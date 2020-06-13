32 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Four Corners, OR

/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Lancaster
1 Unit Available
839 45th Ave NE
839 45th Avenue Northeast, Four Corners, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1548 sqft
Charming NE Salem home with detached 700 SQ Foot 2 story Office, Shop, Artist Studio - Recently updated warm and inviting ranch style home on a vast 17,000 square foot fully fenced usable lot. Beautiful woodwork throughout.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Four Corners
1 Unit Available
1043 Venus Court SE
1043 Venus Court Southeast, Four Corners, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1368 sqft
1043 Venus Court SE Available 07/15/20 CONVENIENT LOCATION WITH LOTS OF UPDATES!!! - 3 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM 2-CAR GARAGE W/OPENER APPROX 1368 SF FULLY FENCED LARGE BACK YARD CARPET/VINYL ALL KITCHEN APPLIANCES BACK DECK GAS FIREPLACE SORRY, OWNER HAS
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
West Salem
9 Units Available
Willamette Park
825 Harritt Dr NW, Salem, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1151 sqft
Discover where superior quality and outstanding service meet at Willamette Park. As a resident of this upscale community you will experience condominium style finishes in every apartment home.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Hayesville
5 Units Available
Nola Place
2500 Lancaster Drive Northeast, Salem, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,533
1100 sqft
Nola Place Apartments for rent in Northeast Salem, offers pet friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northgate
1 Unit Available
4450 Rebecca Ct NE
4450 Rebecca Court Northeast, Salem, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1344 sqft
North Salem Three Bedroom with Open Floor Plan - Open floor plan home with hardwood floors and carpet in bedrooms. The yard is fenced. Tenant pays all utilities; Minimum one year lease One small mature pet allowed. No smoking Schools - Hammond Elem.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Central
1 Unit Available
955 Cedar Way S
955 Cedar Way Southeast, Salem, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1250 sqft
955 Cedar Way S Available 07/14/20 Single Level Home in South Salem - Offered by Bertolucci Management, Inc. - Oregon's Property Management Experts. Apply now at BMIRents.com - All applications are done online through our website.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Keizer
1 Unit Available
6621 Koufax Lane NE
6621 Koufax Lane Northeast, Keizer, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1610 sqft
NEWLY RENOVATED GORGEOUS KEIZER HOME - 3 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM 1610 SF Approx GUBSER ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED & NEWLY REMODELED INTERIOR! GAS HEAT W/CENTRAL AIR CONDITIONING NEW STAINLESS KITCHEN APPLIANCES/INCLUDING OTC
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Morningside
1 Unit Available
1285 Mandy Ct SE
1285 Mandy Court Southeast, Salem, OR
Available Now! - Rent this beautiful South Salem home. End of a cul-de-sac. Gorgeous yard and home with lots of windows. Open floor plan. Large kitchen with tons of cabinets. Spacious living room with gas fireplace.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central Area
1 Unit Available
156 Front Street NE #660
156 Front Street Northeast, Salem, OR
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
2980 sqft
156 Front Street NE #660 Available 07/06/20 Amazing View! Luxury Condo in the Heart of Downtown Salem - Enjoy the gorgeous views from this spectacular condominium. It overlooks the Willamette River, Riverfront Park and unobstructed downtown views.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hayesville
1 Unit Available
3161 Tierra Dr. NE
3161 Tierra Drive Northeast, Hayesville, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1525 sqft
3Bd/2.5Ba Two Story Home - Available to View! - 3Bd/2.5Ba Two story house built in 2006 with approx 1525 sq ft.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hayesville
1 Unit Available
4675 Hayesville Ct NE
4675 Hayesville Court Northeast, Hayesville, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1352 sqft
3Bd/1.5Ba Single Story House - Available soon! - 3Bd/1.5Ba Single story house built in 1984 with approx 1346 sq ft.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hayesville
1 Unit Available
3061 Tierra Drive NE
3061 Tierra Drive Northeast, Hayesville, OR
3061 Tierra Drive NE Available 07/18/20 Quiet & Spacious, Fenced Backyard 4bd/2.5ba House on Dead End Street - Large 4 Bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom house with large fenced backyard. 2 Story, double car garage w/opener. ? Built in 2005 over 2,150 sq.ft.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Gateway
1 Unit Available
5755 Moonstone Loop SE
5755 Moonstone Loop Southeast, Salem, OR
5755 Moonstone Loop SE Available 07/18/20 Tri Level 4-bedroom Home in well established area, Close to Freeway on ramp for easy commuting to Portland or Albany. - Unique Tri Level Home in a desirable South Salem Location! Features 4 Bedrooms, 2.
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
Northeast Neighbors
1 Unit Available
990 16th St NE
990 16th Street Northeast, Salem, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1110 sqft
Making Homes Happen Inc Kathleen 971-599-9292 3 bedroom 1 bath home Gas fireplace, built ins, laundry hook up in basement, fenced yard, deck.
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
South Gateway
1 Unit Available
1410 Jonmart Ave SE - 1
1410 Jonmart Avenue Southeast, Salem, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1096 sqft
Making Homes Happen Inc. Kathleen Ashley 971-599-9292 3 bed 2.5 bath Duplex, gas fireplace, single car garage, fenced back yard, AC, fridge, range, dishwasher, washer dryer hook up 3 bed 2.
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
South Gateway
1 Unit Available
1420 Jonmart Ave SE - 1
1420 Jonmart Avenue Southeast, Salem, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1096 sqft
Making Homes Happen Inc. Kathleen Ashley 971-599-9292 3 bed 2.5 bath Duplex, gas fireplace, single car garage, fenced back yard, fridge, range, dishwasher, washer dryer hook up 3 bed 2.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Northgate
1 Unit Available
4424 Remington NE
4424 Remington Place Northeast, Salem, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1399 sqft
4424 Remington NE Available 06/01/20 Townhouse - Townhouse. Built in 2006. Two story. Bedrooms are upstairs. Large walk in closet in master bedroom. Single car garage. Gas, forced air heat. Stove is also gas. Landscaped, fenced yard.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
South Gateway
1 Unit Available
1044 Sharon Lp SE
1044 Sharon Loop Southeast, Salem, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1221 sqft
3Bd/2Ba Single Story House - Available Now! - 3Bd/2Ba Single story house built in 1976 w/ approx 1221 sq ft. This home features F/A gas heat, a partially fenced yard, W/D hookups in the double attached garage w/ opener. Range and dishwasher provided.
Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
Morningside
1 Unit Available
4140 12th St SE
4140 12th Street Southeast, Salem, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1560 sqft
Single Family Home - Property Id: 254492 Single family home in a quiet neighborhood with spacious kitchen, Jacuzzi in master bath, wood burning stove in living room. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
West Salem
1 Unit Available
935 Creek Ct. NW
935 Creek Court Northwest, Salem, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1152 sqft
3Bd/2Ba Single Story Home - Available to View! - 3Bd/2Ba Single story house built in 2008 with approx 1152 sq ft.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
South Gateway
1 Unit Available
910 Alina
910 Alina Avenue Southeast, Salem, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1160 sqft
910 Alina Available 04/03/20 Bonus room - Desirable condo in Southeast Salem. 3 bedroom (large master suite) 2 bath, dual sinks in master bath. Gas heat Bonus room with closet and skylights, upstairs (footage not included in the 1160 sq. ft.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Hayesville
1 Unit Available
5065 Constellation
5065 Constellation Ave NE, Hayesville, OR
Beautiful New Construction Home Available in March 2020 - NE Salem - New Construction Single Family Home located in the Northstar new developement in NE Salem. (RLNE5640554)
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Lansing
1 Unit Available
2930 Dawn St NE
2930 Dawn Street Northeast, Salem, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1008 sqft
2930 Dawn St NE Available 04/15/20 Remodeled Single Story Home ~ 2930 Dawn - Professionally Managed by Crown Property Management, Inc. Learn more or apply at CrownPM.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
South Gateway
1 Unit Available
5943 Blue River Drive SE
5943 Blue River Drive Southeast, Salem, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1472 sqft
5943 Blue River Drive SE Available 04/06/20 Stunning Newer Condo with 2 car Garage in S. Salem - Luxury contemporary large condominium style home in desirable S Salem with an open concept floor plan and high ceilings.
