in unit laundry patio / balcony bathtub carpet

2110 Charlie Court Available 06/26/20 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Town home - Come home to this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath town home in Forest Grove.

Light and bright 3 level home boasts laminate flooring in the living area and carpeted bedrooms.

Master suite with soaking tub downstairs. Large living room, kitchen, balcony and half bath on the main level. Upstairs you will find 2 more large bedrooms with vaulted ceilings and another full bathroom.

Full sized washer and dryer provided "as is".



No smoking.

No pets.

Tenant responsible for all utilities and back yard landscaping.



**Showings to begin June 15th. Please do not disturb Tenants**



Rent $1850

Security Deposit $1750*

Cleaning Deposit $350

*on approved credit



