All apartments in Corvallis
Find more places like 2704 NW Angelica Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Corvallis, OR
/
2704 NW Angelica Dr.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

2704 NW Angelica Dr.

2704 Northwest Angelica Drive · (541) 248-3993
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Corvallis
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2704 Northwest Angelica Drive, Corvallis, OR 97330

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2704 NW Angelica Dr. · Avail. Jul 5

$1,370

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
2704 NW Angelica Dr. Available 07/05/20 Great 2 Bed 1 Bath Duplex in Corvallis, w/d hookups, fenced back yard w/ deck - Fantastic updated 2 Bed 1 Bath duplex (multi-family property) for rent in Corvallis. This home has a completely fenced backyard with deck, washer and dryer hook ups, dishwasher, off street parking and will consider pets. Close to shopping, schools and less than 3 miles from campus. Rent is $1295 and $75 for water for a total of $1370 per month

***This home is currently occupied, so please DO NOT disturb current tenants. Our office will coordinate showings with any interested applicants with current tenants. Home will be available for rental after 7/16/2019 ***

If interested, please give our office a call to coordinate a showing of this home at 541-248-3993. You can submit an application online at www.watsonmanagementservices.com or in-person, applications are $50 per adult.

Rental Terms: One-year lease. Equal Housing Opportunity.

The information contained herein was compiled from data furnished by the property owner and/or other sources deemed reliable; however, accuracy is not guaranteed.

DEPOSITS & APPLICATION FEES:
?Security Deposit: 1.5x monthly rent (minimum upon approved credit)
?Cleaning Deposit: $500
?Carpet/Floor Fee: $500 (non-refundable)
?Additional deposits: $350 for small animal, $450 for med animal, $550 for large animal
?Application Fees: $50 per adult, 18 yrs and older; Co-signer: $50

In order for your application to be processed, you must submit the following:
?COMPLETED applications for EACH applicant 18+ yrs. old, whom will be living in the household (this is non-negotiable. Failure to submit an application for EACH adult listed in the household will result in an immediate denial)
?Copy of Photo ID
?Copy of Social security card
?Two most recent pay stubs or bank statement showing direct deposit (to verify your income); OR
?Financial aid statements (if applicable, to verify your income); OR
?Tax information (if you are self-employed); OR
?Current Section 8 voucher and voucher worksheet (if applicable)
?Recent vet records showing weight of pet(s). (if applicable)

NOTICE: Any applications missing any of the above requirements will be denied. All application fees are non-refundable

(RLNE3537851)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2704 NW Angelica Dr. have any available units?
2704 NW Angelica Dr. has a unit available for $1,370 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Corvallis, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Corvallis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2704 NW Angelica Dr. have?
Some of 2704 NW Angelica Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2704 NW Angelica Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
2704 NW Angelica Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2704 NW Angelica Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2704 NW Angelica Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 2704 NW Angelica Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 2704 NW Angelica Dr. does offer parking.
Does 2704 NW Angelica Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2704 NW Angelica Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2704 NW Angelica Dr. have a pool?
No, 2704 NW Angelica Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 2704 NW Angelica Dr. have accessible units?
No, 2704 NW Angelica Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 2704 NW Angelica Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2704 NW Angelica Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2704 NW Angelica Dr.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Timberhill Meadows
2600 NW Century Drive
Corvallis, OR 97331
Park at 5th
635 NW 5th St
Corvallis, OR 97330
Creekside Apartments
1613 SW 49th St
Corvallis, OR 97333
Santana Court
2610 Southwest Western Boulevard
Corvallis, OR 97333
Arcade
440 Northwest 23rd Street
Corvallis, OR 97330
Conifer Place Apartments
213 NE Conifer Blvd
Corvallis, OR 97330

Similar Pages

Corvallis 2 BedroomsCorvallis Apartments with Parking
Corvallis Dog Friendly ApartmentsCorvallis Luxury Places
Corvallis Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Eugene, ORSpringfield, ORSalem, ORMcMinnville, ORFour Corners, OR
Junction City, ORSilverton, ORLincoln City, ORLebanon, ORNewberg, OR
Dallas, ORSweet Home, ORCreswell, ORKeizer, ORAlbany, OR

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northeast Corvallis
Chintimini

Apartments Near Colleges

Oregon State UniversityUniversity of Oregon
Linfield College-McMinnville Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity