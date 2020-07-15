All apartments in Deschutes County
Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:20 AM

65150 94th St

65150 94th Street · (541) 728-0995
Location

65150 94th Street, Deschutes County, OR 97703

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Aug 3

$1,295

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Tentatively Available 08/03. Pet considered. 2 bedroom 1.5 bath manufactured home with storage shed. Easy access to HWY 97 and HWY 20, just on the out-skirts of Tumalo. This home has great views of Mt. Bachelor, Broken Top, and the 3 Sisters. Tenant responsible for utilities and landscaping. Pet considered with approval, additional deposit and additional pet rent. Contact Rogue Real Estate Sales & Property Management for a showing 541-923-8222 or apply online at www.rentrogue.com. Please do not disturb current resident.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 65150 94th St have any available units?
65150 94th St has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 65150 94th St have?
Some of 65150 94th St's amenities include pet friendly, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 65150 94th St currently offering any rent specials?
65150 94th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 65150 94th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 65150 94th St is pet friendly.
Does 65150 94th St offer parking?
No, 65150 94th St does not offer parking.
Does 65150 94th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 65150 94th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 65150 94th St have a pool?
No, 65150 94th St does not have a pool.
Does 65150 94th St have accessible units?
No, 65150 94th St does not have accessible units.
Does 65150 94th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 65150 94th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 65150 94th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 65150 94th St does not have units with air conditioning.
