Amenities

2930 Dawn St NE Available 04/15/20 Remodeled Single Story Home ~ 2930 Dawn - Professionally Managed by Crown Property Management, Inc.

Learn more or apply at CrownPM.net



Remodeled Single Story Home ~ 2930 Dawn



This home features stainless steel microwave, stove/oven, and refrigerator with an ice-maker/water dispenser. There are also washer/dryer hookups, an attached single car garage, back patio, garden shed, and fenced yard.



RENTAL TERMS:

Resident Responsible for All Utilities

Resident Maintains Landscaping

Renters Insurance Required

One Year Lease Required

Non Smoking Unit/Dwelling

Sorry, No Pets Allowed



The available date advertised is subject to change. Please call our office at 503-485-2600 to confirm the estimated move in date. For viewing or more information, please give us a call or visit CrownPM.net. The dwelling may be occupied; please do not disturb the resident!



Ad Posted: 3/30/2020



(RLNE4035794)