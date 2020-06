1214 E. Fourth St.

Amenities

patio / balcony garage fireplace carpet

3-Bedroom Single-Level House on Large Corner Lot near GFU - Three-bedroom, single-level house on large corner lot, located within a half mile of George Fox University, Hwy 99W, dining, shopping, Hoover Park with disc golf course, and wine tasting rooms.



New interior and exterior paint, new carpet throughout.



Living and family rooms, wood-burning fireplace, deck in fenced back yard, storage shed, detached one-car garage.



No Pets.



Schools: Edwards Elementary, Mountain View Middle, and Newberg High.



