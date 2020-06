Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage range oven

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Coming Soon! - This three bedroom one bath home is located in the heart of Lincoln City, OR. Close to shops, local schools, restaurants and the beach! Featuring a small dining room, kitchen with new back-splash, counter-top, sink oven/range, laundry room, single car garage with built in work bench, partially fenced yard, partially covered front porch and off street parking. No pets allowed. 12 month lease.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5829165)