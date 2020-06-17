All apartments in Salem
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

517 Tryon Avenue NE

517 Tryon Avenue Northeast · (503) 364-7771
Location

517 Tryon Avenue Northeast, Salem, OR 97301
Highland

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. Jul 7

$750

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
ceiling fan
range
oven
refrigerator
Upstairs, one bedroom one bath unit. Entrance to unit is hotel style. Enter into main door to walk upstairs to enter into unit door. Ceiling fans in dining room and in bedroom. Professionally cleaned by Universal Shine!
On-site parking for one vehicle (more then one vehicle will need to park on road or cul-de-sac) On site laundry facility. Garbage (30 gallons of garbage allowed, once per week. normal household garbage only, no large items), recycling water and sewer provided by landlord. Close to shopping (Fred Myers. dollar store, McD's)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 517 Tryon Avenue NE have any available units?
517 Tryon Avenue NE has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 517 Tryon Avenue NE have?
Some of 517 Tryon Avenue NE's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 517 Tryon Avenue NE currently offering any rent specials?
517 Tryon Avenue NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 517 Tryon Avenue NE pet-friendly?
No, 517 Tryon Avenue NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Salem.
Does 517 Tryon Avenue NE offer parking?
Yes, 517 Tryon Avenue NE does offer parking.
Does 517 Tryon Avenue NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 517 Tryon Avenue NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 517 Tryon Avenue NE have a pool?
No, 517 Tryon Avenue NE does not have a pool.
Does 517 Tryon Avenue NE have accessible units?
No, 517 Tryon Avenue NE does not have accessible units.
Does 517 Tryon Avenue NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 517 Tryon Avenue NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 517 Tryon Avenue NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 517 Tryon Avenue NE does not have units with air conditioning.
