65150 94th St

Tentatively Available 08/03. Pet considered. 2 bedroom 1.5 bath manufactured home with storage shed. Easy access to HWY 97 and HWY 20, just on the out-skirts of Tumalo. This home has great views of Mt. Bachelor, Broken Top, and the 3 Sisters. Tenant responsible for utilities and landscaping. Pet considered with approval, additional deposit and additional pet rent. Contact Rogue Real Estate Sales & Property Management for a showing 541-923-8222 or apply online at www.rentrogue.com. Please do not disturb current resident.