2 bed 2 bath apartments
106 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Happy Valley, OR
Southgate
18 Units Available
Riverwalk at Happy Valley
8640 SE Causey Ave, Happy Valley, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
898 sqft
Community amenities include covered parking, fitness center, spa and sauna, and more. Apartments have bathtubs, walk-in closets, and washer and dryer. Located close to War Veterans Memorial Freeway, 3-Creeks Natural Area and I-205.
Sunnyside
6 Units Available
The Preserve at Sunnyside
13300 SE 122nd Ave, Happy Valley, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,301
968 sqft
Resort-like community near James Abele Park. Recently renovated with updated appliances, in-unit laundry and a fireplace. On-site amenities include a remodeled fitness center, pool and playground. Pet-friendly community.
Rock Creek
6 Units Available
Sunridge Terrace
14712 Southeast Misty Drive, Happy Valley, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
936 sqft
Modern apartments with granite countertops, oversized soaking tubs and stainless steel appliances. Ample community offerings, including a basketball court, a playground and pet stations. Close to I-205. Play sports at nearby Hood View Park.
Southgate
14 Units Available
Latitude
11282 SE Causey Cir, Happy Valley, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1039 sqft
Multiple floor plans, with amenities including a dog washing station, resort-style pool, bike repair station, and modern fitness center. Close to 3-Creeks Recreational Area and North Clackamas Park.
Rock Creek
4 Units Available
Sunnyside Village
13674 SE 145th Ave, Happy Valley, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
927 sqft
Enjoy views of Mt Hood at this apartment complex, also a short distance from Clackamas Town Center. Features boutique kitchens, in-unit laundry, and extra storage space. Community amenities include clubhouse and guest parking.
Results within 1 mile of Happy Valley
Clackamas
3 Units Available
The Crossings
16500 Southeast 82nd Drive, Clackamas County, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,317
895 sqft
The Crossings offers spacious 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes. Conveniently located off of I-205 and Highway 212. We are across the street from Fred Meyers on 82nd drive, and only miles from Clackamas Town Center.
Sunnyside
6 Units Available
Creekside Apartments
10764 Southeast Sunnyside Road, Clackamas County, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,474
1098 sqft
We are blocks away from the prestigious Clackamas Town Center. Our oversized one, two and four bedroom apartments feature walkout patios or decks (based on which apartment you choose) and offer extra storage.
Sunnyside
4 Units Available
Townhomes with a View
9840 Southeast Talbert Street, Clackamas County, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1053 sqft
Tucked off the beaten path of bustling Clackamas, Townhomes with a View allows residents to dwell in quiet nature while having the convenience of living just off I-205.
Results within 5 miles of Happy Valley
Lents
8 Units Available
Scott Mountain
7828 SE Aspen Summit Dr, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
943 sqft
Pet-friendly community with spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Homes have open-concept floor plan, washer/dryer and private patio balcony. 24-hour fitness center, resort-inspired pool and sport court.
Holly Brook
2 Units Available
Powell Street Station
2948 West Powell Boulevard, Gresham, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
981 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Powell Street Station in Gresham. View photos, descriptions and more!
Holly Brook
20 Units Available
Lumina Apartments
2700 W Powell Blvd, Gresham, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,501
924 sqft
Modern apartments near U.S. Route 26 and Southwest Park. Recently renovated with walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. In-unit laundry. Green community with sauna, tennis court and courtyard. Garage parking available.
Gresham-Centennial
3 Units Available
Silverwood
4777 Southwest 11th Street, Gresham, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
985 sqft
Cozy apartments feature open layouts and in-unit washer and dryer. Pet-friendly. Swim in the pool on hot summer days. Near public transit stops along Route 26. Within walking distance of shops and restaurants.
Gresham-Southwest
11 Units Available
Powell Valley Apartments
1500 SW Pleasant View Dr, Gresham, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
895 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Powell Valley Farms in Gresham, Oregon! Nestled in the heart of Gresham, Powell Valley Farms offers you high-quality amenities and spacious floor plans.
Gresham-Northwest
12 Units Available
Springwater Crossing
1132 NW Birdsdale Ave, Gresham, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,676
1208 sqft
Springwater Crossing offers one and two-bedroom apartments and two and three-bedroom townhomes in pastoral Gresham Oregon, the gateway to the Columbia River Gorge and the World Class Mt. Hood Ski and recreation area.
Barclay Hills
7 Units Available
Barclay Village
775 Cascade St, Oregon City, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1011 sqft
Barclay Village is located at 775 Cascade St Oregon City, OR and is managed by VPM Management, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Hazelwood
17 Units Available
Russellville Commons
10320 SE Pine St, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1103 sqft
Prime Portland location close to public transportation, I-84 and I-205. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with upgraded features. Community has a fitness center, year-round spa and heated swimming pool.
Clackamette Park
14 Units Available
Edgewater at the Cove
1937 Main Street, Oregon City, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,586
1083 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Southgate
5 Units Available
Heatherbrae Commons
10303 SE Bell Ave, Milwaukie, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
899 sqft
Ideally located near Clackamas Town Center. One-, two- and three-bedroom layouts with private balconies. Each apartment comes with a complimentary reserved parking space. Property offers a recreation room, swimming pool, hot tub and more.
Pleasant Valley
8 Units Available
Meadowland
17310 SE Naegeli Dr, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
985 sqft
Our office is currently closed to the public in support of community health efforts.
Gresham-North Central
8 Units Available
Landings at Morrison
20300 SE Morrison Ter, Gresham, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1058 sqft
Located close to East Gresham Park, Oregon Trail Mall and Highway 26. Recently renovated rooms come with laundry facilities, open-plan kitchens and luxury fittings. Swimming pool, spa, fitness center, bark park and basketball court on-site.
Gladstone
17 Units Available
Rivergreens Apartments
19739 River Rd, Gladstone, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1097 sqft
Warm apartments on wooded property. Just blocks from Rivergreens Golf Club. Includes walk-in closets and living room fireplace, as well as in-unit laundry. Tenants have access to community yoga studio, racquetball court and putting green.
Gresham-North Central
19 Units Available
Stark Street Crossings
20433 Southeast Stark Street, Gresham, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
905 sqft
Welcome to Stark St. Crossings! Conveniently located in the heart of Gresham, Oregon, we are a short drive from Gresham Station Mall, Wood Village Shopping Center, and Historic Downtown Gresham.
Centennial
Contact for Availability
Foothills
4114 Southeast 174th Avenue, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
In the beautiful hills of Portland we offer 2 bedroom, 2 bath homes, tucked away in a private landscaped corner of SE Powell and 174th. This intimate community is professionally managed by devoted award winning on-site staff.
Gresham-Centennial
5 Units Available
Trailside Apartments
4850 SW 11th St, Gresham, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1075 sqft
Welcome home to Trailside Apartment Homes nestled at the foot of Powell Butte, in the well-established Highland neighborhood of Gresham.
