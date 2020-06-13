Apartment List
/
OR
/
oak grove
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:31 AM

229 Apartments for rent in Oak Grove, OR with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 07:14am
Milwaukie Heights
3 Units Available
Tara West
14291 Southeast Rupert Drive, Oak Grove, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartment townhomes are surrounded by lovely landscaped courtyards. Enjoy our beautiful seasonal pool and your own wood burning fireplace! Walk to shopping, bus lines, and restaurants.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Milwaukie Heights
1 Unit Available
4410 SE Hill Road
4410 Southeast Hill Road, Oak Grove, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1200 sqft
Nicely Renovated 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath House with Large Yard - Wonderful 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Home! - Over 1,100 Square Feet! - Bonus Rooms for Playroom & Office. - Large Living Room with Hardwood Floors. - Eating Area off of Kitchen.

1 of 16

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Milwaukie Heights
1 Unit Available
2357 SE Lindenbrook Ct.
2357 Southeast Lindenbrook Court, Oak Grove, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1500 sqft
Beautiful Ranch-Style Home with Modern Touches - COVID-19 DISCLOSURE: Despite the health crisis, we understand that the need for new housing is not something everyone can put on hold. During this time, we will be continuing home tours.
Results within 1 mile of Oak Grove
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Milwaukie Heights
6 Units Available
The Bluffs
12601 SE River Rd, Milwaukie, OR
Studio
$1,099
568 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,199
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,268
827 sqft
Nestled high on a ridge overlooking the Willamette River, The Bluffs Apartments have all the features to make you feel at home.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Island Station
5 Units Available
Miramonte Lodge
12200 SE McLoughlin Blvd, Milwaukie, OR
Studio
$1,001
484 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Miramonte Lodge Apartments, Milwaukie Oregon's premier apartment community. Our wonderful studio, one, and two bedroom apartment homes offer breathtaking lake side and creek side views.
Verified

1 of 76

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
61 Units Available
Axletree Apartments
11125 SE 21st Avenue, Milwaukie, OR
Studio
$1,150
471 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,344
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,432
1057 sqft
AXLETREE IS FOR THOSE READY FOR WHAT'S NEXT.For those who have lived the big city life. Been there, done that: check. Who love modern architecture, urban walkability, and vibrant communities.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
Robinwood
2 Units Available
Larkspur West Linn
19500 Hidden Springs Road, West Linn, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1003 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1208 sqft
A beautiful community overlooking a natural area with park-like courtyard. Pet-friendly. Homes feature hardwood-style plank flooring, vaulted ceilings, and a washer and dryer. Larger floor plans. Smart features.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:08am
Robinwood
1 Unit Available
Cedar Linn
3595 Cedaroak Drive, West Linn, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
815 sqft
Welcome home to Cedar Linn, The Place to Live in West Linn. We are conveniently located just off HWY 43, close to shopping, trimet, Marylhurst College, I-205 and downtown Lake Oswego.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
Evergreen
23 Units Available
Windward Apartments
130 A Ave, Lake Oswego, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,825
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1352 sqft
Apartment complex on landscaped grounds featuring one, two and three-bedroom units with balconies/patios, plank flooring and picture windows. Located close to Downtown, shopping, dining, and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 04:00pm
$
First Addition
8 Units Available
The Oswegan
199 E Ave, Lake Oswego, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,195
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
920 sqft
Luxury living complex features seasonal pool, clubhouse, fitness center and resident lounge. Located adjacent to Tryon Creek State National Area and within minutes of Millennium Park, Lake View Village and Country Club.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated May 24 at 04:35pm
First Addition
1 Unit Available
The Villager Apartments
586 2nd Street, Lake Oswego, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,200
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Villager Apartments in Lake Oswego. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Hallinan
1 Unit Available
16250 Pacific Hwy Unit 44
16250 Pacific Highway, Lake Oswego, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1305 sqft
Expansive patio and floor to ceiling windows offer pleasant view of the swimming pool with easy access from the open living, dining and master suite. 2 Bedrooms with 2 full baths.

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hallinan
1 Unit Available
16200 Pacific Hwy #9
16200 Pacific Highway, Lake Oswego, OR
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1190 sqft
VIEWS VIEWS VIEWS..... 2 Bedroom Condo in the Heart of Lake Oswego! - LEASE TERMS: 6 Months SCREENING CHARGE: $55 per Adult Separate check is required for screening charges DESCRIPTION: Picturesque views of the mountains, bridge, and river.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Robinwood
1 Unit Available
2654 Maria Ave.
2654 Maria Ct, West Linn, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,395
500 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Private/Quiet 1 Bedroom Apartment - Property Id: 127503 Current tenant will be out June 11th, apartment could be shown on the 12th and will be available to rent July 11th.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hallinan
1 Unit Available
200 Burnham Road #102
200 Burnham Road, Lake Oswego, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,795
730 sqft
Upscale 1 Bed/1 Bath Condo offers privacy and amazing views - This one level condo will be a welcome retreat for you and your family. Well maintained and tastefully furnished. Good floor plan.

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hallinan
1 Unit Available
1425 Cornell St
1425 Cornell Street, Lake Oswego, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2496 sqft
1425 Cornell St Available 07/07/20 Great Lake Oswego Home Walking Distance to Everything - COVID-19 UPDATE: This home is occupied.

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
First Addition
1 Unit Available
301 C Avenue
301 C Avenue, Lake Oswego, OR
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1506 sqft
301 C Avenue Available 07/07/20 Incredible First Addition Townhouse in Lake Oswego - COVID-19 UPDATE: This home is occupied. For your safety and the safety of our tenants and staff, in-person showings will not be scheduled until the home is vacant.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 08:11am
Lakewood
1 Unit Available
50 Northshore # 11
50 North Shore Road, Lake Oswego, OR
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1650 sqft
We have a 1,600 sqft 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhouse available November 16th. This unit's private main entry patio, large living room and dining room windows all face the courtyard for a lush green view with great natural lighting.
Results within 5 miles of Oak Grove
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 07:03am
Mt. Park
3 Units Available
The Bluffs at Mountain Park
50 Kerr Pkwy, Lake Oswego, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,490
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
These stylish two-level townhouses in sought-after Lake Oswego feature private patio/balcony, extra storage space and fitted microwave and oven. Situated close to the Portland Community College, Sylvania Campus. Community benefits include gym, parking and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:02am
Lents
8 Units Available
Scott Mountain
7828 SE Aspen Summit Dr, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,110
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
943 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,885
1157 sqft
Pet-friendly community with spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Homes have open-concept floor plan, washer/dryer and private patio balcony. 24-hour fitness center, resort-inspired pool and sport court.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:23am
South Portland
18 Units Available
Sanctuary
4940 S Landing Dr, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,210
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,465
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1018 sqft
Prime location close to the river with plenty of shopping and dining options. Modern apartments feature open, all-black kitchens with stainless steel appliances, plenty of light and lots of storage space.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
South Portland
8 Units Available
Greenbriar Village
5132 Southwest Slavin Road, Portland, OR
Studio
$960
356 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,095
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
857 sqft
Conveniently located between I-5 and SW Barbur Blvd and just minutes from downtown Portland. Pet-friendly complex offers wall-to-wall carpet, patio or balcony, tennis courts and an outdoor pool. Onsite storage units available for rent.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
South Portland
20 Units Available
The Ardea
3720 SW Bond Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,975
860 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,506
968 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,883
1793 sqft
Convenient to I-5. High-rise apartment community offering spacious studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Apartments feature open living spaces with modern amenities, such as high-end appliances, built-in storage, hardwood floors and stone counters.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown Portland
29 Units Available
The Matisse
677 S Lowell St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,265
484 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,535
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,140
1014 sqft
Near I-5 and the Streetcar line. Minutes from the water. On-site media room, garages, business center and gym. Units offer hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Oak Grove, OR

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Oak Grove renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Oak Grove 2 BedroomsOak Grove 3 BedroomsOak Grove Apartments with Balcony
Oak Grove Apartments with GarageOak Grove Apartments with ParkingOak Grove Apartments with Pool
Oak Grove Apartments with Washer-DryerOak Grove Dog Friendly ApartmentsOak Grove Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Portland, ORVancouver, WABeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, ORSalem, ORLake Oswego, ORAloha, ORTigard, OROregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, OR
Milwaukie, ORForest Grove, ORHappy Valley, ORWest Linn, ORSherwood, ORCamas, WAFour Corners, ORSt. Helens, ORKelso, WAGladstone, OROak Hills, ORMinnehaha, WA
Silverton, ORFairview, ORWest Haven-Sylvan, ORScappoose, ORKing City, ORBarberton, WAWoodland, WARidgefield, WABrush Prairie, WASalmon Creek, WACedar Mill, ORNewberg, OR

Nearby Neighborhoods

Milwaukie Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

Lewis & Clark CollegeClackamas Community College
Mt Hood Community CollegeOregon Health & Science University
Pacific University