3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:17 AM
21 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Forest Grove, OR
2110 Charlie Court
2110 Charlie Court, Forest Grove, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1792 sqft
2110 Charlie Court Available 06/26/20 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Town home - Come home to this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath town home in Forest Grove. Light and bright 3 level home boasts laminate flooring in the living area and carpeted bedrooms.
1919 Filbert St.
1919 Filbert Street, Forest Grove, OR
4 bedroom 1 bath home in Forest Grove. - 4 bedroom 1 bath home in Forest Grove. Large yard (not fenced). Older home, 2 bedrooms downstairs, 2 bedroom upstairs. Tenant pays all utilities. Small pet ok with additional $200.
1155 Nichols Lane
1155 Nichols Lane, Forest Grove, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1470 sqft
Well Maintained Townhouse - Come home to this beautifully maintained townhouse. 3 bedroom/2.5 bath with single car garage. Kitchen with all appliances. Fully fenced backyard with storage shed.
Results within 5 miles of Forest Grove
West Hillsboro
778 NW Lincoln St
778 Northwest Lincoln Street, Hillsboro, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1700 sqft
Fantastic Completely Remodeled Hillsboro Duplex! *Move-in Ready* - Unique and updated 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 2-story, 1,700 sqft.
Results within 10 miles of Forest Grove
Verified
Northwest Hillsboro
Jackson School Village
300 NE Autumn Rose Way, Hillsboro, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,747
1144 sqft
Convenient to I-26 and Orenco Station. Light-filled apartments with wood-burning fireplaces, walk-in closets, individual climate control, and patios or decks with storage. Property is surrounded by fitness and nature trails.
Southeast Hillsboro
1593 South East 53rd Avenue
1593 SE 53rd Ave, Hillsboro, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1950 sqft
FOR INFORMATION OR TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING PLEASE CONTACT; LEASING AT 503-635-0099 OR EMAIL LEASING1@PPIRENTALS.COM Our Website: http://ppirentals.com/ Application Form: http://ppirentals.com/applicants/ Vacant Properties: http://ppirentals.
South Hillsboro
1117 SE Westerland St
1117 Southeast Westerland Street, Hillsboro, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1800 sqft
Immaculate Newer Construction Hillsboro Home In Excellent Neighborhood! - This amazing home, located in the popular Arbor Roses Neighborhood, is loaded with features you will love! Including: Maple flooring on main, ample built-ins, custom window
Southeast Hillsboro
4117 SE Wynnwood Dr.
4117 Southeast Wynnwood Drive, Hillsboro, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1416 sqft
Cute, Updated 3 Bedroom in quiet neighborhood - Wonderful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse 2 car garage.
Northwest Hillsboro
1310 NE 21st Avenue
1310 Northeast 21st Avenue, Hillsboro, OR
Sprawling Hillsboro Home close to Intel, Highway 26, Shopping and Food - Light and Bright throughout. Entry and most of the first floor is laminate flooring. Carpeted formal living room with fireplace.
Northwest Hillsboro
1747 NE Carole Ct
1747 Northeast Carole Court, Hillsboro, OR
NE Carole Ct - Hillsboro 4 bedroom on cul-de-sac - Thank you for your interest in renting from Gordon Properties, Inc. This property is located outside Portland city limits. Please apply online at www.gordon-properties.com/vacancies.
Northwest Hillsboro
204 NW Warren St
204 Northwest Warren Street, Hillsboro, OR
Rent to Own this home with open floor plan with high ceilings. A huge island in the kitchen for entertaining. Gorgeous details throughout! Large master suite with walk-in closet. Utility room and loft area upstairs. Tons of storage.
Northwest Hillsboro
2390 NE 14th Way
2390 Northeast 14th Way, Hillsboro, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1765 sqft
2390 NE 14th Way Available 06/19/20 Large Home Near Jones Farm Across from Intel Campus - PROPERTY ADDRESS: 2390 NE 14th Way, Hillsboro, OR 97124 COUNTY: Washington APPROX. SQ. FT.: 1765 BEDROOMS: 3 plus Den/Office BATHROOMS: 2.
Northwest Hillsboro
1911 NE Shannon Drive
1911 Northeast Shannon Drive, Hillsboro, OR
Updated 4 bedroom, 2 bath home near Intel Jones Farm in Hillsboro - Enjoy single level living on a quiet corner lot. Living room features woodburning fireplace and slider to the patio. Master bedroom has its own bath.
Northeast Hillsboro
4507 SE Libby Ct
4507 Southeast Libby Court, Hillsboro, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1566 sqft
Conveniently Located Beautiful, Like New Home with Stunning Hardwood Floors - Available: Within 5-7 business days from approval Pets: No Pets Approximate Sq Ft: 1566 Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 2.
Northeast Hillsboro
4463 SE Sycamore St
4463 Southeast Sycamore Street, Hillsboro, OR
Newer Home for Lease - Open and Bright Home Short drive to Intel, Nike, and Shopping!!! **Corner Unit **1 bedroom or office on the main floor.
Southeast Hillsboro
1593 SE 53rd Avenue
1593 Southeast 53rd Avenue, Hillsboro, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1950 sqft
1593 SE 53rd Avenue Available 07/17/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom Home, Central Air, Prime Location Close To Nike and Intel - FOR INFORMATION OR TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING PLEASE CONTACT; LEASING AT 503-635-0099 OR EMAIL LEASING1@PPIRENTALS.
West Hillsboro
762 NW Harvest Moon Drive
762 Northwest Harvest Moon Drive, Hillsboro, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
2400 sqft
762 NW Harvest Moon Drive Available 06/15/20 Gorgeous 3 bdr + Bonus near Intel, w/ AC, Fireplace, & 2 Car Garage - 2 pets up to 30 pounds- security deposit increased by $500 per pet. This gorgeous 3bedroom + 23x14 sq. ft.
10598 NW 320th Ave
10598 Northwest 320th Avenue, North Plains, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1503 sqft
10598 NW 320th Ave Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Two Story Home in North Plains! - Located on a quiet street, just one block off of Commercial.
Brookwood
480 SE 37th Avenue
480 Southeast 37th Avenue, Hillsboro, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1120 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath home in quiet Hillsboro neighborhood near Intel - Comfortable family home on fenced lot. 3 bedrooms, including master with a 3/4 bath and a large closet. Open floor plan with wood burning fireplace.
South Hillsboro
1492 SE Gerhard Dr.
1492 Southeast Gerhard Drive, Hillsboro, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1719 sqft
Great Location - Nice home on corner lot ready for Lease. Freshly painted!! Home has Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Range, Microwave, Washer/ Dryer, Disposal. Forced Air Gas heat /AC, Gas Fireplace. Fenced back yard.
Brookwood
101 NE 30th Ave.
101 Northeast 30th Avenue, Hillsboro, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,339
2093 sqft
Gorgeous attached NEW built Unit!!! 3 Bed- Yard, A/C, 2 car garage - *** RELIANCE PROPERTY MANAGEMENT *** To find all our available properties and our application for this rental, visit our website, www.reliancepminc.
