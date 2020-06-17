517 Tryon Avenue NE

Amenities

on-site laundry parking ceiling fan range oven refrigerator

Upstairs, one bedroom one bath unit. Entrance to unit is hotel style. Enter into main door to walk upstairs to enter into unit door. Ceiling fans in dining room and in bedroom. Professionally cleaned by Universal Shine!

On-site parking for one vehicle (more then one vehicle will need to park on road or cul-de-sac) On site laundry facility. Garbage (30 gallons of garbage allowed, once per week. normal household garbage only, no large items), recycling water and sewer provided by landlord. Close to shopping (Fred Myers. dollar store, McD's)