to any HOA rules and regulations. All information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. All available information about this property is contained in this advertisement and in our published screening criteria. Office staff cannot comment on any questions about the property or whether you might qualify based on special circumstances. Submit an application and we will evaluate your situation. We work with damaged credit, and we may even be able to approve you without any source of income, but the refundable deposit may be increased. Criminal history may be considered on a case by case basis.

A property is available for rent if it is still listed on our website at www.AssetProtectionPM.com. We remove each unit from our website as soon as it has been rented; however, outside websites such as Zillow and Truila and many others may require additional time to remove the listing. Be sure to check our website to see all currently available properties. Pictures and video shown are file photos and may be of a different but similar unit and may not reflect the current condition. Listed square footage is estimated. Multiple applications that are received during the open period may be processed at the same time and management will choose the strongest applicant if allowed by municipality (ORS 90.295). Properties located in Portland, OR will receive application processing based on a first come, first served basis. (Any other municipalities that have a similar ordinance will also be processed in this manner.) Applications are processed as soon as they are received and application fees are not refundable; please be sure you want a property before applying.

Offered by Asset Protection Property Management, LLC, an Oregon licensed Property Management Company! Equal Housing Opportunity.

Fill out an application online at www.AssetProtectionPM.com.

(RLNE1835270)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5755 Moonstone Loop SE have any available units?
5755 Moonstone Loop SE has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 5755 Moonstone Loop SE currently offering any rent specials?
5755 Moonstone Loop SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5755 Moonstone Loop SE pet-friendly?
No, 5755 Moonstone Loop SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Salem.
Does 5755 Moonstone Loop SE offer parking?
No, 5755 Moonstone Loop SE does not offer parking.
Does 5755 Moonstone Loop SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5755 Moonstone Loop SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5755 Moonstone Loop SE have a pool?
No, 5755 Moonstone Loop SE does not have a pool.
Does 5755 Moonstone Loop SE have accessible units?
No, 5755 Moonstone Loop SE does not have accessible units.
Does 5755 Moonstone Loop SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5755 Moonstone Loop SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5755 Moonstone Loop SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5755 Moonstone Loop SE does not have units with air conditioning.
