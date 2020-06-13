Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:35 PM

284 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Cedar Mill, OR

Finding an apartment in Cedar Mill that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your d... Read Guide >

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
1 Unit Available
11858 NW Maple Hill Lane
11858 Northwest Maple Hill Lane, Cedar Mill, OR
5 Bedrooms
$3,495
3420 sqft
11858 NW Maple Hill Lane Available 07/20/20 Bonny Slope Cedar Mills Home- 5 Bdrm, 3.5 baths, 3420 sq. ft. - This Cedar Mill home has the Location, with an amazing three level floor plan. level backyard.

1 of 20

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
1 Unit Available
1530 NW 133rd Ave.
1530 Northwest 133rd Avenue, Cedar Mill, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
1872 sqft
Cedar Mill Split Level with ALL the Amenities, Fixed term lease through Jan. 3rd 2021 - This stunning split level 4 bedroom home is situated in a serene neighborhood but offers convenient access to Cornell Rd and HWY 26.
Results within 1 mile of Cedar Mill
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:30pm
$
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
9 Units Available
Cedar Falls
385 Northwest Lost Springs Terrace, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,410
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,915
1140 sqft
Pet friendly community with on-site laundry facilities, 24-hour maintenance, and a swimming pool. Apartments with air conditioning and extra storage. Within minutes of Baker College, Oakwood Health System, and all of Downtown Detroit.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
10 Units Available
Clermont
1801 NW 143rd Ave, Oak Hills, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,228
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,342
1011 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Surround yourself in nature and call Clermont Apartments home. Our community features one, two, and three bedroom pet-friendly apartment homes in Portland, Oregon.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
4 Units Available
Sofi at Cedar Mill
11785 NW Timberview Ln, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,389
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,756
981 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in a quiet wooded neighborhood convenient to Timberland Town Center. Also close to Forest Park's biking and hiking trails. Open, light-filled apartments with upscale amenities such as chef-inspired kitchens and private decks or patios.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 05:07pm
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill North
5 Units Available
Chateau Hills
10530 SW Butner Rd, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1360 sqft
Contact Us Today to Schedule a Tour and Check Current Availability!
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
21 Units Available
Stoneridge at Cornell
14800 NW Cornell Rd, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,299
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,227
852 sqft
Tree-ringed courtyards, fire pit, pool with spa and communal BBQ area. Gym, airy clubhouse, Wi-Fi lounge. Apartments with in-unit washer/dryer, patio/balcony, carpeting, fireplace. Just off Highway 26, close to local schools.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
44 Units Available
Deveraux Glen
10600 SW Taylor St, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,297
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,472
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,931
1368 sqft
Gorgeous, pet-friendly complex close to Sunset Highway. Concierge, yoga classes, clubhouse, and hot tub on site. Pets allowed. In-unit laundry. Right next to Merritt Orchard Park.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:01pm
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill North
2 Units Available
Sunset Station
10765 Southwest Butner Road, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
925 sqft
Right in the heart of Beaverton, our apartment community offers everything you need to sustain your busy lifestyle.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Forest Park
1 Unit Available
12451 NW Millford St
12451 Northwest Millford Street, Bethany, OR
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
2464 sqft
12451 NW Millford St Available 06/30/20 2018 Gorgeous NW Portland Home! - Bonny Slope NW Portland Area Beautiful newer construction with 3 bedrooms 2.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
1 Unit Available
4654 NW Dresden Pl
4654 Northwest Dresden Place, Bethany, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
3006 sqft
4654 NW Dresden Pl Available 06/24/20 Fantastic Bauer Highlands home 4 car Tandum garage! Excellent schools! - Small pet under 30 pounds possible! Bauer Highlands - Pristine! - Gorgeous, Well sought floorplan in Bauer Highlands.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
1 Unit Available
13871 NW Hogan St
13871 Northwest Hogan Street, Bethany, OR
5 Bedrooms
$2,389
Rent to Own this home located near Nike, Columbia Sportswear, Intel, Findley Elementary, Stoller Middle School and Sunset High School. House has four bedrooms plus an office den to make five.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 08:43pm
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
1 Unit Available
11074 Southwest Washington Street
11074 Southwest Washington Street, Beaverton, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1967 sqft
Well maintained, move in ready Peterkort Village home featuring a kitchen with stainless steel/gas appliances & pantry and a large master suite with walk in closet & balcony.

1 of 12

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill North
1 Unit Available
14535 NW Weible Way
14535 Northwest Weible Way, Washington County, OR
5 Bedrooms
$2,995
2883 sqft
Beautiful 5 Bedroom Home Located Near Nike ~ Intel ~ Columbia - 14535 NW Weible Way Beaverton, OR 97006 ~Available for Rent beginning May 1st, 2020~ This beautiful custom home features 5 bedrooms and 2.

1 of 25

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
1 Unit Available
600 NW Lost Springs Terrace #302
600 Northwest Lost Springs Terrace, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
982 sqft
Great Condominium in Timberland - NW Portland! W/S/G & Garage Included! A/C! - Gorgeous condo at the Overlook at Timberland! This beautiful condo is on the third floor and was built in 2011. Includes a one-car detached garage.
Results within 5 miles of Cedar Mill
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Nob Hill
7 Units Available
The George Besaw
2323 Northwest Savier Street, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,293
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,091
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,298
851 sqft
Old World charm meets contemporary-boutique in one of Portland's most revered and historic neighborhoods.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Nob Hill
14 Units Available
LL Hawkins
1515 NW 21st Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,608
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,851
988 sqft
Spotless, uber-contemporary apartments in a brand-new building with clubhouse and courtyard. Ice maker, walk-in closets and garbage disposal. Located in Portland's trendy Slabtown neighborhood, close to I-30.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
17 Units Available
Thorncroft Farms
2120 NW Thorncroft Dr, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,317
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,983
1412 sqft
Community provides easy access to Highway 26 and NW 185th Ave. Apartment homes feature stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Enjoy the heated outdoor pool and spa, fitness center and grassy areas.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Nob Hill
10 Units Available
Savier Street Flats
2270 NW Savier St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,398
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,414
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Wallace Park and Route 30. Large and modern apartments with open-plan kitchen, modern appliances, garbage disposal, and patio/balcony. Community offers a courtyard, dog grooming facilities, a pool, and a guest suite.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Raleigh Hills
12 Units Available
Canyon Park
4200 SW 107th Ave, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,209
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,497
1007 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fantastic community near A.M. Kennedy Park. Interior updates include skylights, vaulted ceilings, raised panel cabinetry and wood- or gas-burning fireplaces. On-site playground, pool and gym. Pet-friendly. Patio or balcony included.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Cooper Mountain - Aloha North
27 Units Available
Victory Flats at Elmonica Station
1345 SW 172nd Terrace, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,315
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,940
1253 sqft
New one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with kitchen island, pendant lights, hardwood floors and carpeting, and in-unit laundry. Dog park, 24-hour gym, bike storage and clubhouse. Heated pool. Internet cafe and business center on-site.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
28 Units Available
Golf Creek Apartments
1807 SW Golf Creek Dr, West Haven-Sylvan, OR
Studio
$1,182
511 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,292
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,511
977 sqft
Just minutes from the Oregon Zoo and St. Vincent Hospital. One-, two-, and three-bedroom units with contemporary stainless steel appliances, vaulted ceilings, and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
4 Units Available
Springville Oaks
16320 NW Canton St, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,399
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,481
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly community located close to downtown area, with such apartment amenities as stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Residences have access to a clubhouse and parking garages.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
12 Units Available
206 Apartments
2451 NW 206th Ave, Hillsboro, OR
Studio
$1,299
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,240
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,478
983 sqft
This luxury community is located in the heart of the city. Resort-style amenities include a large pool and sundeck. Free bike storage. Each apartment features stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and walk-in closets.
City Guide for Cedar Mill, OR

A John Quincy Adams had a big impact on history here, but probably not the John Quincy Adams you know and love! This John Quincy Adams was named John Quincy Adams Young, and he was the man who bought a local mill and started the industry that eventually drew people here, making it a real town. Go figure!

If you want to live in a community, but not in a city, Cedar Mill, Oregon is ideal. With a population of fewer than 15,000, Cedar Mill is in the unincorporated area of Washington County, just eight miles from Portland. It offers everything in the way of convenience, yet no big city rules and regulations to deal with. Cedar Mill shouldn't be confused with the nearby community of Cedar Hill, even though the names are quite similar! Cedar Mill is its own community unto itself, and it has a ton of amenities, like a public library, Milltowner Shopping Center, a Citizens Participation Organization and Cedar Mill History Project. U.S. Route 26 runs just south of town, and Willamette Stone is just to the west. The community got its name from a sawmill in the area, which cut Western Red cedars, the predominant tree of the area. A waterfall is nearby, Cedar Mill Falls, as well as several creeks and lakes, including Hartung Lake and Johnson Creek. Hartung Lake is near the Hartung Lake Farms neighborhood. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Cedar Mill, OR

Finding an apartment in Cedar Mill that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

