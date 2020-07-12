35 Apartments for rent in Four Corners, OR with parking

Apartment List
Four Corners
488 Larussa Ct. NE
488 Larussa Court Northeast, Four Corners, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1282 sqft
488 Larussa Ct. NE Available 07/13/20 3Bd/2Ba Single Story Home - Available Soon! - 3Bd/2Ba Single story home built in 2002 w/ approx 1282 sq ft. This home features gas heat, AC, interior W/D hookups and double attached garage with opener.
Southeast Mill Creek
1449 Polo Court SE
1449 Polo Court Southeast, Salem, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
900 sqft
1449 Polo Court SE Available 07/18/20 CONVENIENTLY LOCATED SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN SE SALEM - • 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH • WASHER/DRYER HOOKUPS • ALL ELECTRIC! • APPX 900 SF • SINGLE CAR GARAGE W/OPENER! • SORRY, OWNER HAS A STRICT NO PET AND NO SMOKING
West Salem
Willamette Park
825 Harritt Dr NW, Salem, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
977 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Discover where superior quality and outstanding service meet at Willamette Park. As a resident of this upscale community you will experience condominium style finishes in every apartment home.

Morningside
2034 Celeen Ave SE
2034 Celeen Avenue Southeast, Salem, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2361 sqft
Brand new home in S. Salem - This new 3bdrm/2bth home in South Salem, located in a newer development, sits on a beautifully landscaped lot with a large backyard, two car garage, and ample off street parking.

Highland
2090 Warner St NE
2090 Warner Street Northeast, Salem, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1120 sqft
2090 Warner St NE Available 07/22/20 3Bd/1Ba Single Story Home - Available Soon! - 3Bd/1Ba Single story house built in 1950 with approx 1,120 sq ft.

Highland
517 Tryon Avenue NE
517 Tryon Avenue Northeast, Salem, OR
1 Bedroom
$750
700 sqft
Upstairs, one bedroom one bath unit. Entrance to unit is hotel style. Enter into main door to walk upstairs to enter into unit door. Ceiling fans in dining room and in bedroom.

South Central
2325 High St. SE
2325 High Street Southeast, Salem, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
2249 sqft
2325 High St.

Morningside
1285 Mandy Ct SE
1285 Mandy Court Southeast, Salem, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2671 sqft
Available Now! - Rent this beautiful South Salem home. End of a cul-de-sac. Gorgeous yard and home with lots of windows. Open floor plan. Large kitchen with tons of cabinets. Spacious living room with gas fireplace.

Northeast Neighbors
700 Stewart St. NE - 1, Lower West-1
700 Stewart Street Northeast, Salem, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$475
175 sqft
Shared living, quiet area. $475 includes bedroom, shared bathroom, laundry, kitchen, gas, water, sewer, electricity, and trash.

Northeast Neighbors
1745 State Street N.E. 17th
1745 State Street, Salem, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
1925 sqft
Multi use zoned home - Property Id: 304624 Centrally located Excellent Classic home on Busy State Street Good access and parking.Residential or professional use . Lease option possible. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

South Central
955 Cedar Way S
955 Cedar Way Southeast, Salem, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1250 sqft
955 Cedar Way S Available 07/14/20 Single Level Home in South Salem - Offered by Bertolucci Management, Inc. - Oregon's Property Management Experts. Apply now at BMIRents.com - All applications are done online through our website.

Southeast Salem
337 18th Street SE
337 18th Street Southeast, Salem, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1629 sqft
Making Homes Happen Inc Kathleen Ashley 971-599-9292 3 Bedroom and Bonus room 2 bath. Gorgeous vintage Victorian home remodeled.

Northgate
4424 Remington NE
4424 Remington Place Northeast, Salem, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1399 sqft
4424 Remington NE Available 06/01/20 Townhouse - Townhouse. Built in 2006. Two story. Bedrooms are upstairs. Large walk in closet in master bedroom. Single car garage. Gas, forced air heat. Stove is also gas. Landscaped, fenced yard.

South Gateway
1044 Sharon Lp SE
1044 Sharon Loop Southeast, Salem, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1221 sqft
3Bd/2Ba Single Story House - Available Now! - 3Bd/2Ba Single story house built in 1976 w/ approx 1221 sq ft. This home features F/A gas heat, a partially fenced yard, W/D hookups in the double attached garage w/ opener. Range and dishwasher provided.

Lansing
2010 Byram St NE
2010 Byram Street Northeast, Salem, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1008 sqft
2Bd/1Ba Single Story House - Available Now! - 2Bd/1Ba Single story house built in 1972 with approx 1,008 sq ft.

West Salem
935 Creek Ct. NW
935 Creek Court Northwest, Salem, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1152 sqft
3Bd/2Ba Single Story Home - Available to View! - 3Bd/2Ba Single story house built in 2008 with approx 1152 sq ft.

South Gateway
910 Alina
910 Alina Avenue Southeast, Salem, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1160 sqft
910 Alina Available 04/03/20 Bonus room - Desirable condo in Southeast Salem. 3 bedroom (large master suite) 2 bath, dual sinks in master bath. Gas heat Bonus room with closet and skylights, upstairs (footage not included in the 1160 sq. ft.

Southwest
2205 Crestview Dr S
2205 Crestview Drive South, Salem, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1300 sqft
2205 Crestview Dr S Available 04/30/20 2 Story Townhome Near Minto Brown Park ~ 2205 Crestview - Professionally Managed by Crown Property Management, Inc. Learn more or apply at CrownPM.

Lansing
2930 Dawn St NE
2930 Dawn Street Northeast, Salem, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1008 sqft
2930 Dawn St NE Available 04/15/20 Remodeled Single Story Home ~ 2930 Dawn - Professionally Managed by Crown Property Management, Inc. Learn more or apply at CrownPM.

South Gateway
5943 Blue River Drive SE
5943 Blue River Drive Southeast, Salem, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1472 sqft
5943 Blue River Drive SE Available 04/06/20 Stunning Newer Condo with 2 car Garage in S. Salem - Luxury contemporary large condominium style home in desirable S Salem with an open concept floor plan and high ceilings.

Morningside
1197 Duffield Heights Ave SE
1197 Duffield Heights Avenue Southeast, Salem, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1950 sqft
1197 Duffield Heights Ave SE Available 04/28/20 Spectacular 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, in South Salem - Willamette Meadow Property Management We care for our tenants by getting work orders done in a timely matter, and caring about the problems that

South Gateway
5689 Moonstone Lp. SE
5689 Moonstone Loop Southeast, Salem, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1200 sqft
5689 Moonstone Lp. SE Available 08/05/20 Single level 3 bedroom, 2 bath house! - Single level, 3 bedroom, 2 bath house tucked in South Salem neighborhood.

South Gateway
1070 Denise St SE
1070 Denise Street Southeast, Salem, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1008 sqft
3Bd/1Bath Single Story House - This single story home is nice and new inside with 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. Features include upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops, custom cabinets, large refrigerator, flat top stove and laminate flooring.

Morningside
1590 Corina St. SE
1590 Corina Drive Southeast, Salem, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1392 sqft
1590 Corina St. SE Available 07/22/20 3Bd/1Ba Single Story House - Available soon! - 3Bd/1Ba single story house built in 1955 with approx 1392 sq ft. This home sits above street level and has a view of the surrounding area.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Four Corners, OR

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Four Corners apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

