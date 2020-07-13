/
pet friendly apartments
248 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Oak Grove, OR
Milwaukie Heights
Tara West
14291 Southeast Rupert Drive, Oak Grove, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartment townhomes are surrounded by lovely landscaped courtyards. Enjoy our beautiful seasonal pool and your own wood burning fireplace! Walk to shopping, bus lines, and restaurants.
Milwaukie Heights
2357 SE Lindenbrook Ct.
2357 Southeast Lindenbrook Court, Oak Grove, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1500 sqft
Beautiful Ranch-Style Home with Modern Touches - COVID-19 DISCLOSURE: Despite the health crisis, we understand that the need for new housing is not something everyone can put on hold. During this time, we will be continuing home tours.
Milwaukie Heights
13110 SE River Rd.
13110 Southeast River Road, Oak Grove, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
2082 sqft
13110 SE River Rd.
Results within 1 mile of Oak Grove
Evergreen
Windward Apartments
130 A Ave, Lake Oswego, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,075
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1352 sqft
Apartment complex on landscaped grounds featuring one, two and three-bedroom units with balconies/patios, plank flooring and picture windows. Located close to Downtown, shopping, dining, and entertainment.
Island Station
Miramonte Lodge
12200 SE McLoughlin Blvd, Milwaukie, OR
Studio
$1,179
484 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
892 sqft
Welcome home to Miramonte Lodge Apartments, Milwaukie Oregon's premier apartment community. Our wonderful studio, one, and two bedroom apartment homes offer breathtaking lake side and creek side views.
Axletree Apartments
11125 SE 21st Avenue, Milwaukie, OR
Studio
$1,150
471 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,353
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,432
1057 sqft
AXLETREE IS FOR THOSE READY FOR WHAT'S NEXT.For those who have lived the big city life. Been there, done that: check. Who love modern architecture, urban walkability, and vibrant communities.
First Addition
The Oswegan
199 E Ave, Lake Oswego, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,295
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
920 sqft
Luxury living complex features seasonal pool, clubhouse, fitness center and resident lounge. Located adjacent to Tryon Creek State National Area and within minutes of Millennium Park, Lake View Village and Country Club.
Milwaukie Heights
The Bluffs
12601 SE River Rd, Milwaukie, OR
Studio
$1,144
568 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,914
827 sqft
Nestled high on a ridge overlooking the Willamette River, The Bluffs Apartments have all the features to make you feel at home.
Foothills
Peg Tree
141 Leonard Street, Lake Oswego, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Peg Tree in Lake Oswego. View photos, descriptions and more!
Lakewood
668 McVey Ave Unit 12
668 Mcvey Avenue, Lake Oswego, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
972 sqft
668 McVey Ave Unit 12 Available 08/01/20 Villas on Lake Oswego Lifestyle with Private Boat Slip - Come home to lakefront living at the Villas on Lake Oswego.
Milwaukie Heights
16554 SE Gordon Court
16554 Southeast Gordon Court, Jennings Lodge, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1005 sqft
16554 SE Gordon Court Available 04/24/20 Newly Refreshed 3 Bedroom Ranch in Milwaukie - Available From Grid Property Management, LLC: This spacious 3 bedrooms and 1 bath ranch home located at 16554 SE Gordon Court is nestled in Milwaukie a block
Results within 5 miles of Oak Grove
Mt. Park
One Jefferson Parkway
1 Jefferson Pkwy, Lake Oswego, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,284
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at One Jefferson Parkway in Lake Oswego. View photos, descriptions and more!
Homestead
Griffis South Waterfront
0650 SW Gaines St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,313
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,800
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,691
1111 sqft
Close to Oregon Health and Science University and Marquam Nature Park. Stunning community with landscaped gardens, concierge service and a 24-hour gym. Stylish homes include private laundry amenities, stainless steel kitchen appliances and hardwood floors.
South Portland
Greenbriar Village
5132 Southwest Slavin Road, Portland, OR
Studio
$960
356 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
857 sqft
Conveniently located between I-5 and SW Barbur Blvd and just minutes from downtown Portland. Pet-friendly complex offers wall-to-wall carpet, patio or balcony, tennis courts and an outdoor pool. Onsite storage units available for rent.
Lewelling
Brookside Apartments
4611 Southeast Brookside Drive, Milwaukie, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
700 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Brookside Apartments in Milwaukie. View photos, descriptions and more!
Lents
Scott Mountain
7828 SE Aspen Summit Dr, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,330
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
943 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,820
1157 sqft
Pet-friendly community with spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Homes have open-concept floor plan, washer/dryer and private patio balcony. 24-hour fitness center, resort-inspired pool and sport court.
Barclay Hills
Barclay Village
775 Cascade St, Oregon City, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,397
1011 sqft
Barclay Village is located at 775 Cascade St Oregon City, OR and is managed by VPM Management, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
South Portland
Sanctuary
4940 S Landing Dr, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,150
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,400
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,385
1018 sqft
Prime location close to the river with plenty of shopping and dining options. Modern apartments feature open, all-black kitchens with stainless steel appliances, plenty of light and lots of storage space.
South Portland
Osprey
3750 Southwest River Parkway, Portland, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,411
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,053
1043 sqft
Discover the home of your dreams at Osprey Apartments where you can truly have it all! Proximity to downtown allows you to simplify your commute and add more enjoyment to your day.
Gladstone
Rivergreens Apartments
19739 River Rd, Gladstone, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,249
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1274 sqft
Warm apartments on wooded property. Just blocks from Rivergreens Golf Club. Includes walk-in closets and living room fireplace, as well as in-unit laundry. Tenants have access to community yoga studio, racquetball court and putting green.
Downtown Portland
The Matisse
677 S Lowell St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,180
484 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,565
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,240
1014 sqft
Near I-5 and the Streetcar line. Minutes from the water. On-site media room, garages, business center and gym. Units offer hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry.
Southgate
Riverwalk at Happy Valley
8640 SE Causey Ave, Happy Valley, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,262
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1150 sqft
Community amenities include covered parking, fitness center, spa and sauna, and more. Apartments have bathtubs, walk-in closets, and washer and dryer. Located close to War Veterans Memorial Freeway, 3-Creeks Natural Area and I-205.
Parker Crest
Cascade Summit Apartment Homes
22100 Horizon Dr, West Linn, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,485
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated homes with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and extra storage. Enjoy the pool, clubhouse, and gym when free. Play basketball and tennis at nearby Tanner Creek Park. Minutes from I-205.
Southgate
Reflections at Happy Valley
8800 SE Causey Loop, Happy Valley, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,030
536 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
864 sqft
Conveniently located complex mere miles from downtown Portland. Proximity to I-205 a plus for commuters. Air conditioning, fireplaces and walk-in closets in units. Dogs and cats allowed. Pool and gym on site.
