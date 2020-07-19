All apartments in Salem
2034 Celeen Ave SE

2034 Celeen Avenue Southeast · (541) 929-4609
Location

2034 Celeen Avenue Southeast, Salem, OR 97302
Morningside

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2034 Celeen Ave SE · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2361 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
sauna
Brand new home in S. Salem - This new 3bdrm/2bth home in South Salem, located in a newer development, sits on a beautifully landscaped lot with a large backyard, two car garage, and ample off street parking. Main living area has an open floor plan, gas fireplace, and beautiful maple floors. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, pantry, and large center island/bar. Large main bedroom suite features walk in closet, tile flooring in bathroom, as well as a sauna. Laundry room has hook ups, sink, and lots of cabinets for storage. Granite counters throughout home. Bonus room on lower level. Covered back patio is perfect for a picnic table and chairs.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5912808)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2034 Celeen Ave SE have any available units?
2034 Celeen Ave SE has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2034 Celeen Ave SE have?
Some of 2034 Celeen Ave SE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2034 Celeen Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
2034 Celeen Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2034 Celeen Ave SE pet-friendly?
No, 2034 Celeen Ave SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Salem.
Does 2034 Celeen Ave SE offer parking?
Yes, 2034 Celeen Ave SE offers parking.
Does 2034 Celeen Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2034 Celeen Ave SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2034 Celeen Ave SE have a pool?
No, 2034 Celeen Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 2034 Celeen Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 2034 Celeen Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2034 Celeen Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2034 Celeen Ave SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2034 Celeen Ave SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2034 Celeen Ave SE does not have units with air conditioning.
