131 Apartments for rent in Oak Hills, OR with balcony
1 of 40
1 of 11
1 of 16
1 of 29
1 of 26
1 of 2
1 of 22
1 of 14
1 of 20
1 of 3
1 of 13
1 of 21
1 of 14
1 of 22
1 of 35
1 of 7
1 of 7
1 of 7
1 of 7
1 of 7
1 of 7
1 of 26
1 of 20
1 of 13
Oak Hills started out as a master planned community, all the way back in the 1960s. Their concept was ahead of its time, but it took a while for the project to be completed and for people to understand why this was such a great place to live.
Back when it was being built, Oak Hills was in a rural area west of Portland and still not quite next door to Beaverton and Hillsboro. These days, of course, it's surrounded by those three larger entities, with little to mark the leaving of one and the entering of the other. The area known as Oak Hills has grown beyond that original development to include some of the homes around it. The proximity to Portland and the West Hills makes it a very desirable place to live. Housing and rent payments reflect that, but the quality of life is such that to residents, it's more than worth it. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Oak Hills renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.