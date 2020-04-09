Amenities

2704 NW Angelica Dr. Available 07/05/20 Great 2 Bed 1 Bath Duplex in Corvallis, w/d hookups, fenced back yard w/ deck - Fantastic updated 2 Bed 1 Bath duplex (multi-family property) for rent in Corvallis. This home has a completely fenced backyard with deck, washer and dryer hook ups, dishwasher, off street parking and will consider pets. Close to shopping, schools and less than 3 miles from campus. Rent is $1295 and $75 for water for a total of $1370 per month



***This home is currently occupied, so please DO NOT disturb current tenants. Our office will coordinate showings with any interested applicants with current tenants. Home will be available for rental after 7/16/2019 ***



If interested, please give our office a call to coordinate a showing of this home at 541-248-3993. You can submit an application online at www.watsonmanagementservices.com or in-person, applications are $50 per adult.



Rental Terms: One-year lease. Equal Housing Opportunity.



The information contained herein was compiled from data furnished by the property owner and/or other sources deemed reliable; however, accuracy is not guaranteed.



DEPOSITS & APPLICATION FEES:

?Security Deposit: 1.5x monthly rent (minimum upon approved credit)

?Cleaning Deposit: $500

?Carpet/Floor Fee: $500 (non-refundable)

?Additional deposits: $350 for small animal, $450 for med animal, $550 for large animal

?Application Fees: $50 per adult, 18 yrs and older; Co-signer: $50



In order for your application to be processed, you must submit the following:

?COMPLETED applications for EACH applicant 18+ yrs. old, whom will be living in the household (this is non-negotiable. Failure to submit an application for EACH adult listed in the household will result in an immediate denial)

?Copy of Photo ID

?Copy of Social security card

?Two most recent pay stubs or bank statement showing direct deposit (to verify your income); OR

?Financial aid statements (if applicable, to verify your income); OR

?Tax information (if you are self-employed); OR

?Current Section 8 voucher and voucher worksheet (if applicable)

?Recent vet records showing weight of pet(s). (if applicable)



NOTICE: Any applications missing any of the above requirements will be denied. All application fees are non-refundable



