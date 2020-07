Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet garbage disposal oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities business center clubhouse gym parking pool hot tub sauna cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 carport e-payments online portal package receiving

At the end of the day we all just want a comfortable place where we can put up our feet and Relax. We fondly call this place home. We would like to welcome you home to Riverwalk at Happy Valley! Riverwalk at Happy Valley offers spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes complete with fully appointed kitchens, granite countertops, spacious living areas, and plenty of storage. Most homes include full sized washer and dryers. Within the community you can relax next to the peaceful and therapeutic interior waterway and enjoy the sparkling indoor/outdoor pool and spa, the reinvigorating sauna and our fully equipped fitness center. Riverwalk at Happy Valley is situated just a few steps from dining, shopping, and entertainment at the Clackamas Town Center Mall. Our prime location is just minutes from I-205, walking distance to the Light Rail and several bus lines, and is just 20 minutes from PDX and Portland.