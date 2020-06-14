Apartment List
/
OR
/
oak grove
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:30 AM

169 Apartments for rent in Oak Grove, OR with garage

Oak Grove apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ... Read Guide >

1 of 16

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Milwaukie Heights
1 Unit Available
2357 SE Lindenbrook Ct.
2357 Southeast Lindenbrook Court, Oak Grove, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1500 sqft
Beautiful Ranch-Style Home with Modern Touches - COVID-19 DISCLOSURE: Despite the health crisis, we understand that the need for new housing is not something everyone can put on hold. During this time, we will be continuing home tours.
Results within 1 mile of Oak Grove
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Evergreen
23 Units Available
Windward Apartments
130 A Ave, Lake Oswego, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,050
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1352 sqft
Apartment complex on landscaped grounds featuring one, two and three-bedroom units with balconies/patios, plank flooring and picture windows. Located close to Downtown, shopping, dining, and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Island Station
4 Units Available
Miramonte Lodge
12200 SE McLoughlin Blvd, Milwaukie, OR
Studio
$1,006
484 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Miramonte Lodge Apartments, Milwaukie Oregon's premier apartment community. Our wonderful studio, one, and two bedroom apartment homes offer breathtaking lake side and creek side views.
Verified

1 of 76

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
60 Units Available
Axletree Apartments
11125 SE 21st Avenue, Milwaukie, OR
Studio
$1,150
471 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,344
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,432
1057 sqft
AXLETREE IS FOR THOSE READY FOR WHAT'S NEXT.For those who have lived the big city life. Been there, done that: check. Who love modern architecture, urban walkability, and vibrant communities.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
First Addition
1 Unit Available
301 C Avenue
301 C Avenue, Lake Oswego, OR
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1506 sqft
301 C Avenue Available 07/07/20 Incredible First Addition Townhouse in Lake Oswego - COVID-19 UPDATE: This home is occupied. For your safety and the safety of our tenants and staff, in-person showings will not be scheduled until the home is vacant.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hallinan
1 Unit Available
1425 Cornell St
1425 Cornell Street, Lake Oswego, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2496 sqft
1425 Cornell St Available 07/07/20 Great Lake Oswego Home Walking Distance to Everything - COVID-19 UPDATE: This home is occupied.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
Lakewood
1 Unit Available
50 Northshore # 11
50 North Shore Road, Lake Oswego, OR
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1650 sqft
We have a 1,600 sqft 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhouse available November 16th. This unit's private main entry patio, large living room and dining room windows all face the courtyard for a lush green view with great natural lighting.

1 of 27

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Milwaukie Heights
1 Unit Available
16554 SE Gordon Court
16554 Southeast Gordon Court, Jennings Lodge, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1005 sqft
16554 SE Gordon Court Available 04/24/20 Newly Refreshed 3 Bedroom Ranch in Milwaukie - Available From Grid Property Management, LLC: This spacious 3 bedrooms and 1 bath ranch home located at 16554 SE Gordon Court is nestled in Milwaukie a block

1 of 33

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Hallinan
1 Unit Available
1017 HEMLOCK ST
1017 Hemlock Street, Lake Oswego, OR
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1200 sqft
Charming Updated Bungalow in the Hallinan Neighborhood right across from Freepons Park - To schedule a showing, click the link below or copy and paste into your browser. https://showmojo.
Results within 5 miles of Oak Grove
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 06:52am
Mt. Park
3 Units Available
The Bluffs at Mountain Park
50 Kerr Pkwy, Lake Oswego, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,490
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
These stylish two-level townhouses in sought-after Lake Oswego feature private patio/balcony, extra storage space and fitted microwave and oven. Situated close to the Portland Community College, Sylvania Campus. Community benefits include gym, parking and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:13am
Mt. Park
11 Units Available
One Jefferson Parkway
1 Jefferson Pkwy, Lake Oswego, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,285
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,225
1274 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at One Jefferson Parkway in Lake Oswego. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:08am
Lents
9 Units Available
Scott Mountain
7828 SE Aspen Summit Dr, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,165
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
943 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,880
1157 sqft
Pet-friendly community with spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Homes have open-concept floor plan, washer/dryer and private patio balcony. 24-hour fitness center, resort-inspired pool and sport court.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Clackamette Park
18 Units Available
Edgewater at the Cove
1937 Main Street, Oregon City, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,569
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,637
1083 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Gladstone
20 Units Available
Rivergreens Apartments
19739 River Rd, Gladstone, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,312
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1274 sqft
Warm apartments on wooded property. Just blocks from Rivergreens Golf Club. Includes walk-in closets and living room fireplace, as well as in-unit laundry. Tenants have access to community yoga studio, racquetball court and putting green.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Southgate
16 Units Available
Latitude
11282 SE Causey Cir, Happy Valley, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,346
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,328
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,934
1565 sqft
Multiple floor plans, with amenities including a dog washing station, resort-style pool, bike repair station, and modern fitness center. Close to 3-Creeks Recreational Area and North Clackamas Park.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
South Portland
30 Units Available
Osprey
3750 Southwest River Parkway, Portland, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,593
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,830
1043 sqft
Discover the home of your dreams at Osprey Apartments where you can truly have it all! Proximity to downtown allows you to simplify your commute and add more enjoyment to your day.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
South Portland
20 Units Available
The Ardea
3720 SW Bond Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,975
860 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,506
968 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,883
1793 sqft
Convenient to I-5. High-rise apartment community offering spacious studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Apartments feature open living spaces with modern amenities, such as high-end appliances, built-in storage, hardwood floors and stone counters.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Parker Crest
24 Units Available
Cascade Summit Apartment Homes
22100 Horizon Dr, West Linn, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,500
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1323 sqft
Recently renovated homes with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and extra storage. Enjoy the pool, clubhouse, and gym when free. Play basketball and tennis at nearby Tanner Creek Park. Minutes from I-205.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Southgate
6 Units Available
Heatherbrae Commons
10303 SE Bell Ave, Milwaukie, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,337
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,537
899 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ideally located near Clackamas Town Center. One-, two- and three-bedroom layouts with private balconies. Each apartment comes with a complimentary reserved parking space. Property offers a recreation room, swimming pool, hot tub and more.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
South Portland
3 Units Available
Oxbow 49
4949 Southwest Landing Drive, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,399
690 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,424
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled in the heart of Portland, Oregon, our brand new, luxury apartments are centrally located to match your lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Westlake
6 Units Available
Westlake Meadows
5300 Parkview Dr, Lake Oswego, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,355
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
969 sqft
Yards from Kruse Way and Meadows Road. Attractive community includes a swimming pool, clubhouse and tranquil courtyard. Homes feature a range, refrigerator, fireplace, hardwood floors, and carpeting.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 07:09am
South Portland
18 Units Available
Sanctuary
4940 S Landing Dr, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,210
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,465
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1018 sqft
Prime location close to the river with plenty of shopping and dining options. Modern apartments feature open, all-black kitchens with stainless steel appliances, plenty of light and lots of storage space.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Multnomah Village
11 Units Available
Multnomah Village
7711 SW Capitol Hwy, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,100
449 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,300
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
998 sqft
Apartments feature luxury on-site amenities, including a rooftop lounge with BBQ grill and a TV lounge. Interiors include upscale features, such as quartz countertops and wood floors. Located near I-5 and Gabriel Park.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 09:05pm
Homestead
18 Units Available
Griffis South Waterfront
0650 SW Gaines St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,339
513 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,500
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,363
1083 sqft
Close to Oregon Health and Science University and Marquam Nature Park. Stunning community with landscaped gardens, concierge service and a 24-hour gym. Stylish homes include private laundry amenities, stainless steel kitchen appliances and hardwood floors.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Oak Grove, OR

Oak Grove apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Oak Grove 2 BedroomsOak Grove 3 BedroomsOak Grove Apartments with Balcony
Oak Grove Apartments with GarageOak Grove Apartments with ParkingOak Grove Apartments with Pool
Oak Grove Apartments with Washer-DryerOak Grove Dog Friendly ApartmentsOak Grove Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Portland, ORVancouver, WABeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, ORSalem, ORLake Oswego, ORAloha, ORTigard, OROregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, OR
Milwaukie, ORForest Grove, ORHappy Valley, ORWest Linn, ORSherwood, ORCamas, WAFour Corners, ORSt. Helens, ORKelso, WAGladstone, OROak Hills, ORMinnehaha, WA
Silverton, ORFairview, ORWest Haven-Sylvan, ORScappoose, ORKing City, ORBarberton, WAWoodland, WARidgefield, WABrush Prairie, WASalmon Creek, WACedar Mill, ORNewberg, OR

Nearby Neighborhoods

Milwaukie Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

Lewis & Clark CollegeClackamas Community College
Mt Hood Community CollegeOregon Health & Science University
Pacific University