Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:20 PM

34 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Albany, OR

Finding an apartment in Albany that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along...

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1918 Antelope Ct. SW
1918 Antelope Southwest Court, Albany, OR
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1812 sqft
1918 Antelope Ct. SW Available 07/18/20 4 Bedroom Home ~ Close to LBCC ~ Small Pet Friendly ~ SW Albany - APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (Non-Refundable) PET DEPOSIT: $250 per pet under 15 lbs. PET DEPOSIT: $350 per pet over 15 lbs.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1702 Trudell Ct. SE
1702 Trudell Court Southeast, Albany, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1155 sqft
3 Bedroom Townhome Available Immediately - Discover all the space you need in this 1155-SF duplex close to Heritage Mall.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2175 Pulver Ln NW
2175 Northwest Pulver Lane, Albany, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
2082 sqft
2175 Pulver Ln NW Available 08/14/20 Application Pending-Exactly what you have been looking for! 3 bedroom in North Albany - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, plus bonus room. Open floor plan with 2,082 square feet.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
826 3rd Ave SE
826 3rd Avenue Southeast, Albany, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
Newly remodeled duplex downtown Albany - 2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex recently remodeled and will have fresh paint on exterior this summer. If interested, please give our office a call to coordinate a showing of this home at 541-248-3993.

1 of 10

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
542 38th Ave
542 38th Avenue Southeast, Albany, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
996 sqft
542 38th Ave Available 06/19/20 Pet Friendly Single-Story 3Bed w/Garage - This single level 3 bedroom 1 bathroom features an open kitchen, fenced back yard, washer/dryer hookups, and an attached garage.

1 of 15

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
822 NW Riverbow Ave
822 Riverbow Avenue, Albany, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1072 sqft
Freshly Renovated 3 Bedroom House - Move In Ready! - This 3 Bedroom 2 Bath House with 2 car garage has been recently renovated with all new interior paint, flooring, cabinets, counter tops, appliances and more! Located in North Albany Elementary,

1 of 5

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
3037 Railroad St.
3037 Railroad Street Southeast, Albany, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1242 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath in Albany - Available to rent 3 Bedroom 2 Bath in Albany Located on quiet cul-de-sac, 2 car garage, fenced backyard with covered patio. Pet friendly! No cats, 2 dog max. Call our office at 541.791.4052 for more details.
Results within 5 miles of Albany

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 05:55pm
15 Units Available
150 Timber Ridge Street Northeast
150 Timber Ridge St NE, Linn County, OR
Studio
$1,065
549 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,219
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
952 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 150 Timber Ridge Street Northeast in Linn County. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
134 NE Columbia Ave
134 Northeast Columbia Avenue, Adair Village, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2055 sqft
134 NE Columbia Ave Available 07/05/20 4 bed 2.5 bath in Adair Village - This beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home (built in 2015) is just seconds to a small public playground in a quiet residential neighborhood of Adair Village, Corvallis.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
35396 Riverside Dr SW
35396 Riverside Drive Southwest, Linn County, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1604 sqft
Rent a room or the whole house - This country home with 3 bedrooms and a basement apartment with 2 bedrooms is available to rent by the room $650.00 per room or rent both house and furnished basement for $3,000.00, no garage.

1 of 9

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
652 Loree Pl
652 Loree Place, Jefferson, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1008 sqft
Open Floor Plan Jefferson Home w/Garage - This is a 3bd/1ba Single Story home approx #1008 sq ft. Features include: All appliances Brand new furnace with A/C Beautiful fully fenced back yard w/Patio 1 year Lease.
Results within 10 miles of Albany
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:49pm
12 Units Available
Park at 5th
635 NW 5th St, Corvallis, OR
1 Bedroom
$980
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
781 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
998 sqft
Located just steps from Washington City Park and the Willamette River. Community offers 24-hour maintenance, pool, and parking. Units feature garbage disposal, refrigerator, dishwasher, and bathtub.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
9 Units Available
Timberhill Meadows
2600 NW Century Drive, Corvallis, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,360
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,965
1279 sqft
Luxury apartment homes close to Oregon State University. Walk-in closets, carpets and extra storage in units. Business center, BBQ and grill and package receiving service on the site. Near Highway 99 and Timberhill Park.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2048 NW Arthur Place
2048 Northwest Arthur Place, Corvallis, OR
5 Bedrooms
$2,475
1822 sqft
2048 NW Arthur Place Available 07/01/20 5 bed, 2 bath on cul de sac - Quiet street, close to shopping Apply on www.ptcmanagement.com/vacancies (RLNE5743341)

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Corvallis
1 Unit Available
2146 SW Butterfield Drive
2146 Southwest Butterfield Drive, Corvallis, OR
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1344 sqft
2146 SW Butterfield Drive Available 07/10/20 Pet Friendly! 4 bedroom Home in South Corvallis!! - A beautiful 1344 square foot 4 bed / 2 bath, manufactured home built in 1982, located within walking distance of Lincoln Elementary School,

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1515 NW 23rd
1515 Northwest 23rd Street, Corvallis, OR
5 Bedrooms
$2,850
1814 sqft
1515 NW 23rd Available 07/17/20 Spacious Home in a Fantastic Location! - This gorgeous home includes 4 large bedrooms plus a bonus room that could be used as an office, den or a 5th bedroom! Nestled in a quiet neighborhood, very near great parks,

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1605 NW Highland Drive
1605 NW Highland Dr, Corvallis, OR
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1530 sqft
1605 NW Highland Drive Available 08/14/20 Application Pending-Charming 4 bedroom, 2 bath home NW Corvallis - This charming 4 bedroom, 2 bath home is located on a large corner lot. Bus stops located steps away from this freshly updated home.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Corvallis
1 Unit Available
2320 SE Ryan Street
2320 Southeast Ryan Street, Corvallis, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1056 sqft
2320 SE Ryan Street Available 07/24/20 Pet Friendly 3 Bed 1 Bath Home in South Corvallis! - Quaint 3 bed 1 bath home with large fenced backyard which allows pets with additional deposit and pet rent. Washer/dryer hookups and attached garage.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2704 NW Angelica Dr.
2704 Northwest Angelica Drive, Corvallis, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1000 sqft
2704 NW Angelica Dr. Available 07/05/20 Great 2 Bed 1 Bath Duplex in Corvallis, w/d hookups, fenced back yard w/ deck - Fantastic updated 2 Bed 1 Bath duplex (multi-family property) for rent in Corvallis.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
961 NW Van Buren Ave
961 Northwest Van Buren Avenue, Corvallis, OR
5 Bedrooms
$3,125
4132 sqft
961 NW Van Buren Ave Available 07/15/20 APPLICATIONS PENDING - APPLICATIONS PENDING - Spacious, perfectly located 5 Bedroom Home! - Check out this roomy, updated home! Campus close with 5 bedrooms above ground level, two kitchens and a fenced back

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1540 NW Circle Blvd,
1540 Northwest Circle Boulevard, Corvallis, OR
5 Bedrooms
$2,775
1962 sqft
1540 NW Circle Blvd, Available 07/05/20 5 bedroom/2 bath home on large lot w/ fenced yard, RV pad, W/D included! - Large 5 bedroom, 2 (full) bath single story home, with a huge lot (almost 0.25 acres!) and oversized 378sqft single garage.

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
334 NW Kings Blvd
334 Northwest Kings Boulevard, Corvallis, OR
5 Bedrooms
$2,795
1173 sqft
334 NW Kings Blvd Available 07/01/20 5 bed, 2 bath steps away from the campus - Great house, centrally located. Fenced backyard. Apply on www.ptcmanagement.com/vacancies (RLNE5699041)

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2415 NW 12th
2415 Northwest 12th Street, Corvallis, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1296 sqft
2415 NW 12th Available 07/10/20 Desirable Single Level Home in NW Corvallis - This four bedroom, two bath home is centrally located in NW Corvallis close to shopping, schools, parks and the hospital.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Corvallis
1 Unit Available
2355 SE Ryan St.
2355 Southeast Ryan Street, Corvallis, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1008 sqft
2355 SE Ryan St. Available 06/22/20 2355 SE Ryan - Updated 2 bedroom, one bath home with a large fenced yard for your pets. Tile, wood and vinyl finishes. Double car garage. Stove, refrigerator and dishwasher. Plenty of counter space. Fireplace.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Albany, OR

Finding an apartment in Albany that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

