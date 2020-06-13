284 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Cedar Mill, OR
A John Quincy Adams had a big impact on history here, but probably not the John Quincy Adams you know and love! This John Quincy Adams was named John Quincy Adams Young, and he was the man who bought a local mill and started the industry that eventually drew people here, making it a real town. Go figure!
If you want to live in a community, but not in a city, Cedar Mill, Oregon is ideal. With a population of fewer than 15,000, Cedar Mill is in the unincorporated area of Washington County, just eight miles from Portland. It offers everything in the way of convenience, yet no big city rules and regulations to deal with. Cedar Mill shouldn't be confused with the nearby community of Cedar Hill, even though the names are quite similar! Cedar Mill is its own community unto itself, and it has a ton of amenities, like a public library, Milltowner Shopping Center, a Citizens Participation Organization and Cedar Mill History Project. U.S. Route 26 runs just south of town, and Willamette Stone is just to the west. The community got its name from a sawmill in the area, which cut Western Red cedars, the predominant tree of the area. A waterfall is nearby, Cedar Mill Falls, as well as several creeks and lakes, including Hartung Lake and Johnson Creek. Hartung Lake is near the Hartung Lake Farms neighborhood. See more
Finding an apartment in Cedar Mill that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.