$1900 / 3br - 1890ft2 - Open Concept Home in Newberg - DESCRIPTION:

This lovely turn of the century 3 bed / 2.5 bath home is perfectly situated in Newberg. This freshly renovated home boasts refinished hardwood floors, new paint, and lots of natural light. This beauty showcases an open-concept living room, an oversized kitchen. Outback is a lovely backyard with a brand new deck.

*Construction is active on empty portion of the property for ADU

*Fireplace is decorative and does not work



RENTAL FEATURES:

- 3 Bedroom

- 2.5 Bathroom

- 1,890 sqft

- 2 floors

- Dishwasher

- Four burner stove/Oven

- Excess storage space

- Gas heating



LOCATION:

Located within walking distance from Main street and Memorial Park, this home is perfectly positioned in Newberg. If you need a quick bite to eat or some easy shopping, hop over to one of the many strip malls located just around the corner.



LEASE DETAILS:

- Rent: $1,900

- Security Deposit: $1,900

- Application Fee: $50/adult

- Renter's insurance required

- Pets: Cats & Dogs OK



Address:

200 E 3rd St

Newberg, OR 97132



Provided by:

Uptown Properties (www.uptownpm.com)

3526 SW Troy St, Portland, OR 97219



