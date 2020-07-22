150 Apartments for rent in Rockcreek, OR with parking
1 of 21
1 of 34
1 of 3
1 of 22
1 of 21
1 of 14
1 of 16
1 of 17
1 of 21
1 of 20
1 of 14
1 of 31
1 of 24
1 of 28
1 of 13
1 of 8
1 of 7
1 of 15
1 of 17
1 of 17
1 of 15
1 of 24
1 of 26
1 of 15
You will find Rockcreek, Oregon, nestled between Portland and the verdant vineyards of the Willamette Valley wine country. With its proximity to the open spaces of northern Oregon and southern Washington, you may encounter deer, eagles and other remarkable wildlife posing in picturesque scenery for the ultimate photo shoot.
Rockcreek inhabits a lovely area with the best of metropolitan life and outdoor living. Its 9,300-plus residents enjoy the best of urban amenities, elegant wine tastings, stunning vistas of the Cascade Mountains and unlimited outdoor activities. From any vantage point in this tiny yet sophisticated city, you have options to pursue the lifestyle that best suits you. From Rock/Creek Outfitters that specializes in climbing and hiking paraphernalia to Nordstrom Rack, the city offers you the best of any world. See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Rockcreek apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.