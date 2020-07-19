2034 Celeen Ave SE

Amenities

Brand new home in S. Salem - This new 3bdrm/2bth home in South Salem, located in a newer development, sits on a beautifully landscaped lot with a large backyard, two car garage, and ample off street parking. Main living area has an open floor plan, gas fireplace, and beautiful maple floors. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, pantry, and large center island/bar. Large main bedroom suite features walk in closet, tile flooring in bathroom, as well as a sauna. Laundry room has hook ups, sink, and lots of cabinets for storage. Granite counters throughout home. Bonus room on lower level. Covered back patio is perfect for a picnic table and chairs.



No Pets Allowed



