46 Apartments for rent in Happy Valley, OR with move-in specials
Happy Valley sits at the base of the defunct and developed Mount Scott volcano.
A short commute to Portland and lower Washington, the town boasts proximity to it all. If you're looking for respite from the noise of the city--nature is _everywhere. _Aside from Mount Scott, residents also enjoy views of Mount Hood in the distance. Happy Valley is a truly happy place that offers incredible views and culture within reach. See more
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Happy Valley apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
Happy Valley apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.