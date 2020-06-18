Amenities
$1900 / 3br - 1890ft2 - Open Concept Home in Newberg - DESCRIPTION:
This lovely turn of the century 3 bed / 2.5 bath home is perfectly situated in Newberg. This freshly renovated home boasts refinished hardwood floors, new paint, and lots of natural light. This beauty showcases an open-concept living room, an oversized kitchen. Outback is a lovely backyard with a brand new deck.
*Construction is active on empty portion of the property for ADU
*Fireplace is decorative and does not work
RENTAL FEATURES:
- 3 Bedroom
- 2.5 Bathroom
- 1,890 sqft
- 2 floors
- Dishwasher
- Four burner stove/Oven
- Excess storage space
- Gas heating
LOCATION:
Located within walking distance from Main street and Memorial Park, this home is perfectly positioned in Newberg. If you need a quick bite to eat or some easy shopping, hop over to one of the many strip malls located just around the corner.
LEASE DETAILS:
- Rent: $1,900
- Security Deposit: $1,900
- Application Fee: $50/adult
- Renter's insurance required
- Pets: Cats & Dogs OK
Address:
200 E 3rd St
Newberg, OR 97132
Provided by:
Uptown Properties (www.uptownpm.com)
3526 SW Troy St, Portland, OR 97219
(RLNE5307287)