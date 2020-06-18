All apartments in Salem
2930 Dawn St NE
2930 Dawn St NE

2930 Dawn Street Northeast · (503) 485-2600
Location

2930 Dawn Street Northeast, Salem, OR 97301
Lansing

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2930 Dawn St NE · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1008 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
pool
garage
2930 Dawn St NE Available 04/15/20 Remodeled Single Story Home ~ 2930 Dawn - Professionally Managed by Crown Property Management, Inc.
Learn more or apply at CrownPM.net

Remodeled Single Story Home ~ 2930 Dawn

This home features stainless steel microwave, stove/oven, and refrigerator with an ice-maker/water dispenser. There are also washer/dryer hookups, an attached single car garage, back patio, garden shed, and fenced yard.

RENTAL TERMS:
Resident Responsible for All Utilities
Resident Maintains Landscaping
Renters Insurance Required
One Year Lease Required
Non Smoking Unit/Dwelling
Sorry, No Pets Allowed

The available date advertised is subject to change. Please call our office at 503-485-2600 to confirm the estimated move in date. For viewing or more information, please give us a call or visit CrownPM.net. The dwelling may be occupied; please do not disturb the resident!

All dimensions and square footage are estimates. Pictures shown may not be of the actual dwelling and information is not guaranteed. Additional security deposit(s) may be required. Above ground pools and trampolines are not allowed! Fireplaces/wood stoves may not be usable.

We are pledged to the letter and spirit of U.S. policy for the achievement of equal housing opportunity throughout the Nation. We encourage and support an affirmative advertising and marketing program in which there are no barriers to obtaining housing because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin.

Ad Posted: 3/30/2020

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4035794)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2930 Dawn St NE have any available units?
2930 Dawn St NE has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2930 Dawn St NE have?
Some of 2930 Dawn St NE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2930 Dawn St NE currently offering any rent specials?
2930 Dawn St NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2930 Dawn St NE pet-friendly?
No, 2930 Dawn St NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Salem.
Does 2930 Dawn St NE offer parking?
Yes, 2930 Dawn St NE does offer parking.
Does 2930 Dawn St NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2930 Dawn St NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2930 Dawn St NE have a pool?
Yes, 2930 Dawn St NE has a pool.
Does 2930 Dawn St NE have accessible units?
Yes, 2930 Dawn St NE has accessible units.
Does 2930 Dawn St NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2930 Dawn St NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2930 Dawn St NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2930 Dawn St NE does not have units with air conditioning.
