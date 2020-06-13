/
accessible apartments
79 Accessible Apartments for rent in Happy Valley, OR
$
Rock Creek
7 Units Available
Sunridge Terrace
14712 Southeast Misty Drive, Happy Valley, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,290
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
936 sqft
Modern apartments with granite countertops, oversized soaking tubs and stainless steel appliances. Ample community offerings, including a basketball court, a playground and pet stations. Close to I-205. Play sports at nearby Hood View Park.
Rock Creek
4 Units Available
Sunnyside Village
13674 SE 145th Ave, Happy Valley, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
927 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1176 sqft
Enjoy views of Mt Hood at this apartment complex, also a short distance from Clackamas Town Center. Features boutique kitchens, in-unit laundry, and extra storage space. Community amenities include clubhouse and guest parking.
Clackamas
3 Units Available
The Crossings
16500 Southeast 82nd Drive, Clackamas County, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,293
895 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Crossings offers spacious 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes. Conveniently located off of I-205 and Highway 212. We are across the street from Fred Meyers on 82nd drive, and only miles from Clackamas Town Center.
$
Sunnyside
4 Units Available
Townhomes with a View
9840 Southeast Talbert Street, Clackamas County, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,395
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Tucked off the beaten path of bustling Clackamas, Townhomes with a View allows residents to dwell in quiet nature while having the convenience of living just off I-205.
Richmond
9 Units Available
Tabor View Lofts
2655 Southeast 50th Avenue, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,120
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,565
638 sqft
Community amenities at this property include controlled access, 24-hour fitness center and reserved parking. Apartments have in-unit laundry, USB charging outlets and high ceilings. Ivon Street Park and Eastport Plaza Shopping Center are nearby.
Lents
8 Units Available
Scott Mountain
7828 SE Aspen Summit Dr, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,110
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
943 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,885
1157 sqft
Pet-friendly community with spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Homes have open-concept floor plan, washer/dryer and private patio balcony. 24-hour fitness center, resort-inspired pool and sport court.
Clackamette Park
17 Units Available
Edgewater at the Cove
1937 Main Street, Oregon City, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,495
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,561
1083 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Island Station
5 Units Available
Miramonte Lodge
12200 SE McLoughlin Blvd, Milwaukie, OR
Studio
$1,001
484 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Miramonte Lodge Apartments, Milwaukie Oregon's premier apartment community. Our wonderful studio, one, and two bedroom apartment homes offer breathtaking lake side and creek side views.
$
61 Units Available
Axletree Apartments
11125 SE 21st Avenue, Milwaukie, OR
Studio
$1,150
471 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,344
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,432
1057 sqft
AXLETREE IS FOR THOSE READY FOR WHAT'S NEXT.For those who have lived the big city life. Been there, done that: check. Who love modern architecture, urban walkability, and vibrant communities.
Southgate
6 Units Available
Heatherbrae Commons
10303 SE Bell Ave, Milwaukie, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,346
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
899 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ideally located near Clackamas Town Center. One-, two- and three-bedroom layouts with private balconies. Each apartment comes with a complimentary reserved parking space. Property offers a recreation room, swimming pool, hot tub and more.
Holly Brook
2 Units Available
Powell Street Station
2948 West Powell Boulevard, Gresham, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
981 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1075 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Powell Street Station in Gresham. View photos, descriptions and more!
$
Wilkes East
8 Units Available
Pine Square
665 NE 178th Ave, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,115
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,262
933 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our office is currently closed to the public in support of community health efforts.
Gresham-Southwest
1 Unit Available
Springwater Trail
1324 SW Pleasant View Dr, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At Springwater Trail you will enjoy country living with city convenience. Located on main bus routes and just minutes form the Max, you can work, shop and enjoy the city; then come home and relax in your year round spa.
Holly Brook
4 Units Available
The Zimmer
165 Southwest Eastman Parkway, Gresham, OR
Studio
$1,049
406 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
870 sqft
You feel it even before you see it. A sense of pastoral bliss: leafy trees, mountains on the horizon and vast blue skies catch your eye, as if for the first time.
Rockwood
2 Units Available
Windsor Manor
235 Southeast 165th Avenue, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
856 sqft
Windsor Manor offers quiet living in a community setting just outside the bustle of the city.
Rockwood
3 Units Available
Andrea Place
473 SE 169th Ave, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
968 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1044 sqft
Welcome to Andrea Place Apartments, where you can choose from a number of innovatively designed apartment homes. Surrounded by community spaces, sunlight, and wonderful views, you'll find unlimited possibilities to reflect your lifestyle.
$
Gresham-North Central
19 Units Available
Stark Street Crossings
20433 Southeast Stark Street, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,275
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
905 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Stark St. Crossings! Conveniently located in the heart of Gresham, Oregon, we are a short drive from Gresham Station Mall, Wood Village Shopping Center, and Historic Downtown Gresham.
Holly Brook
4 Units Available
Hollycrest South
700 SW Eastman Pkwy, Gresham, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
900 sqft
Located along the Springwater Corridor, this complex offers 1- and 2-bedroom apartments. Units offer washer and dryer hookups, open living rooms, and patios off the master bedroom.
Gresham-Centennial
5 Units Available
Trailside Apartments
4850 SW 11th St, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Trailside Apartment Homes nestled at the foot of Powell Butte, in the well-established Highland neighborhood of Gresham.
Woodstock
1 Unit Available
54 Woodstock
5401 Southeast Woodstock Boulevard, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,200
409 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 54 Woodstock in Portland. View photos, descriptions and more!
$
Pearl
20 Units Available
Burlington Tower
900 NW Lovejoy St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,425
580 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,650
884 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1440 sqft
The Burlington Tower is no ordinary apartment building. In fact, when you consider everything our Concierge Service can do for you, it’s more like a luxury hotel. Need a dinner reservation at the best restaurant in town? We can do that.
Downtown Portland
22 Units Available
Vue Apartments
1717 SW Park Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$995
374 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,125
528 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,514
874 sqft
Located minutes away from Portland State University, this pet-friendly community has a fitness center, clubhouse and on-site laundry. Units feature hardwood floors, dishwashers and private patios or balconies.
South Portland
17 Units Available
Sanctuary
4940 S Landing Dr, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,210
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,465
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1018 sqft
Prime location close to the river with plenty of shopping and dining options. Modern apartments feature open, all-black kitchens with stainless steel appliances, plenty of light and lots of storage space.
South Portland
8 Units Available
Greenbriar Village
5132 Southwest Slavin Road, Portland, OR
Studio
$960
356 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,095
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
857 sqft
Conveniently located between I-5 and SW Barbur Blvd and just minutes from downtown Portland. Pet-friendly complex offers wall-to-wall carpet, patio or balcony, tennis courts and an outdoor pool. Onsite storage units available for rent.
