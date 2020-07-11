Apartment List
/
OR
/
happy valley
/
apartments with move in specials
Last updated July 11 2020 at 3:52 AM

46 Apartments for rent in Happy Valley, OR with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Happy Valley apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 12:26am
$
6 Units Available
Rock Creek
Sunridge Terrace
14712 Southeast Misty Drive, Happy Valley, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,385
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
936 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments with granite countertops, oversized soaking tubs and stainless steel appliances. Ample community offerings, including a basketball court, a playground and pet stations. Close to I-205. Play sports at nearby Hood View Park.
Results within 5 miles of Happy Valley
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 12:16am
$
13 Units Available
Gresham-Southwest
Powell Valley Apartments
1500 SW Pleasant View Dr, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
895 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to your new home at Powell Valley Farms in Gresham, Oregon! Nestled in the heart of Gresham, Powell Valley Farms offers you high-quality amenities and spacious floor plans.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
11 Units Available
Hazelwood
Russellville Commons
10320 SE Pine St, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,258
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,563
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime Portland location close to public transportation, I-84 and I-205. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with upgraded features. Community has a fitness center, year-round spa and heated swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
4 Units Available
Pleasant Valley
Meadowland
17310 SE Naegeli Dr, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
985 sqft
Our office is currently closed to the public in support of community health efforts.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 11 at 12:14am
$
7 Units Available
Richmond
The Fifty at Division
4975 Southeast Division Street, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,155
465 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,365
561 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly constructed, this apartment community in southeast Portland features a pet-washing station, a 24-hour gym and a rooftop deck. The homes have in-unit laundry, built-in USB charging outlets and stainless-steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
12 Units Available
Clackamette Park
Edgewater at the Cove
1937 Main Street, Oregon City, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,425
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,604
1083 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
24 Units Available
Gladstone
Rivergreens Apartments
19739 River Rd, Gladstone, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,199
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1274 sqft
Warm apartments on wooded property. Just blocks from Rivergreens Golf Club. Includes walk-in closets and living room fireplace, as well as in-unit laundry. Tenants have access to community yoga studio, racquetball court and putting green.
Verified

1 of 76

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
58 Units Available
Axletree Apartments
11125 SE 21st Avenue, Milwaukie, OR
Studio
$1,150
471 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,344
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,432
1057 sqft
AXLETREE IS FOR THOSE READY FOR WHAT'S NEXT.For those who have lived the big city life. Been there, done that: check. Who love modern architecture, urban walkability, and vibrant communities.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
11 Units Available
Wilkes East
Pine Square
665 NE 178th Ave, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,115
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
933 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our office is currently closed to the public in support of community health efforts.
Results within 10 miles of Happy Valley
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
23 Units Available
Pearl
Block 17
1161 NW Overton St, Portland, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,406
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,878
1091 sqft
High-rise apartments with views of the Willamette River. Walk to park, shops, restaurants and nearby public transportation stops. Units have stainless steel kitchen appliances, in-unit laundry and private balcony. Pet-friendly. Guest suite available.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
8 Units Available
Sunnyside
The Hawthorne PDX
4717 Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard, Portland, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,299
549 sqft
Our office is currently closed to the public in support of community health efforts.
Verified

1 of 67

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
42 Units Available
Pearl
NV
1261 NW Overton St, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,785
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,510
1216 sqft
Located in Portland's Pearl District, near the Willamette River, parks and public transportation. Twenty-six story building with stylish one- and two-bedroom apartments, all with stainless-steel appliances, dramatic city views and in-suite laundry facilities. Garage.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 12:06am
$
10 Units Available
Downtown Portland
Vue Apartments
1717 SW Park Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,000
374 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,214
528 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
874 sqft
Located minutes away from Portland State University, this pet-friendly community has a fitness center, clubhouse and on-site laundry. Units feature hardwood floors, dishwashers and private patios or balconies.
Verified

1 of 66

Last updated July 11 at 12:05am
$
49 Units Available
Nob Hill
Modera Pearl
1481 NW 13th Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,399
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,635
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,860
1203 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom units with warehouse-style touches, such as concrete floors and exposed ducts. Located in the Pearl District with views of the Willamette River, just steps from myriad shopping, dining and entertainment options.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
4 Units Available
Fisher's Landing East
Eight Towncenter
16900 SE 26th Dr, Vancouver, WA
Studio
$1,042
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,187
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
1043 sqft
A community where convenience is key. Round-the-clock maintenance and a 24-hour concierge and gym. Recently renovated apartments have patios or balconies and washers and dryers. Lots of shopping and dining options close by.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
25 Units Available
Downtown Portland
The Matisse
677 S Lowell St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,180
484 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,555
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,245
1014 sqft
Near I-5 and the Streetcar line. Minutes from the water. On-site media room, garages, business center and gym. Units offer hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
18 Units Available
Parker Crest
Cascade Summit Apartment Homes
22100 Horizon Dr, West Linn, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,440
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated homes with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and extra storage. Enjoy the pool, clubhouse, and gym when free. Play basketball and tennis at nearby Tanner Creek Park. Minutes from I-205.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
31 Units Available
Downtown Portland
Storyline
1177 SW Market St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,250
445 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,275
621 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,240
1011 sqft
This community comes equipped with a clubroom, rooftop lounge, fitness center and coffee bar. Apartments include quartz countertops, in-unit laundry and stainless-steel appliances. Delta Park Center and Portland State University are both nearby.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
112 Units Available
Goose Hollow
Alta Peak
1625 SW Alder St., Portland, OR
Studio
$1,438
497 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,591
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,960
1014 sqft
Just because you live to explore doesn’t mean you don’t crave a comfortable, restorative spot to call home.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
10 Units Available
Downtown Portland
Linc301
301 SW Lincoln St, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,320
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
889 sqft
Minutes from I-405, University Place and downtown Portland. These recently renovated apartments are available fully furnished and have stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly. On-site pool, sauna, coffee bar and concierge service. Guest suite and parking available.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
9 Units Available
Eliot
Cadence
2005 North Williams Avenue, Portland, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,570
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,165
944 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom units available. This complex is modern and upscale, complete with amenities like updated kitchens, stainless steel appliances, open concept floor plans and large living spaces.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
10 Units Available
Pearl
Enso
1400 NW Marshall St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,366
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,434
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,964
1174 sqft
Downtown living in Portland's Pearl District! Complex offers a wine room, fire pit, courtyard, and clubhouse. Stainless steel appliances, washers/dryers, and patios or balconies in units. Near I-405 and the Willamette River.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
28 Units Available
South Portland
Osprey
3750 Southwest River Parkway, Portland, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,421
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,053
1043 sqft
Discover the home of your dreams at Osprey Apartments where you can truly have it all! Proximity to downtown allows you to simplify your commute and add more enjoyment to your day.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 11 at 12:21am
$
135 Units Available
Pearl
Modera Akoya by Mill Creek
1430 Northwest Hoyt Street, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,775
504 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,810
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,076
1075 sqft
Things are about to heat up in Portland’s Pearl District. In what was once a fire station comes the city’s hottest new living destination.
City Guide for Happy Valley, OR

Happy Valley sits at the base of the defunct and developed Mount Scott volcano.

A short commute to Portland and lower Washington, the town boasts proximity to it all. If you're looking for respite from the noise of the city--nature is _everywhere. _Aside from Mount Scott, residents also enjoy views of Mount Hood in the distance. Happy Valley is a truly happy place that offers incredible views and culture within reach. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Happy Valley, OR

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Happy Valley apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Happy Valley apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

Similar Pages

Happy Valley 1 BedroomsHappy Valley 2 BedroomsHappy Valley 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHappy Valley 3 BedroomsHappy Valley Accessible Apartments
Happy Valley Apartments with BalconyHappy Valley Apartments with GarageHappy Valley Apartments with GymHappy Valley Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHappy Valley Apartments with Move-in Specials
Happy Valley Apartments with ParkingHappy Valley Apartments with PoolHappy Valley Apartments with Washer-DryerHappy Valley Dog Friendly ApartmentsHappy Valley Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Portland, ORVancouver, WABeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, ORSalem, ORLake Oswego, ORAloha, ORTigard, OROregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, OR
Milwaukie, ORForest Grove, ORWest Linn, ORSherwood, ORCamas, WAMcMinnville, ORTroutdale, ORCanby, ORWashougal, WABethany, OROrchards, WAHazel Dell, WA
Five Corners, WAOak Grove, ORFour Corners, ORSt. Helens, ORKelso, WAGladstone, OROak Hills, ORMinnehaha, WASilverton, ORFairview, ORWest Haven-Sylvan, ORScappoose, OR

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sunnyside
Rock Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Lewis & Clark CollegeClackamas Community College
Mt Hood Community CollegeOregon Health & Science University
Pacific University