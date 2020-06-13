Apartment List
22 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Four Corners, OR

Finding an apartment in Four Corners that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing yo... Read Guide >
1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Four Corners
1 Unit Available
Orchardview
138 Bayview Way Northeast, Four Corners, OR
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
850 sqft
Location, Community, Quality Living. It Starts Here! - Enjoy greenspace and harmony just off the major arteries of Salem.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Lancaster
1 Unit Available
839 45th Ave NE
839 45th Avenue Northeast, Four Corners, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1548 sqft
Charming NE Salem home with detached 700 SQ Foot 2 story Office, Shop, Artist Studio - Recently updated warm and inviting ranch style home on a vast 17,000 square foot fully fenced usable lot. Beautiful woodwork throughout.
Results within 5 miles of Four Corners
1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Hayesville
6 Units Available
Nola Place
2500 Lancaster Drive Northeast, Salem, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,183
861 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,533
1100 sqft
Nola Place Apartments for rent in Northeast Salem, offers pet friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments.
1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
West Salem
11 Units Available
Willamette Park
825 Harritt Dr NW, Salem, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
977 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1151 sqft
Discover where superior quality and outstanding service meet at Willamette Park. As a resident of this upscale community you will experience condominium style finishes in every apartment home.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Central Area
1 Unit Available
156 Front Street NE #660
156 Front Street Northeast, Salem, OR
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
2980 sqft
156 Front Street NE #660 Available 07/06/20 Amazing View! Luxury Condo in the Heart of Downtown Salem - Enjoy the gorgeous views from this spectacular condominium. It overlooks the Willamette River, Riverfront Park and unobstructed downtown views.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Morningside
1 Unit Available
1285 Mandy Ct SE
1285 Mandy Court Southeast, Salem, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2671 sqft
Available Now! - Rent this beautiful South Salem home. End of a cul-de-sac. Gorgeous yard and home with lots of windows. Open floor plan. Large kitchen with tons of cabinets. Spacious living room with gas fireplace.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hayesville
1 Unit Available
3161 Tierra Dr. NE
3161 Tierra Drive Northeast, Hayesville, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1525 sqft
3Bd/2.5Ba Two Story Home - Available to View! - 3Bd/2.5Ba Two story house built in 2006 with approx 1525 sq ft.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hayesville
1 Unit Available
3061 Tierra Drive NE
3061 Tierra Drive Northeast, Hayesville, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2200 sqft
3061 Tierra Drive NE Available 07/18/20 Quiet & Spacious, Fenced Backyard 4bd/2.5ba House on Dead End Street - Large 4 Bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom house with large fenced backyard. 2 Story, double car garage w/opener. ? Built in 2005 over 2,150 sq.ft.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Northgate
1 Unit Available
4450 Rebecca Ct NE
4450 Rebecca Court Northeast, Salem, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1344 sqft
North Salem Three Bedroom with Open Floor Plan - Open floor plan home with hardwood floors and carpet in bedrooms. The yard is fenced. Tenant pays all utilities; Minimum one year lease One small mature pet allowed. No smoking Schools - Hammond Elem.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Central
1 Unit Available
955 Cedar Way S
955 Cedar Way Southeast, Salem, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1250 sqft
955 Cedar Way S Available 07/14/20 Single Level Home in South Salem - Offered by Bertolucci Management, Inc. - Oregon's Property Management Experts. Apply now at BMIRents.com - All applications are done online through our website.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 09:39pm
South Central
1 Unit Available
1123 Cross Street Southeast
1123 Cross Street Southeast, Salem, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
800 sqft
Enjoy this fully furnished cozy home walking distance to Bush Park and downtown Salem. This home includes all furnishings to move right in! Laundry service at the property along with TV, Wifi and TV service.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 08:43pm
Northeast Neighbors
1 Unit Available
990 16th St NE
990 16th Street Northeast, Salem, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1110 sqft
Making Homes Happen Inc Kathleen 971-599-9292 3 bedroom 1 bath home Gas fireplace, built ins, laundry hook up in basement, fenced yard, deck.

1 of 20

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
South Gateway
1 Unit Available
1044 Sharon Lp SE
1044 Sharon Loop Southeast, Salem, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1221 sqft
3Bd/2Ba Single Story House - Available Now! - 3Bd/2Ba Single story house built in 1976 w/ approx 1221 sq ft. This home features F/A gas heat, a partially fenced yard, W/D hookups in the double attached garage w/ opener. Range and dishwasher provided.

1 of 18

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
West Salem
1 Unit Available
935 Creek Ct. NW
935 Creek Court Northwest, Salem, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1152 sqft
3Bd/2Ba Single Story Home - Available to View! - 3Bd/2Ba Single story house built in 2008 with approx 1152 sq ft.

1 of 7

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Southwest
1 Unit Available
2205 Crestview Dr S
2205 Crestview Drive South, Salem, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1300 sqft
2205 Crestview Dr S Available 04/30/20 2 Story Townhome Near Minto Brown Park ~ 2205 Crestview - Professionally Managed by Crown Property Management, Inc. Learn more or apply at CrownPM.

1 of 21

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Hayesville
1 Unit Available
5065 Constellation
5065 Constellation Ave NE, Hayesville, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
1875 sqft
Beautiful New Construction Home Available in March 2020 - NE Salem - New Construction Single Family Home located in the Northstar new developement in NE Salem. (RLNE5640554)

1 of 34

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Morningside
1 Unit Available
1197 Duffield Heights Ave SE
1197 Duffield Heights Avenue Southeast, Salem, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1950 sqft
1197 Duffield Heights Ave SE Available 04/28/20 Spectacular 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, in South Salem - Willamette Meadow Property Management We care for our tenants by getting work orders done in a timely matter, and caring about the problems that
Results within 10 miles of Four Corners
1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:20pm
West Salem
57 Units Available
Acero West Salem
1948 Linwood ST NW, Salem, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,310
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1035 sqft
Welcome to your brand-new upscale home, Acero West Salem. With unbeatable amenities and sleek, spacious floor plans, our gated community is raising the bar for you. At Acero West Salem, we give you the modern amenities and the service you deserve.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sunnyslope
1 Unit Available
2059 Waln Creek Dr S
2059 Waln Creek Drive South, Salem, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1240 sqft
3Bd/2Ba Single Story House - Available to View! - 3Bd/2Ba Single story house built in 1989 with approx 1240 sq ft.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sunnyslope
1 Unit Available
1495 Juliet Way S
1495 Juliet Way South, Salem, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1000 sqft
3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath House - This is a 3bd/1.5ba Single story house. Built in 2010 Features include partially fenced yard. Single attached garage with opener. Cadet heat and washer and dryer provided. Renters insurance required.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2780 Bunker Hill Road S
2780 Bunker Hill Road South, Marion County, OR
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$5,800
6097 sqft
LUXURY LIVING - Large Executive Country Luxury Estate Home - This French Country Estate overlooks a Chardonnay Vineyard with magnificent River and Valley views! This home features a secluded gated entry with intercom and call button to guarantee

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Salem
1 Unit Available
1533 Brokenwheel Court NW
1533 Broken Wheel Ct NW, Salem, OR
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2853 sqft
1533 Brokenwheel Court NW Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 4 Bedroom Home in West Salem - Dramatic 2007 Craftsman with excellent curb appeal. Very open Kitchen, nook, family room w/gas fireplace.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Four Corners, OR

Finding an apartment in Four Corners that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

