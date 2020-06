Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath House - This is a 3bd/1.5ba Single story house. Built in 2010 Features include partially fenced yard. Single attached garage with opener. Cadet heat and washer and dryer provided.



Renters insurance required.



Tenant is responsible for landscaping and all utilities.



No smoking allowed on the property.



1 cat considered on a case by case basis with additional deposit. 1 Small dog (Less than 20lb) considered on a case by case basis with additional deposit.



*All individuals over 18 must apply, application fee is per applicant. Application process is done online only at www.pacificwestpm.com.



